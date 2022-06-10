Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Like both clitoral and g-sport stimulation? Then this might be the toy for you.

If you crave both external and internal stimulation, then you might be keen to try the LELO Enigma – the raved-about sex toy upgrade.

Boasting dual stimulation – that’s clitoral and g spot stimulation, FYI – and eight vibration patterns, the LELO toy promises to do what many of the best sex toys before it couldn’t, offering both external and internal stimulation.

LELO Enigma sex toy pros:

Waterproof

Rechargeable

Skin safe silicone

Oral sex sensations

Luxury sex toy

Storage bag

Results in dual orgasm

Can lead to squirting.

LELO Enigma sex toy cons:

Nozzle too small

Hard to clean

Hard to position on clit

Pelvic floor movement can change the position of the sex toy.

So, is it any good and does it stand the test of, well, masturbation? We got clinical sexologist and sex expert Ness Cooper to test the toy herself and share her honest thoughts. Don’t miss our LELO Sona 2 review, LELO Sila review, and round up of the best sex toys and best sex toys for couples, while you’re here.

Video you may like:

LELO ENIGMA dual stimulation massager – £137.40 | Amazon View Deal

LELO Enigma review: “It led to a mind-blowing orgasm – a great toy for couple play.”

How to use the LELO Enigma and how it was

One of my favourite types of sex tech at the moment? Clitoral suction style vibrators – yet many of these devices don’t allow you the room to explore vaginal penetration at the same time due to their size.

Starting the toy for my LELO Enigma review, I initially noticed that the nozzle rests on the clitoris nicely, delivering both sucking sensations and sonic vibrations. At the same time, I liked that the internal shaft vibrated in tangent and rested intimately against the G-spot.

As vibrations travelled through both the nozzle and shaft, I noticed that the LELO Enigma doubles up its intensity by pulsing sonic vibrations through my vaginal walls, meaning that my G-spot was covered while both the internal and external parts of my clitoris become aroused and stimulated too. Struggle to find your G-spot or have a partner or friend who has difficulties exciting their clitoris? Then I reckon the LELO Enigma might just do the trick.

Do note here: before using the toy, I applied plenty of water-based lubricant to the clitoral nozzle. While I found that the G-spot curved shaft had a good amount of flexibility, due to its ergonomic shape I needed to make sure I was fully aroused beforehand for insertion to be comfortable.

Once the sex toy was inserted, it found my G-spot instantly and I found the pressure it applied spot on.

The sonic vibrations travelled through my body and made me want to move to the rhythm of the pulses. As I become more turned on and inched closer to orgasm, I felt my body grinding and thrusting into the toy more – the sign of a good design.

Frustratingly, though, this made the clitoral stimulator move out of position as I got closer to climax. When I did manage to keep it in place, it led to a mind-blowing orgasm.

I found the LELO Enigma of the most successful rabbit style vibrators to make me squirt.

While I enjoyed using the toy overall, I did find positioning the clitoral nozzle slightly difficult as the external vibration chamber ers on the small side. The LELO Enigma’s external stimulation part is based on the LELO Sona’s design (read my LELO Sona 2 review, here), and I found the nozzle to be slightly smaller than I’d have liked on both.

Is it one of the best sex toys for couples, too? In my opinion, yes – I used the LELO Enigma with my partner in the bath. It’s waterproof and we found that allowing them to control the sex toy meant that they were able to keep it in just the right position for clitoral stimulation. We found the design really simple for couple play – the controls aren’t too complicated for a sex toy novice to use, either.

How to keep it maintained and clean

As with the other LELO toys I’ve reviewed, the nozzle did make cleaning the Enigma harder, but as it’s fully waterproof, I was able to wash it in warm soapy water.

Read our full guide to how to clean your sex toys, here.

About the LELO brand

Lelo is a sexual wellness brand founded in Sweden that make sex toys. Their aim? “To help you say yas to no stress.”

Should I buy it?

My final thoughts for this LELO Enigma review? When the toy stays in place, I found that it works really well. After more experimenting, I tried sitting on the Enigma to keep it in position and it worked wonderfully, also gave me a chance to enjoy hands-free stimulation.

It’s definitely going to stay in my sex toy collection for couple’s play for those moments when I want my partner to take control.