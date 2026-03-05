Google search trends are truly a thing of wonder when it comes to observing what's capturing the zeitgeist - and when it comes to health and fitness fads, it's a veritable treasure trove of ideas. The latest life-changing hacks? 'Chinese baddie' rituals.

That's right: a wildly viral social media trend also known as Chinamaxxing or #becomingChinese is all about taking small life hacks rooted in ancient Chinese wellness principles (think: wearing slippers in the house, enjoying Chinese food, and gentle movement practices like Tai Chi and Qigong) and respectfully and authentically using them to positively upscale wellbeing.

And trust us, it's all over TikTok. While the practices may have garnered a somewhat questionable moniker, semantics aside, are there really any tangible benefits to ancient Chinese wellbeing rituals?

Interestingly, there is some scientific backing for movement practices such as Tai Chi, with studies (like this one, published in the journal Canadian Family Physician) showing the moves can improve balance and even cognitive ability in older adults. However, when it comes to the benefits of drinking hot water, things aren't quite as clear-cut.

So, there was only one thing to be done: try it myself. Would drinking a mug of hot water every morning be a panacea for my health? Keep scrolling to find out, but in the meantime, if wellness wins are top of your 2026 wish list, take a look at our guides to the best ways to spark joy, wellness stacking and the best Scandi wellness hacks, here.

Ancient Chinese wellbeing practices are trending - so I tried one of the most well-known, drinking hot water, every day for a week

What is the daily hot water trend about?

If you've missed this trend entirely, you might be interested to learn that, since ancient times, the Chinese have traditionally started their day by drinking a cup of hot water.

"The idea is simple, involving starting your day with a cup of warm (or hot) water instead of something cold," explains Erin Viljoen, nutritional therapist at W-Wellness. "It’s not tied to a specific brand or fad diet; it’s more of a daily habit that’s been popularised online and in wellness circles as a gentle way to “wake up” the body first thing."

Rooted in traditional Chinese medicine (or TCM, as it's commonly known - and yes, it's also trending on socials!), it's thought to promote better digestion, boost circulation and help maintain our yin and yang, or balance. And when we say it's trending, we're talking millions of views on TikTok alone.

What's driving the popularity of ancient Chinese practices like drinking hot water every morning?

If you've noticed more noise than usual this year around Chinese New Year and other traditions, you're not alone.

"There’s definitely a broader shift happening in wellbeing away from quick fixes and towards holistic, time-honoured practices," notes Viljoen. "Traditional Chinese Medicine offers a systems-based way of thinking about health, focusing on rhythm, balance and how the body responds as a whole. In the age of TikTok and Instagram, trends that feel accessible, grounded and rooted in tradition (like TCM rituals) are gaining traction."

What are the benefits of drinking hot water in the morning?

As mentioned above, fans of the "Chinese baddie" trend claim a myriad of wellbeing wins, from improved digestion to glowier skin, to name just a couple. While it's easy to dismiss such claims, it's worth noting that the principles underlying the trend are thousands of years old and highly revered in Chinese culture.

At its heart, the idea of starting the day with something warm - be it tea, coffee, or water - is something we can all relate to as comforting and soothing. And the main pros of the practice are gentle and holistic, too.

"The reliable benefits of drinking warm water are straightforward hydration, a comforting feel on the throat and, for some, a gentle nudge to bowel motility," says pharmacist Palvinder Deol. "Warmth can make sipping more inviting first thing, which may help people reach their daily fluid needs, and the routine itself can be a calming anchor."

If you're after a quick health fix, though, this likely isn't the one. "It’s important to note that the evidence base here isn’t as robust as it is for things like sleep, movement, or nutrition quality. But the practice is low risk, inexpensive and easy to incorporate - and for many people, it builds a mindful start to the day."

Who is the Chinese baddie trend best for?

Another advantage of the trend is that it's highly accessible, with most of us already waking up to a hot drink of some form each morning. Seriously, though - can't we come up with a better name for it?

Days one to three

Usually, I'm pumped to try out a new wellbeing practice - but I'll admit, the hot water trend has me less excited than usual when day one rolls around. Mainly, I'm concerned about how I'll function without my daily morning cup of tea, which, in strong wellbeing-writer mode, I try to make my own ritual around.

I've recently invested in a whistling stove-top kettle, abandoning my electric one in an attempt to romanticise my life (and, reader, I love it), and it feels serendipitous to be starting my trial the week of Chinese New Year - I take it as an auspicious sign.

But I have to admit: hot water doesn't hit quite the same as my morning cuppa, and it's not long before I'm popping the kettle back on and making a cup of tea - but I think that's ok, as it's not until later in the morning that I have a cold drink, meaning I've inadvertently been channelling my inner Chinese baddie for decades.

As for noticing any benefits, I'll be honest: I don't feel any different, although this could be because I'm fairly healthy (and regular!) anyway. If you were starting this routine from scratch and switching from a cold morning drink, the benefits might be more obvious.

Anna admits: hot water doesn't hit quite the same as her morning cuppa, and it's not long before I'm popping the kettle back on and making a cup of tea. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Days four to seven

Heading into the second half of the week, and I still don't have much to report, aside from still having a tea chaser shortly after my water. But I do find that overall, I'm drinking more water than usual, which I'm taking as a win.

Am I jumping out of bed, eager to relish my morning hot water? Er, no - sorry. That being said, I'm fully onboard with the idea of embracing warmth over cold in the mornings (or, in fact, at any time of the day!), whether this looks like choosing warming porridge over quick overnight oats, or foregoing a smoothie till after my workout later in the day (hot drinks only before 11 am - I'm in - as long as they contain caffeine).

As I sit here in my house slippers, nursing my millionth cuppa of the day, it strikes me: while I'm sceptical about the water, perhaps I'm more of a Chinese baddie than I thought. Just don't hold out on the caffeine, please.

Anna didn't end her experiment jumping out of bed, eager to relish her morning hot water - but she is fully onboard with the idea of embracing warmth over cold in the mornings. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

