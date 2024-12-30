I practically live in cross-waist leggings - and after testing, these are the most supportive, stylish and comfortable pairs

If you're anything like me, you have a complicated relationship with leggings. After living in them when they were all the rage during the early 2010s, I sternly rejected all types of form-fitting bottoms in favour of spacious and baggy silhouettes that I found made me more comfortable (and were more 'on trend'). But since investing in several pairs of cross-waist leggings for exercise and leisure, I am once again a legging fanatic.

Sure, they may not be hugely different to regular workout leggings, but I have always found that the cross-over waist style is not only more supportive and less slippy around my waist (making them a joy to exercise in) but also infinitely more stylish, meaning my athleisure game has really stepped up - and that I can wear them for more occasions than just working out.

I'm a huge reformer Pilates fan and also try to go on long walks as often as possible, so I have tried out many of these leggings for lengthy exercise sessions and through plenty of movement. As a Shopping Editor, I also get the opportunity to try out a lot of different fitness brands, so I have a pretty good idea of the various leggings on the market and how they perform.

Senior Health and Sustainability Editor and marathon runner Ally Head has also weighed in with her top picks, and I'll go as far as saying that no one knows a great pair of leggings quite as well as her. You can be sure that each and every pair of cross-waist leggings in this guide has been put through its paces (literally and figuratively).

Whether you're on the hunt for a chic alternative to your favourite matching loungewear sets or you're desperate for a fresh pair of workout leggings that have a little more oomph, look no further than these comfortable, quality, reliable and fashion-forward pairs of cross waist leggings.

What did we look for when selecting the best cross waist leggings?

Leggings can truly make or break a great workout, and be the difference between a comfortable athleisure outfit and a day spent awkwardly adjusting your waistband or pulling them back up after any movement. To ensure each of the leggings in this guide are actually worth the investment, we took several factors into consideration.

The testing process

If you want to know how team MC test all of the products we include , rest assured that all of the below products have been personally tested by our expert team and are leggings that we would spend our money on. There are no products included that we haven’t tried personally for various levels of exercise.

7 best cross waist leggings you can buy, according to our Editors

1. Best cross waist leggings overall

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Crossover Leggings Today's Best Deals £40 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Sleek, versatile design + Good compression + Don't slip down + Suitable for all kinds of exercise Reasons to avoid - No pockets

I've worn Gymshark high waisted leggings for years and they have never let me down, and this cross-waist pair is no exception. I love that the stylish crossed waistband provides just the right amount of support that doesn't dig in but still holds me in where I need when working out.

Thanks to the thick fabric, they have a great level of compression that makes them suitable for exercise, and they have never slipped down on me—even during higher-intensity workouts. The only downfall is that they don't have any pockets, so they're not the most convenient for runs, but apart from that I can't fault them.

They also offer the same style in a flared leg which I have also tried, and they're ideal for yoga or Pilates. Plus, I think they're versatile enough to dress up with a cosy knit and some trainers for a comfy daytime look.

2. Softest cross over leggings

(Image credit: Fabletics)

Fabletics PureLuxe High-Waisted Crossover Flare Today's Best Deals £84 at Fabletics (£16.79 for members) Reasons to buy + Buttery soft fabric + Chic flare leg + Handy pockets + Gorgeous colourways Reasons to avoid - Not as easy to style as classic leggings

If you love buttery soft leggings as much as me, you'll want to try this Fabletics pair. The first thing I noticed when trying them on is how smooth yet sculpting the material is, making for extremely comfortable wear. The cross over waistband sits at just the right place below the belly button meaning you don't feel too suffocated by the compression, and I love the side pockets that are surprisingly spacious.

Flared leggings like this not only work for lower intensity workouts, but they're also perfect for walks. I love wearing this pair on my work from home days because they're soft enough to lounge in but also easy to dress up if I want to pop out for a coffee or to run some errands. If you're after something a little more sporty, the brand offers regular crossover leggings too.

Fabletics leggings also come in short, regular and tall leg lengths so you don't need to worry about a bad fit if you're petite like me.

