5 Best YouTube Walking Pad Workouts For Boosting Fitness In Your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and Beyond

It’s hands down one of the simplest things you can do to maintain and advance your wellbeing – the payout is potentially transformative. But when there’s drizzle, freezing temperatures and reduced daylight to contend with, walking outside may not be your activity of choice during winter. If you have access to a treadmill, either at home or in a local gym, YouTube walking pad workouts might help you get your steps in this season.

Why is it quite so important? Walking has a significant impact on multiple areas of health. “It doesn’t get nearly enough credit,” says London-based PT Emily Taylor. “It’s the very definition of low effort, high return.” She’s not wrong – there are loads of benefits of walking , with experts agreeing that walking workouts can literally prolong your life. A study from 2019 demonstrated that elderly women who walked over 4,400 steps a day significantly increased their longevity, compared to those who were less active in their age group. Additionally, research published in Harvard Health found that women who walk at least three hours a week have a 43% lower stroke risk compared with women who are inactive.

It’s especially important to maintain movement as we age, and walking is one of the easiest ways to protect long-term mobility. “As we age, we naturally lose muscle mass, joint stability and a bit of our balance, all of which impact how steady and confident we feel day to day,” explains Taylor. “These changes are major contributors to falls and reduced independence in old age, which is why staying active becomes genuinely life-changing.”

10,000 may be widely recognised as the gold standard where daily steps are concerned (though emerging research indicates that 7,000 has almost as many benefits), but you don’t need to walk for hours to reap the rewards. Even 10 minutes of daily walking can help to build stamina and improve your heart health and cardiovascular fitness, according to the NHS.

Of course, time outside should still be a priority, even in winter. Data from the 2019 Monitor of Engagement with the Natural Environment Survey revealed that two hours of nature a week massively boosts health and wellbeing. However, if moving some of your walks indoors will help you maintain movement you enjoy this winter, then the best YouTube walking pad workouts might come in handy. Here, we share five of the best for fitness at all ages.

Prioritise indoor movement this winter with the 5 best YouTube walking pad workouts

What are the benefits of walking pad workouts?

Walking is a low-impact, gentle-on-the-joints activity that’s accessible to many people. “This makes it perfect for building a daily activity,” says personal trainer and founder of Owning Your Menopause, Kate Rowe-Ham. “The benefits are huge: it keeps your heart healthy, helps manage blood pressure and blood sugar, strengthens your legs, glutes, and core, and even supports bone density.”

That’s not all. Walking works wonders for your mental wellbeing, too. “It’s one of the most reliable mood-boosters we have,” says Taylor. “It lowers stress hormones, lifts your mood by releasing endorphins and, long term, is linked with reduced risk of Alzheimer’s, anxiety and depression. Research published last year found that higher daily step counts are associated with fewer depressive symptoms. “It’s also empowering,” Taylor adds. “Feeling strong, stable and capable when you move makes daily life easier and helps people stay independent and active for longer.”

Treadmills and walking pads facilitate many of the same benefits as walking outside, while offering an alternative to exercising in the elements and offering convenience for anybody predominantly based at home. “They’re especially handy if you’re busy, because you can get those steps in while working or watching TV,” says Rowe-Ham. “You get full control over pace and incline, zero weather concerns, and the ability to sneak movement into your day in small bursts, which is especially helpful if you work from home,” Taylor adds. “A 20-minute walk while answering emails? Perfect.”

Is using a walking pad good exercise?

Walking, as we've established, is top tier exercise. "A regular brisk walk gets the heart rate up, improves circulation, and helps your heart work more efficiently, all of which are huge wins for long-term health," says Taylor. "It also supports bone and joint strength and builds muscular endurance without leaving you feeling wiped out afterwards."

It's also one of the easiest, and most accessible, ways to protect your long-term mobility. According to Taylor, it can help you:

Maintain lower-body strength.

Improve balance and coordination.

Support cardiovascular health.

Reduce stiffness and joint pain.

Boost mood and keep the brain sharp.

5of the best YouTube walking pad workouts, recommended by a PT

1. No incline power walk

What? No incline power walk.

Why? "This is a perfect place to start if you’re new to walking workouts," says Taylor. "You won’t be increasing the incline, but you’ll vary the pace to gently challenge yourself."

How long? 30 minutes.

30 MIN POWER WALK (NO INCLINE) | Treadmill Follow Along! - YouTube Watch On

2. Beginner friendly incline workout

What? Beginner-friendly incline workout.

Why? "If you only have 20 minutes, but want to get a bit of a sweat on, then this is a really great option," says Taylor. "If you’re new to interval work and incline walking, this will act as a gentle introduction. It’s challenging, but doable, and the trainer, Mara, is super encouraging when guiding you through the incline work."

How long? 20 minutes.

3. Walk/run intervals

What? Walk/run intervals.

Why? "This is a good option if you’ve already built up some base fitness via walking and are looking to ease into slow running," explains Taylor. "You can scale the workout up or down in intensity and pace, to meet yourself where you’re currently at. Not ready to run? No worries, just alternate between a stroll and a brisk walk pace."

How long? 30 minutes.

Let's Go For A Walk!! 30 Minute Walking Pad/Treadmill Workout! - YouTube Watch On

4. Power and incline walk

What? Power and incline walk.

Why? "Trainer Rachael takes you through 40 minutes of power walks and inclines, with plenty of form guidance and encouragement along the way. Expect to get a solid sweat on here," Taylor warns.

How long? 40 minutes.

40 MIN Power and Incline Walk | Treadmill Follow Along Workout! - YouTube Watch On

5. Incline and speed walking workout

What? Incline and speed walking workout.

Why? "Once you’ve given some beginner incline workouts a go, this is a great next step," says Taylor. "Each interval gets longer and steeper, so it really pushes your fitness to the next level."

How long? 25 minutes.

MAX Incline + Speed Pyramid Walking Treadmill Workout - YouTube Watch On

