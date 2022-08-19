Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Our sex expert shares her honest thoughts.

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve likely seen the thousands of posts about a certain rose-shaped sex toy.

It’s been dubbed one of the best sex toys you can try and went viral for a reason: it boasts a unique air pleasure technology which users say deliver extra-intense orgasms. After being bombarded with rave reviews of the toy on the app under the hashtags #TheRoseToy and #YoniRose, I knew I had to try it and see what all the fuss was about.

So, question: does it really pass the pleasure test when reviewed?

Rose sex toy pros:

Cute rose shape

Suction sensations

Waterproof

Rechargeable

Body Safe Silicone

Leads to clitoral orgasm

Tapping vibration sensation as well as air pleasure tech

Texture from petals

Removeable petals to expand clitoral area and great for easy cleaning.

Rose sex toy cons:

Can be loud

Flashes when on settings

Labia can get in the way of placement

Could be stronger

Can stop when too much pressure is applied

Small clitoral suction nozzle.

I’m Ness Cooper, a professional reviewer and sex-pert. Day-to-day, it’s my job to stay on top of sex toy trends – so, yep, you guessed it, I’ve witnessed a fair few must-try viral sex toys in my time – yet, more often than not, they don’t live up to the hype.

While there are a few alternate rose sex toys available that promise to be similar, this rose sex toy review is of the raved-about Lovehoney version launched late last year.

So, will my Rose sex toy review prove otherwise and buck the trend? Don’t miss my LELO Sila review and the LELO Sona 2 Cruise review, while you’re here – two of the best sex toys for couples (that also use suction) totally worth your time.

Rose sex toy review: “It’s cute, pretty, and easy to use – but not the strongest”

Special features and what sets it apart from competitors

You probably guessed from the name that the toy is shaped like a rose – but a bit more info for you. The rose-shaped toy is waterproof, button-controlled, and hot-pink, too, spanning ten suction modes and focusing on clitoral suction.

It promises to be both powerful and pretty – not something that can be said of all sex toys. But it’s not all just for show – the rose petals actually allow for a different sensation to other oral sex simulators. The broader top isn’t like other brands where the clitoral nozzle is more pin-point, which means you can feel sensation over your whole vulva and not just your clit.

How to use the Rose sex toy and how it was

I found the Rose sex toy to be pretty and easy to use, and I liked that I could hold it comfortably in my hand. Taking it out of the packaging, I applied a few droplets of water-based lubricant (read our guide to the best lubes, here) over the petals and into the clitoral nozzle.

Massaging myself with the tips of the petals, I began to feel the vibrations, enjoying them as a form of foreplay. Placing the suction chamber on my clit, I began to work through the settings and found that I become more excited using the continuous patterns.

So, cons? The toy certainly isn’t the most powerful clitoral suction toy I’ve tried but it did still result in a pleasant orgasm. Its clitoral chamber is rather small, and if your clitoris expands from the excitement (which is totally normal and happens to most of us), it can make the pleasure air technology come to a halt. The same happens when the sex toy is pressed too firmly against the body, which sometimes happened to me out of habit as I became more excited and closer to climaxing.

Not to mention the fact that, while I was exploring the patterns, the sex toy made fairly loud techno-like noises. Combine that with the flashing lights and sound of the device and I felt like I was having a mini NSFW rave in my bedroom.

Don’t miss the secret to this sex toy that I only discovered when cleaning: the clitoral nozzle is actually removable, meaning the petals open up, allowing you to explore different sensations.

Also note: my Rose sex toy initially wouldn’t turn on (I thought I’d received a dud). That said, after pressing a combination of buttons, I realised it was in travel lock mode – yep, who knew? (Top tip for you: simply press and hold the two buttons to take the sex toy out of travel mode).

How to keep it maintained and clean

Being fully waterproof and bath friendly, the Lovehoney Rose can be washed in warm water and your standard antibacterial wash.

Plus, as above, the petals (aka clitoral nozzle) can be removed, meaning you can pop this off to clean under the suction attachment. Wondering how to clean your sex toys properly? You’re in the right place.

About the Lovehoney brand

Lovehoney is one of the largest online sex toy retailers and a leader in sex tech innovation. They’ve just launched the first sexual wellness store on the Metaverse with sex toy-themed activities and a section where you can explore and buy erotic NFTs.

Should I buy it?

Good question – and the answer is, it’s up to you and your sexual tastes. Sometimes we all just want something pretty in our lives: that’s how I feel about the Lovehoney Rose. It may not be the most powerful suction clitoral vibrator or live up to its viral hype, but it does the job whilst also looking aesthetically pleasing, too.

No worries about leaving it on your bedside table, then…