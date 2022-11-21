These are the 6 best dildos for women to use during solo or partnered sex

So, you're on the hunt for the best dildo but don't know where to start. For most people, the volume, variety, price, and techno-jargon can make shopping for the best sex toys feel overwhelming. But introducing items like dildos or vibrators into your bedroom should be exciting — so we're here to maintain the buzz with these expert-recommended picks.

Firstly, some need-to-knows: dildos are toys designed for internal stimulation. In 2022, they come in (literally) all shapes and sizes and boast a lot of features — think vibrations, textures, temperatures, and angles that will hit your G-spot. Plus, they're popular: according to a 2021 survey (opens in new tab), a dildo is the second most popular sex toy with 30% of the country owning one, beaten only by a vibrator.

It's important to remember that what gets you going is unique and personal. Some people might need some clitoral stimulation alongside the penetration, which can be achieved with rabbit-style dildos or by using your or your partner's hands alongside the inserted toy. A dildo alone might do it for you, but you might want to be strategic about the size and shape for optimum pleasure.

No idea where to start? Well, we've got dildo recommendations from the best sex experts in the game. Keep scrolling for picks from Jordan Dixon (opens in new tab), a clinical psychosexual and relationship psychologist, and Aysha Bell (opens in new tab), a master trainer of tantra and self-massage coach. For more expert-recommended toys, scroll our guides to the best sex toys for couples (opens in new tab), best Amazon sex toys (opens in new tab), and best vibrators (opens in new tab).

What the experts looked for in the best dildos:

Vibration: Some people prefer a manual dildo whereas others like it to be electronic so it can vibrate or pulsate.

Best dildos: 6 to buy now, according to the experts

(opens in new tab) Stellar Borosilicate Glass Dildo View at Ssense (opens in new tab) Pros: Glass | Dual pleasure | Gender fluid What the experts say: Jordan Dixon says: "This dildo is art you can fuck. Stellar pieces are contoured and hand sculpted to work with the natural curves of our bodies, with tapered shafts at either end for using simultaneously with a playmate or on your own for solo fun." "With different textures and shapes, it can be used for anal play, vulvas, or glided around anywhere else on the body. If you're into sensation play, you can choose to cool down in the fridge or warm up in a glass of warm water for a few minutes beforehand to amplify sensations." "I understand people may be nervous about using glass, but as long as the dildos were actually made for sex play (and are not just a glass ornament we find on our grandma's shelf) then they're safe and *almost* the least breakable glass thing on the planet."

(opens in new tab) Blush Avant 5.5 Inch Suction Dildo View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Suction | Great for beginners | Silicone What the expert says: "This is a very cute pastel perfect sex toy," says Jordan Dixon. "It’s ideal for all bodies, genders and all sexualities and works well for beginners and those who are more seasoned sex toy adventurers." "The dildo is made from high-quality, medical grade non-porous silicone to ensure safety and durability. It also doubles up with a host of strap-on harnesses if you wish to partake. The suction cup on this toy offers so much creativity on how and where you use this dildo, including shower wall, mirrors, and floors — virtually anything that's smooth, clean, and hard. It’s firm and solid enough for penetration and flexible enough to add comfortability and more importantly some spicy fun."

(opens in new tab) LELO Soraya 2 Rabbit Vibrator View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Dual stimulation | Multiple settings What the expert says: While this toy is technically a vibrator, not a dildo, it's one of Aysha Bell's favourites as it can be both, working for both internal and external stimulation.



"I love this luxury rechargeable rabbit vibrator because of the incredible design," she says. "With a rounded shaft for easy insertion and a flexible clitoral stimulator for pinpoint massages, it's tailored sensation at its best. There are also twelve individually adjustable vibration settings which can up the intensity of your arousal."



(opens in new tab) Coco De Mer Pleasure No 3 G-Spot Vibrator View at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) Pros: G-spot stimulation | Multiple settings What the experts say: Another vibrator that can act as a dildo, Aysha Bell recommends this toy for it's silicone detail, saying: "This does exactly what it says on the tin — reaches the G spot for serious stimulation. It's soft to touch and has multiple settings to serve the most sensitive to the most intense pleasure seekers."

(opens in new tab) Coco der Mer Hot and Cold Ceramic Dildo View at Coco De Mer (opens in new tab) Pros: Ceramic | Weighted What the expert says: "This is just pure art," says Jordan Dixon. "An elegantly shapely ceramic dildo with a delicate rose print that glides anywhere. What I love about this bespoke handprinted beauty is it is hollow with a cork stop so you can fill it with cool or warm liquid for temperature and weight play. It adds a totally new rhythmic sensation can that bring new and refreshing pleasure." While the Coco de Mer dildo is currently out of stock, this independent Etsy will offer a similar sensation. Just add a cork stop to basket to enhance temperature play.

Trinity Triple Pleasure Vibrator Purple Dildo Shop at Eztyga (opens in new tab) Pros: Triple stimulation | Silicone What the expert says: "This is a beautiful length for internal stimulation and the others are for clitoral and anal stimulation which can be ramped up with vibration and pulsation," says Jordan Dixon.