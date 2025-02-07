Yoga flares are all the rage RN - we've tried countless pairs and these are, hands down, the 6 best

If there's one piece of workout kit that has undoubtedly earned its cost-per-wear in my wardrobe, it's the best yoga flares. Not only do I live in them for countless different types of exercise, but they rarely come off my body when I'm working from home—so you can trust me when I say I know what makes a good pair of flares.

Everyone knows how essential the best gym leggings are, but you might be surprised by the versatility of yoga flares. Although they're typically designed for low-impact workouts like yoga and Pilates, they can function brilliantly for gym sessions, hiking, and or just lounging around in when you want to feel that little bit more put together. Much like the best cross-waist leggings, they have a touch more style appeal than regular leggings, so they will take you from the mat to coffee dates with no outfit change required.

Myself and our Health Editor, Ally Head, make it our mission to narrow down the best workout kit money can buy, so over the years we have tested a lot—and I mean, a lot—of types of leggings, including yoga flares, and these are the pairs that have come out on top for practicality, comfort, sweat-wicking, quality, and design. But a word of warning, once you invest, your jeans probably won't get a look-in. And while you're at it, don't miss our guides to the best yoga clothes, best Pilates clothes and best Pilates leggings, here.

Best yoga flares, tried and tested by our Editors

1. Best yoga flares overall

(Image credit: Hollister)

Gilly Hicks Active Recharge Flare Leggings Today's Best Deals £39 at Hollister Reasons to buy + Three leg lengths available + Interior back pocket + Sweat-wicking Reasons to avoid - Sells out very quickly

"I will never stop banging on about my love for Gilly Hicks leggings, especially these flares. I have had my pair for years, and what first inspired me to buy them was the short leg length available that used to be pretty hard to come by on the high street. But since then they have more than proven their worth—they are extremely comfortable, they don't fall down (even when running), they wash incredibly well, and they're stylish enough to wear out and about when I'm not exercising.

I typically wear them for my Reformer and yoga classes as they have ample stretch for every movement, but they're my go-to for long walks as well thanks to the handy back pocket that fits my phone and keys. I have put so many friends onto these, and the best part is that they're some of the most affordable yoga flares too." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

2. Best yoga flares with pockets

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty Power Embossed Bootcut Gym Trousers Today's Best Deals £90 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Deep side pockets + Suitable for the gym Reasons to avoid - Pricey

"These Sweaty Betty flares are not only among the ranks of the best leopard print activewear, but the best yoga flares too. They're easily some of the highest quality flares in my collection, with thick, sweat-wicking fabric that also has a brilliant level of compression for gym workouts. But what I really love about this pair is the deep pockets that can fit pretty much anything, with no danger of bits slipping out, as well as the zipped back pocket for valuables.

The black pattern keeps things chic whilst adding some pattern to my workout looks, and the high-waisted cut is both comfortable and supportive. They have a slightly subtler flare than some other pairs, which is brilliant for those who want bottoms that are neither too form-fitting nor too dramatically flared." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

3. Best yoga flares for the gym

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Crossover Regular Flared Leggings Today's Best Deals £45 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Ultra-soft fabric + Comfortable crossed waistband + Very stretchy Reasons to avoid - Very long

"I have several pairs of Gymshark leggings but these must be my most stylish. They're just as buttery soft as the others, but the wide flare cut gives extra fashion points. They're not the best for higher-impact workouts due to the flowy fabric at the bottom, but I love them for Pilates, yoga and walking when flexibility and movement are key. They're also ideal for strength training and general gym exercises where you can be a little bit more relaxed with what you wear but still want reliable bottoms that will wick sweat and keep you feeling supported. The only downside is that they are extremely long, even with the regular leg length. I'd love to see these with a shorter inseam to suit petites." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

"Shockingly, these were the first ever pair of yoga pants I've tried and, while a little long, I was immediately a fan. They're a flattering fit, super soft material and really breathable. That said, I'd probably only wear them for yoga or mat Pilates - aka workouts where there's no risk of the flares getting caught in a machine and causing injury." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

4. Best yoga flares for petites

(Image credit: Fabletics)

Fabletics Pureluxe High-Waisted Crossover Flare Today's Best Deals £74 at Fabletics Reasons to buy + Ultra-flared shape + Three leg lengths + Multiple colours Reasons to avoid - More expensive for non-members

"Although regular leggings can often be rolled up or folded over if they're slightly too long, flared leggings cannot. That's why, as a petite, I need a pair that are exactly the right length for me, and these ones deliver thanks to the three different inseams available. Fabletics leggings are very underrated if you ask me—this pair is soft enough to rival some seriously high-end brands, which I love for low impact workouts like yoga and Reformer, and the crossed waistband adds a little something extra to any exercise ensemble. Available in black and red, and with deep side pockets to fit your phone and keys, they tick every box." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

5. Best yoga flares for everyday

(Image credit: Lounge)

Lounge Varsity Crossover Flared Leggings Today's Best Deals £25 at Lounge (was £50, save 50%) Reasons to buy + Sizes up to 3XL + Sculpting fit + Affordable price point Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for intense workouts

"If you're after an all-rounder pair of yoga flares, this Lounge pair is both affordable and reliable. Soft, stretchy, and sculpting, they're perfect for gentle workouts and have the ideal flared cut for everyday wear. I wear mine on work from home days when I want to be comfortable at my desk and be able to head out for my daily walk or do an at-home workout without changing my clothes, and they always fit the bill. Whether it be yoga, hiking, or just travelling, these work for every gentle activity and look good too." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

6. Best yoga flares for all workouts

(Image credit: Lululemon)

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Ribbed Mini-Flare Pant Today's Best Deals £89 at Lululemon (was £118, save 25%)

"Read my full Align yoga pant review here, but spoiler alert for you: I'm a fan. The flares fit like a glove (I tried a UK size 8 and am 5ft 3"). The high-rise waistband sits comfortably across my waist, the leg length wasn't too long, and they didn't slip down throughout my low-impact workout, making me feel really well supported."

"They're buttery soft and absolutely delicious to wear both in and out of the studio. I received so many compliments during my Pilates class as the subtle flare at the hem really makes for a very unique look. I felt weightless and able to fully focus on my practice without pulling at seams, checking for sweat patches, or feeling compromised by my kit."

"The only con - I opted for a 32" pant length and, standing at 5 foot 4", I did feel like these were a touch too long on me (sometimes, I found myself stepping on them during my workouts). With that in mind, I'd definitely recommend trying these on in-store or ordering a shorter leg length, if you're petite like me. It's important that you know the pant length will fit comfortably on you before investing." - Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer