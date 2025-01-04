I'm convinced that ankle weights are the key to an effective workout—these are the best pairs that experts swear by, at all price points

If you're on the hunt for simple ways to make your at-home workouts more effective, look no further than a pair of ankle weights. From Pilates to strength training, there is almost no type of exercise they won't help with - and they're surprisingly affordable too.

You may have tried ankle weights for walking, but their uses don't stop there. "Ankle weights are a fantastic tool for increasing the intensity of your Pilates workouts," explains Sam Deville, Pilates instructor and founder of dynamic online platform Sam Deville Pilates. "By adding subtle but effective resistance, they make your muscles work harder, helping to build strength, stability, and endurance. They’re particularly beneficial when you’ve mastered your form and are ready to level up."

Alongside reliable at-home reformer machines, Pilates bars, and - of course - Pilates outfits, weights are an essential piece of workout gear that you'll turn to again and again. Our ankle weights review tells you what you need to know about this humble piece of kit, but if, like me, you're suitably intrigued and ready to invest in your first pair, I've got you covered.

Below, I've spoken to several different Pilates instructors and experts to find out not only the benefits of ankle weights (which really cannot be overstated) but also the best pairs money can buy, tried and tested.

Do ankle weights actually work?

"Absolutely. I use ankle weights in 90% of my advanced classes," says Deville. "They add load to movements, which not only enhances muscle engagement and builds strength but also increases calorie burn for a more effective workout."

Plus, they don't just have to be used on your ankles to get a great burn. "They are also very effective on the wrists to add an upper body challenge," explains Deville. No matter what you're trying to target, a good pair of weights can help.

Why are ankle weights useful in Pilates workouts?

In short, because they're a great way to level up your at-home or in-studio classes without spending loads. "They add a little extra resistance, helping you build strength and tone your muscles, especially in your legs and glutes," explain Jessica Nelson and Lucie Nelson, co-founders Olivia Rose Pilates. "They also challenge your core to stay stable, making your movements more controlled and effective. It’s like giving your routine a gentle upgrade."

Pilates instructor James Shaw agrees, adding that ankle weights lead to increased muscle activation during your workouts, as well as "help the user gain better proprioception of their body which will help to build strength and stamina."

In short: there's a whole wealth of perks of using the simple tool, and if you've found your workouts getting a little samey or less challenging recently, a pair of ankle weights could be the simple addition to help you up your strength.

When should I use ankle weights?

"Ankle weights are particularly useful for anyone looking to build strength in their lower body," says Lotty Campbell Bird, Pilates, barre and Yoga instructor. "We are generally more used to adding load to the upper body using hand weights but using ankle weights is a really convenient and effective way to increase the load and add resistance in order to target the muscles in the lower body during exercises like leg lifts, bridges, and side-lying leg extensions."

Now we've run you through the main pros of investing in a pair - shop our top expert's go-to buys, below.

6 best ankle weights, chosen by top Pilates instructors

1. Experts' favourite ankle weights

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Bala Bangles 0.45kg/1lb Wrist and Ankle Weights Today's Best Deals £64 at Free People Reasons to buy + Experts' favourite + Very high quality + Stylish design + Provide a great workout Reasons to avoid - Pricey

What we thought when testing? If our Bala Bangles review wasn't enough to convince you that these are some of the best ankle weights money can buy, the fact that almost every Pilates instructor we spoke to recommended them surely will.

"I love incorporating ankle weights into my Pilates sessions—Bala is my favourite brand. They add resistance, making exercises more challenging and effective. By using them, you can strengthen the lower body muscles like glutes, hamstrings, quads, and calves while enhancing muscle engagement and core stability," says Aimee Victoria Long, celebrity PT & Pilates teacher.

2. Most comfortable ankle weights

(Image credit: Amazon)

Pvolve 1.5lb Ankle Weights Today's Best Deals £32.76 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Smooth, comfortable fit + Minimalist design + High quality Reasons to avoid - No adjustable weight option

What we thought when testing? As well as Bala, Pvolve ankle weights are the Nelsons' top choice. They have a smoother design that is ideal if you value comfort as well as a great workout, and they have a sleek minimalist finish that will work for anyone. "Quality is key, as it can vary between brands. Well-made ankle weights should be comfortable, durable, and easy to put on and take off," explains Deville, and these fit the bill brilliantly.

3. Most affordable ankle weights

(Image credit: Amazon)

Pure Health Ankle Weights Today's Best Deals From £4.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Modest design + Different weight options Reasons to avoid - Quite basic

What we thought when testing? If you're just starting out with ankle weights and want to go for something cheap and cheerful, this Pure Health pair is exactly that. Starting at just £4.99 they are by far the most affordable ankle weights on the market, and there are several different weights to pick from so you can work your way up. With a similar design to the Pvolve weights with a lower price tag, they are the ideal starter ankle weights to see you through all workouts.

4. Most stylish ankle weights

(Image credit: Amazon)

Cretee Adjustable Ankle Weights Today's Best Deals £20.90 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fashionable design + Affordable alternative to Bala + High quality Reasons to avoid - Customers note velcro can be a little fiddly at first

What we thought when testing? If you love the look of the Bala Bangles but they're slightly too pricey for you at the moment, these are a worthy alternative. This pair has a very similar look and feel but for half the price. But it's not all about looks—they have countless five-star reviews and customers repeatedly note that they are comfortable, compact, and durable, meaning they deliver results every time.

5. Best adjustable ankle weights

(Image credit: Amazon)

Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights Today's Best Deals £27.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Completely adjustable + Range of colours on offer + Affordable price point Reasons to avoid - Not as convenient for those who want a consistent weight

What we thought when testing? If you're planning to use your ankle weights for lots of different types of workout, it pays to have an adjustable pair. This design from Amazon allows you to change the weight by adding or removing weight bags to get the ideal level of resistance for you. This is also brilliant for beginners who may want to start off slow and quickly increase to heavier weights when they feel ready. Reviewers note that they are very easy to use and adjust, and can also be used on your wrists if desired.

6. Top rated ankle weights

(Image credit: Amazon)

TOPESCT Adjustable Wrist and Ankle Weights Today's Best Deals From £20.24 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Minimalist finish + Top rated by customers + Durable Reasons to avoid - Colour may not be to everyone's taste

What we thought when testing? Aside from asking the experts, the best way to determine if a piece of exercise kit is worth the investment is by looking through the reviews. These ankle weights are top-rated on Amazon, so they must be doing something right. Customers say that these are very convenient for carrying around but they also provide a serious burn without overdoing it. They also compliment the unique colour and note that they are comfortable and high quality—what's not to love?

Are ankle weights suitable for everyone? Due to the adaptable nature of ankle weights, they are suitable for anyone who wants to use them. There are plenty of different weights and styles on offer, so you can find the right pair for your level. "Pilates exercises target specific muscle groups, so weights can be useful to provide an added challenge and work each muscle to exhaustion even quicker," says Campbell Bird. "You can easily skip them on and off and choose when to add weight and resistance to certain movements during a class or if practising Pilates at home." This means you can use them at your own pace and when works for you.

Is it good to walk with ankle weights? Yes—alongside workouts like Pilates, just going for walks with your ankle weights on can be a very effective method for increasing your strength and fitness. "When used correctly, ankle weights can really enhance your workout," say the Nelsons. "They make exercises more challenging by adding resistance, which helps you build strength over time. Just remember to start with lighter weights and focus on keeping good form to avoid straining your joints."