3. Best petite cross over leggings

(Image credit: Lounge)

Lounge Varsity Crossover Flared Leggings Today's Best Deals £35 at Lounge (was £50, save 30%) Reasons to buy + Comes in petite leg length + Thin, sweat-wicking fabric + Easy to style Reasons to avoid - Not as stretchy as other pairs in this guide

I've only recently become aware of Lounge's sportswear offering and after taking these leggings for a few spins, I'm pleasantly surprised. These are some of the thinner cross waist leggings I have tried, which is brilliant if you're someone who overheats easily or prefers a lighter sweat-wicking fabric. This pair has a subtler flare than the Fabletics offering, so it occupies the perfect middle ground between activewear and athleisure.

Being petite, it can be particularly difficult to find wide cut leggings that fit me without pools of fabric at my feet, but the petite pair of these Lounge leggings is perfect. The crossover design is noticeable without being too statement, so they can take you anywhere. Lounge also has regular cross waist leggings for just £35 at the moment.

4. Most affordable cross waist leggings

(Image credit: MP)

My Protein Women's Tempo Leggings Today's Best Deals £34 at MP Reasons to buy + Suitable for all types of workout + Very affordable + Soft touch fabric Reasons to avoid - No varying leg lengths

My Protein activewear is brilliant if you're on a budget but don't want to compromise on quality. These cross waist leggings have a simple silhouette with a subtle logo, with the waistband coming up a little higher than some other leggings in this guide. I love high rise leggings in the warmer weather as I can wear them with shorter vest tops without feeling too exposed, and this pair is ideal for that.

Another pair of cross waist leggings with an extra smooth finish, this pair is soft to the touch and sweat wicks brilliantly thanks to the quick-drying material. I also appreciate that this design is made with an elongated gusset for maximum movement and comfort, so this is the pair to try if you often find the crotch area of leggings to be too tight or restrictive.

5. Best sustainable cross-over leggings

(Image credit: BAM)

BAM Enduro High Waisted Crossover 7/8 leggings Today's Best Deals £49 at BAM Reasons to buy + Super soft + Seamless and comfortable to the touch + Sustainably made. Reasons to avoid - Thicker material may be too much for some during sweatier workouts.

"I've been testing these super-soft cross-waist leggings from Bam for a few months now and have been really pleasantly surprised. I'm a big fan of the brand personally, but didn't know if the cross-waist design would be for me - I'm a fan of functional fit kit that feels like a second skin, you see, and I had reservations about whether the more style-forward design would slip down or distract from my session. That said, they rivalled some of my go-to standard-style leggings in their ability to stay up - they never rolled down during strength training or long runs. My only note - they're much thicker material than other materials, making them great for winter sessions but perhaps too warm for summer runs, for some. Plus, they have no pockets for storing your essentials." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

6. Best fashionable cross-over leggings

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings Today's Best Deals £39.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Great price point + Sweat-wicking + Seriously soft material Reasons to avoid - Lighter colours can show sweat patches during higher intensity workouts.

"I rave about Adanola so much to friends and family that pretty much my entire circle owns a pair of their leggings now. The quality of their kit is really impressive for the price point, and this elevated cross-waist legging is no exception. Every time I've worn, they've been butter-soft, compressive, and don't move an inch, washing well. They can pile or bob if you sit on rough surfaces, though - one to keep in mind." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

7. Best all-rounder cross-over leggings

(Image credit: lululemon)

Align™ V-Waist Pant 25" Designed for Yoga Today's Best Deals £88 at lululemon Reasons to buy + A cult-favourite + Next-level soft + Seriously long lasting and wash well (I've had mine for years and they're good as new) Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

"lululemon's Align leggings are a cult-favourite for a reason - they are arguably the go-to for butter-soft, barely there leggings that also support you and make you feel your best during any workout. I've got several pairs in both the standard and cross-front design and can't rave about them enough - invest in a pair of Align's and you're investing in a workout legging that you'll have for life." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor