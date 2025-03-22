Keen to get Reformer results without the hefty price tag? 5 best Pilates boards to upgrade your home workouts
They're brilliant for small spaces, too.
You might have seen Pilates boards doing the rounds on social media, being hailed as an affordable Reformer alternative that you can use from the comfort of your own home. Compact, budget-friendly, and versatile, the best Pilates boards are worth having on your radar if you've been looking for fresh at-home workouts.
"If a full Reformer is out of budget or you don’t have the space (and let’s be honest - who does?), a Pilates board might be a decent compromise," says Sam Deville, Pilates instructor and founder of the dynamic online platform Sam Deville Pilates. "It brings in some of the sliding and resistance-based movement of a Reformer, so you can work on control, coordination, and endurance from home."
Pilates workouts at home can be just as effective as classes if you have the right equipment on hand, but not everyone has the space or budget for an at-home Reformer machine. If you already have a pair of the best ankle weights, one of the best Pilates bars, and some of the best resistance bands in your kit but you're ready to take the next step, a Pilates board could be for you.
This is definitely still an emerging trend in the Pilates world, so there aren't vast amounts on the market just yet. Most Pilates boards available have pretty similar functionality, with some small design differences. I've done some research and rounded up the best models currently on offer, and broken down exactly what makes them worth the investment.
Best Pilates boards: Quick shopping links
- Best adjustable Pilates board: £62.99 at Amazon (was £79.99, save 21%)
- Top rated Pilates board: £59.49 at Amazon (was £69.99, save 15%)
- Most stylish Pilates board: £88.88 at Amazon (was £99.99, save 11%)
- Best foldable Pilates board: £58.99 at Amazon
- Most high-tech Pilates board: £99 at Amazon
Can a Pilates board replace a Reformer?
"It’s not a complete Reformer replacement," says Deville. "You won’t get the same smooth glide or sturdiness, and certain exercises, like my personal favourite mid-back abs series (supine, hands in straps), just aren’t possible. That said, there are still plenty of exercises you can do, so for the price, a Pilates board is probably a good investment.
"One important thing to note - just like having a full Reformer at home, using a Pilates board without an instructor means you’ll need to be extra mindful of your form. It would definitely be worth looking into a solid online course or expert-led workouts to ensure you’re getting the most out of it safely and effectively."
Pros and cons of a Pilates board
Deville notes that there are pros and cons to using a Pilates board, much like a lot of at-home equipment. These are the main plusses she highlights:
- More affordable and compact: Great if you’re short on space or budget
- Adds instability for core engagement: Your stabilising muscles will have to work harder
- Low-impact and joint-friendly: Like all Pilates, it builds strength without impact.
However, there are a few cons to be aware of before you invest too. Deville notes that Pilates boards can be:
- Not as smooth or sturdy as a Reformer: You’ll notice the difference in feel and flow
- Limited exercise options: Without a moving carriage, some key Reformer moves are off the table
- Won’t fully replace a Reformer: Good for a home option, but not quite the real deal.
"My view is that if you’re looking to add a bit of Reformer-style movement to your home workouts, a Pilates board could be a useful tool. But if you’re expecting the full Reformer experience, you might be left wanting more," says Deville.
So whilst a Pilates board won't fully replace a Reformer, it's a worthwhile investment if you want something compact you can use from home in between classes or to keep you active on a budget.
Best Pilates boards to shop now
1. Top rated Pilates board
Rantizon Pilates Board and Full-Body Workout Trainer
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This multi-functional board is designed to work the whole body, much like a Reformer. It's sleek and compact so easy to pack away, and it has elasticated straps as well as sliding pads for Reformer-style moves. It comes highly rated by customers, with one sharing that it works well as a Reformer alternative if you're short on space.
"I used to have a huge pilates reformer but it was too big when I moved. I've been looking ever since for ways to do Pilates stretches - this machine allows [for] all except the 'legs in straps' but I'm getting great benefits from the stretches you can do, so I'm very happy," they say.
2. Most stylish Pilates board
Foldable Pilates Reformer Board with Ab Roller
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This is another Pilates board with similar functionality but a slightly more sleek design. Customers note how easy it is to set up and pack away if you live in a small space.
"Despite its lightweight design, the board is very sturdy and feels secure, even during more dynamic movements. One feature I absolutely love is how quiet it is to use. I can work out early in the morning without worrying about waking up my family, which is a massive bonus.
"It’s so refreshing to have a piece of equipment that doesn’t creak or make noise during use. The versatility is another highlight – I’ve used it for Pilates, strength training, and even stretching exercises. The knee pads are a thoughtful addition, making floor exercises much more comfortable," shares one reviewer.
3. Best foldable Pilates board
AMAZINGHOME Foldable Pilates Board
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
All Pilates boards are designed to be compact, but this model is especially good for space saving. It folds down the middle meaning it can fit in the smallest of spaces, like under a bed or sofa. It boasts an automatic rebound so functions in a very similar way to a Reformer carriage and also features 20mm thickened TPE knee pads, 8mm thickened EVA elbow support pads, and soft, sweat-absorbent foam handles for a comfortable grip.
Customers note that the quality is good for the price and it's nice and quiet whilst exercising, but the foldable nature means that it might not be quite as sturdy as some other designs for long-term use.
4. Most high-tech Pilates board
INSMEER Foldable Pilates Board for Home
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're after a slightly more advanced Pilates board, this is the one to go for. Not only is the design high-tech, but it has a few more workout options than others. It's foldable both for storage and workout options, and it has a built-in Pilates bar too.
"The variety of exercises you can do is impressive," shares one customer. "One thing I really appreciate is the size. It's compact enough to store easily, even in my limited space. Folding it up is a breeze, and I can just slide it under my couch when I'm not using it.
"It's a great way to get a challenging workout at home without breaking the bank or sacrificing space. It's definitely worth the investment if you're serious about Pilates and want a convenient and effective way to do it."
5. Best adjustable Pilates board
LIROPAU Multi-Functional Ab Exercise Pilates Board
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This Pilates board has a unique design that splits vertically down the middle for increased functionality. It's designed primarily to work your core, so be mindful that this isn't as suited to those who want a true Reformer-esque full-body workout. It has a similar design to the other boards with its movable pads and foldable design.
It comes with resistance bands and adjustable handles so you can customise your workout, and customers note that the plastic it's made from feels good quality. It also comes with an instruction sheet with different workout suggestions, as well as a QR code which links to videos with further exercise inspiration.
Is the TikTok Pilates board worth it?
You might be familiar with a Pilates board thanks to TikTok, where this piece of workout equipment has gone viral. As expressed by Deville, what you gain from a Pilates board depends on the type of exercise you're trying to do. It isn't a complete replacement for a Reformer machine, but it does a decent job at a dynamic home workout that doesn't take up too much space or break the bank. If you're after something that you can use from the comfort of your own home that will function in a similar way to a Reformer, a Pilates board will do just that for an affordable price tag.
