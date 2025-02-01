Leopard print activewear perfectly balances style and substance - MC UK Editors share their 8 top picks

Transition from the gym to brunch dates with no need for an outfit change.

composite of Sofia, Amelia and Ally wearing leopard print activewear from Sweaty Betty
(Image credit: Future)
Amelia Yeomans
Activewear has come on leaps and bounds in the last few years. Gone are the days of practicality above all else - there is a serious market for comfortable, functional, and fashion-forward exercise gear that will take you from Pilates to brunch with no outfit change required. Falling firmly in that category is leopard print activewear, which makes up a decent chunk of team MC UK's athleisure wardrobes.

Whether you're an avid long-distance runner, Reformer fanatic, or you just want some fresh pieces that will work for lounging around at home and taking out for a spin on your daily walk, the chicness of leopard print cannot be denied. But if there's one thing that can't get by on looks alone, it's workout kit. You need to be sure that your best-looking pieces are also among your most functional to get the most out of each purchase.

Between myself and our Health Editor Ally Head, we have tried countless activewear brands over the years, so you can trust that the leopard print kit in this guide has been literally and figuratively put through its paces. From the best workout leggings, best petite leggings, and gym leggings with pockets all the way to running shorts and the best Pilates clothes on the market, this is the leopard print activewear that delivers on style and substance.

8 best leopard print activewear buys:

1. Best high waisted leopard print leggings

lululemon black leopard print align leggings

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant

Reasons to buy

+
Extremely soft and comfortable
+
Chic, understated leopard print
+
Multiple leg lengths available

Reasons to avoid

-
Not suitable for high impact workouts

Our expert team has tested everything from the lululemon Align range, so you can be sure we know what we're talking about when we recommend these leggings. Known for being buttery-soft, unbeatably comfortable and providing support without digging in, they're some of the best money can buy. I love this black leopard print design that is noticeable without being at all garish, so it will give your workout look a fun twist without compromising on wearability. These leggings also have a hidden waistband pocket for your keys and they come in multiple leg lengths to cater to different heights.

2. Best flared leopard print leggings

sweaty betty Power Embossed Bootcut Gym Trousers

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty Power Embossed Bootcut Gym Trousers

Reasons to buy

+
Suitable for exercise or casual wear
+
Subtle print
+
Deep side pockets

Reasons to avoid

-
Slightly too long for petites

"These are some of my all-time favourite leggings, and certainly amongst my most worn despite only getting them recently. I am an avid leopard print wearer in my casual wardrobe so it's only natural that it found its way into my workout gear too, but I love that these trousers can be worn for my Reformer classes or restaurant brunch dates with friends thanks to the flared cut and subtle take on the leopard pattern.

They offer just the right amount of stretch to keep me comfortable with enough support around my waist, and I love the deep side pockets that carry everything I need. They're my go-to on work from home days when I know I'll be leaving the house at some point, as they're soft enough to lounge in and rake in plenty of compliments when styled up with knitwear and trendy trainers. They also sweat wick well on my daily walks and don't fall down. The only downside is that even the 30" inseam is ever so slightly long for me as a petite, but I think it adds to the flared silhouette." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

3. Best low-impact leopard print sports bra

Ganni Active Strap Top

(Image credit: Ganni)

Ganni Active Strap Top

Reasons to buy

+
Very stylish
+
Quick-drying fabric
+
Comfortable

Reasons to avoid

-
Not the most supportive for high impact workouts.

"I'd never tried Ganni activewear before being given this sports bra by a close friend for my birthday last year. Safe to say, it's definitely a low impact design - I wouldn't wear for, say, running or high impact workouts - but it's a great support for cycling, yoga, or Pilates. The cut is also super flattering and the spaghetti straps a stylish touch." - Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor

4. Best leopard print running shorts

OVRUNS Women's Running Shorts

(Image credit: Amazon)

