These Trainers are the Cool-Girl's Solution to Comfortable Yet Stylish Summer Footwear

Like any fashion girl who doubles as a fitness fanatic, it always gives me a great deal of pleasure to see sporty and functional pieces gaining popularity with the fashion crowd.

From practical outerwear to trainers that perform well both at the gym and beyond, few things beat the feeling of needing to carry less items in your gym bag because you can, in fact, incorporate them into your workwear outfit. This season's latest culprit is none other than Salomon sneakers.

Known for their high-quality design, Salomons were created to support hikers as they navigated treacherous terrain. Nowadays, these fashionable shoes pave the way among the less treacherous roads of East London, following the footsteps of other sportswear-turned-everyday trainers such as the Nike Cortez and New Balance 530.

Popularised by the 'Gorpcore' aesthetic that emphasises incorporating outdoor-inspired pieces into your everyday capsule wardrobe, Salomon trainers have since garnered attention from some of the industry's biggest brands, and have since collaborated with MM6 Maison Margiela, Y/Project, and Sandy Liang. This has cemented them as one of the fash pack's go-to brands for trainers, with online retailers like StockX reporting steady growth, and marking Salomon among their top 10 best-selling brands of 2025.

On the street style front, celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber have all been spotted wearing Salomons. Often pairing them with versatile wardrobe basics enhancing the shoes' versatility. Think breezy linen trousers, denim shorts, and even your favourite baby-doll inspired mini dress - there is nothing you can't pair them with.

