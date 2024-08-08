I can’t believe I slept on Free People activewear for so long - here’s why I’m obsessed (and you should be too)

It’s no secret that we’re huge fans of Free People here at Marie Claire UK, and our obsession absolutely extends to the brand’s activewear range - FP Movement. So it’s only natural that we would want to round up the best Free People activewear for you to shop. Because this range simply isn’t to be slept on.

But let’s backtrack a little - why the obsession? As MC UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, it’s part of my job to trial and review the best gym wear - from workout tops to the best leggings that money can buy - so I know a great athleisure brand when I see one.

Free People’s athleisure brand, FP Movement, definitely falls within this category. It impresses me for several reasons: firstly, the prices are incredibly reasonable considering the brilliant quality and fashion-forward designs. Most of the pieces are also available in a range of sizes and colourways, making them perfect for pretty much everyone.

From running shorts to Pilates unitards , there’s a FP Movement style to suit any type of workout, and often - like with the Never Better leggings - multiple. With such beautiful (and highly functional) designs, trust me, you’ll be tempted to invest in multiple colours when you find a style that suits you - just like MC’s Senior Health Editor Ally has with her favourite shorts and Runsie.

On that note, meet your testing team. I’m Valeza, as mentioned above, I try out a lot of fitness clothing for my job (and adore Pilates, yoga and strength training), so I’ve picked out my favourite FP Movement pieces for you to shop below, outlining why they’re so great. I also enlisted the help of Senior Health Editor Ally, a multi-marathon runner, strength training lover, and fit kit-testing extraordinaire. Read up on how we tested our kit below, and keep scrolling to shop our top picks for yourself.

How did we test the FP Movement products in this roundup?

We go through a pretty thorough testing process when it comes to the health kit we recommend - because the last thing we’d want to do is suggest you buy something we don’t personally rate. With a range of low and high impact-loving fitness editors among our ranks, we think we’ve given these pieces a thorough trial (testing them for at least three workouts, and in some cases, for over a year). Here’s what we looked for when testing the best FP Movement pieces:

Material - were the pieces sweat-wicking? Lightweight? Breathable? Buttery soft? All burning questions while testing.

- were the pieces sweat-wicking? Lightweight? Breathable? Buttery soft? All burning questions while testing. Fit - were they flattering and comfortable when worn for long periods of time (or at least, during a sweaty workout sesh)? Did they roll down or slide up?

- were they flattering and comfortable when worn for long periods of time (or at least, during a sweaty workout sesh)? Did they roll down or slide up? Performance - would these pieces work for multiple styles of workouts? Did they maintain this level of performance over long periods of time and after multiple washes?

- would these pieces work for multiple styles of workouts? Did they maintain this level of performance over long periods of time and after multiple washes? Style - would we wear these pieces to brunch as well as during a workout? We’ve come to expect a certain level of chic-ness when it comes to all things Free People, so naturally we had to hold the activewear to the same standard.

- would we wear these pieces to brunch as well as during a workout? We’ve come to expect a certain level of chic-ness when it comes to all things Free People, so naturally we had to hold the activewear to the same standard. Cost - would we get our cost per wear?

Shop the best Free People activewear 2024:

1. Best Free People leggings

(Image credit: Free People)

Never Better Leggings Today's Best Deals £88 at Free People Reasons to buy + Super soft and comfortable + Wide, supportive waistband + Don't roll down Reasons to avoid - Lighter colours will show sweat

These leggings are so incredibly soft, comfortable and flattering that I've had them on a wash, wear, repeat cycle since I first unwrapped them. They come in loads of colours (I have a summery citrus yellow/orange shade) and have a high, wide and supportive waistband which doesn't roll down, making them great for yoga, Pilates and other low-impact workouts. They’re also incredibly lightweight, making them great for summer, but I should warn you: they’re not the most sweat-wicking, so probably won't be great for high-intensity or super sweaty workouts.

2. Best Free People sports bra

(Image credit: Free People)

Never Better Crop Today's Best Deals £50 at Free People Reasons to buy + Super soft + Flattering + Stays put and doesn't roll up Reasons to avoid - Not super supportive - better for low-impact workouts

Love a matching gym set? Same. so naturally I had to get the matching longline sports bra, too. It comes in the same super soft material and orange-yellow shade as the Never Better leggings above, and makes the most beautiful set. Also like the leggings, it’s super comfortable and flattering. It’s supportive enough for low-impact workouts, but you might need some extra support if you’re planning on running or jumping.

3. Best Free People running onesie

(Image credit: Free People)

Righteous Runsie Today's Best Deals £88 at Free People Reasons to buy + Soft and comfortable + Doesn't ride up + Great for running Reasons to avoid - Bra needed for extra support

Ally is such a huge fan of the Righteous Runsie that she owns it in quite a few colours. As its name suggests, this all-in-one is built for running and other high-impact workouts. Soft, supportive, and incredibly chic: for a quick and easy throw-on-and-go running outfit, it can’t be beaten (though it’s best to wear a sports bra underneath for extra support, Ally notes).

4. Best Free People running shorts

(Image credit: Free People)

Get Your Flirt On Shorts Today's Best Deals £38 at Free People Reasons to buy + Flattering fit + Affordable + Supportive waistband + Built-in pants Reasons to avoid - They're a bit short

These running shorts are another FP Movement product Ally owns in several colours, initially picking them up when they went viral on TikTok a while back. She loves how they feature built-in pants, a high waistband and are water resistant, to boot. Ally feels supported wearing these shorts, even on the longest runs, but do note that they run a bit big and come up slightly short on the leg, so do choose your size accordingly.

5. Best Free People socks

(Image credit: Free People)

Movement Logo Stripe Tube Socks Today's Best Deals £16 at Free People Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Loads of colours to choose from + Actually stay up on the ankle Reasons to avoid - They're quite pricey

Okay, these high ankle socks might be a little on the pricey side, but according to Ally, they're 100% worth the higher price point. True to form, they come in loads of different colours, are super high-quality and don’t slide down whether you’re wearing them for a long walk or a high-intensity workout.

6. Best Free People hoodie

(Image credit: Free People)

Sprint To The Finish Hoodie Today's Best Deals £98 at Free People Reasons to buy + Super comfortable + Oversized fit + Perfect for lounging Reasons to avoid - On the pricey side

To wear in-between sweat sessions, this hoodie is one of Ally’s favourite gym hoodies. She loves the classic style and the fact that it’s warm and cosy, perfect for cooler evenings or when the days start getting colder. The fact that it’s not too thick makes it a brilliant year-round option.