OVRUNS Women's Running Shorts

Reasons to buy

+
Affordable price point
+
Washes well
+
Suitable for almost every sport

Reasons to avoid

-
Not as high quality as other brands

"Some of my most trusty activewear kit comes from Amazon and these running shorts are no exception. I have the blue leopard print colourway (which they no longer seem to make) and they have seen me through countless types of exercise over the years. From 5k runs to Pilates classes and even a stint with boxing, they cut at just the right place, making them ideal for summer workouts when you want to keep cool or for sports like running and cycling when you want to avoid chafing. I have also worn mine under summer dresses to help with sweat-wicking and prevent rubbing. They wash very well and have plenty of stretch for adaptable wear. At under £10, they're a total bargain." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

5. Best leopard print long sleeve top

Sweaty Betty Super Soft Half Zip

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty Super Soft Half Zip

Reasons to buy

+
Part of a matching set
+
Soft touch fabric
+
Zip-up versatility

Reasons to avoid

-
Cropped cut may not be to everyone's taste

Our experts are very familiar with the best Sweaty Betty products, including long sleeved tops. Like all good Sweaty Betty zip-ups, this style is sweat-wicking and extremely soft to the touch, so you're guaranteed comfortable wear no matter your exercise of choice. It's rare to find lighter hue leopard print activewear that isn't a standout colour, which is why this style feels particularly chic. Much like the brand's black leopard print, it is slightly more understated than more vibrant palettes which makes it versatile and suitable for everyday wear if you have a more minimalist sense of style. Although it's really designed for low-impact workouts, it would make for a brilliant casual-wear layering piece during winter too.

6. Best petite leopard print leggings

Fabletics On-The-Go PowerHold® High-Waisted Leggings

(Image credit: Fabletics)

Fabletics On-The-Go PowerHold® High-Waisted Leggings

Reasons to buy

+
Petite friendly
+
Sizes from XXS-4X
+
Bright leopard pattern

Reasons to avoid

-
Pricey without membership

"Not only do Fabletics make some of the best cross waist leggings on the market, but they also have a fun range of leopard print pieces too. I have tried out a few different pairs of Fabletics leggings for lengthy walks and Reformer classes, and they have yet to let me down. They never slip or fall down, they are made of thick, high quality fabric with just the right amount of compression, they fit perfectly true to size, and they offer three different leg lengths, which is always music to my petite ears. The short length is absolutely perfect for me at 5ft1-ish, meaning no bunching or rolling up the hems. The spacious pockets are a huge added bonus, and I love this true brown leopard print that will brighten up any workout look." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

7. Best leopard print hiking top

Free People Myoko Jacquard Base Layer

(Image credit: Free People)

Free People Myoko Jacquard Base Layer

Reasons to buy

+
Cosy layering piece
+
Comfortable loose cut
+
Suitable for low-impact workouts

Reasons to avoid

-
Not sweat-wicking

Layering pieces are an essential component of an activewear wardrobe. Ideal for winter sports like skiing or lengthy hikes in cold weather, they trap heat without any pesky bulkiness. With a soft fabrication, thumb holes and a stylish cropped cut, this Free People design epitomises athleisure. It won't sweat wick, so it's one for low impact activities (or just lounging in) but it will function well over lighter pieces of activewear when you're travelling to a class or the gym. Not to mention the snow leopard print is playful and chic.

8. Best everyday leopard print leggings

Never Fully Dressed Leopard Legging

(Image credit: Never Fully Dressed)

Never Fully Dressed Leopard Legging

Reasons to buy

+
Gorgeous prints and designs
+
Affordable price point
+
Good compression.

Reasons to avoid

-
Leggings run slightly big.

"Another new athleisurewear brand I've tried recently? Never Fully Dressed, who design chic and fairly affordable leggings, bras and layers for yoga, Barre and so on. I was impressed with how supportive the leggings and bra were - they sweat-wicked well and held everything in place. That said, I would recommend sizing down on the leggings as they run slightly large." - Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor

Is leopard print still in style?

I am a firm believer that leopard print will never go out of fashion. It's a neutral and timeless print that works for almost any occasion when styled right, and it has true lasting appeal. It's a brilliant way to make your workout outfits feel more fun and personal, getting you in the mood to exercise feeling your best. If you feel good in leopard print, don't stop wearing it.

