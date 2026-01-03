Running Became Globally Popular in 2025 - But As A Runner, I Have To Ask: At What Cost?

Hands up if you took up running in 2025, signed up for your first race, or achieved a personal best? How about invested in a pair of carbon plates, started supplementing electrolytes, or bit the bullet and attended your first run club?

If you said yes to any of the above, you wouldn’t be alone. Running is officially having a moment, and as a ten-time marathon runner who’s been lacing up for over ten years, I couldn’t be happier that more people are finding - and falling in love with - the sport.

More people ran marathons in 2025 than ever before. parkruns and race events globally smashed previous records - including the 2025 TCS London Marathon, which saw 56,000 finishers and set a new Guinness World Record. Sport England’s Active Lives survey from last year found that over 7 million adults in England are running regularly, cementing it as the country’s second most popular sporting activity. And Strava’s mid-year analysis found the number of UK run clubs that have joined the platform tripled year on year.

Safe to say the rise in interest in running has been pretty stratospheric, then, and the stats prove as much. But it’s no doubt come with its own set of challenges. I’ve been part of the London running community for the best part of a decade and heard so many stories in recent years - stories of people being left behind at run clubs, of being invited to events by brands only for the images to be used for global marketing campaigns (unpaid, of course), or told they can’t run with certain crews because their kit doesn’t fit “the vibe.” Online, you’ve got influencers being gifted spots at most Major Marathons and running back-to-back 26.2s for engagement and views, with some influencers even starting ahead of the elites at this year’s New York Marathon (a subject which still divides public opinion).

It’s all certainly nuanced - Mastercard, which gave the influencers the spots at the NYC Marathon last year, said they did so to “help unlock new ways for runners and fans to experience the magic of the marathon, and the city as a whole.” But as the sport goes from strength to strength, and more and more take up the form of movement, it begs the question - at what cost? Is the very essence of what makes running so great - the community, the camaraderie, and the fact it’s an accessible, affordable form of exercise - being diluted? Keep scrolling for my take.

Running isn’t going anywhere for 2026 - how we keep the sport focused on community, camaraderie, and the power of accessible movement

Let’s start at the beginning - with some hard stats on the number of people who’ve taken up running in the past few years. While I’ve been running since around 2015, nationwide interest in running began during the Covid 2020 lockdowns, when gyms shut nationwide and studios closed indefinitely. People quickly turned to running as an accessible and affordable way to move, with fitness app Runkeeper seeing a +667% rise in UK registrations from April 2019 - 2020, and Strava reporting an +82% increase across all activities.

Many thought the running boom might lose traction after the restrictions lifted, but spoiler alert: it didn’t. AI run coaching apps Runna and Coopah were developed, making coaching at your fingertips the new norm; in most of the UK’s major cities, run club after run club was launched; and a very specific, sought-after runner aesthetic emerged, heavily influenced by brands like Soar, Satisfy and Represent. A new uniform was born: think monochrome, slick designs, branded crew tees, and Oakley glasses, come rain or shine.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Harry Styles running both the Tokyo and Berlin marathons under the pseudonym “Sted Sarandos” only cemented the sport as one of the workouts of the moment, and put independent running brands Tracksmith, District Vision, and SUMS even more firmly on every runner’s radar.

So what’s the issue, I hear you ask? Great question. I’ve summed up my thoughts for you, below.

The obsession with speed

I ran my first marathon back in 2018, and printed out one of the Runner’s World online training plans and stuck it on my desk at work. For eighteen weeks, whatever the weather, I ran three times a week, nursing aching quads and 101 blisters along the way. The feeling of crossing the finish line that day - sheer, unadulterated elation - still remains one of the best moments of my life.

One thing I can safely say was never on my radar was what time I might finish in. The main and only goal was to get around in one piece: to tick the “run a marathon!” that had been on my bucket list for 5+ years off, once and for all.

But since Covid and the sharp spike in interest in running, we’ve seen a new wave of runners: runners hungry for personal bests week after week who choose to run several marathons a year and are seemingly constantly tailoring their lifestyles to improve even 1%.

Part of this is down to AI-powered apps, like Runna, Coopah, and so on, which have made run coaching that bit simpler. All you need to do is download the app, sign up for the subscription model, and input some data about your current fitness levels alongside your goal time, and you’ll have a personalised plan at your fingertips within minutes. Anyone can train with a coach, and anyone has access to interval, tempo, and speedwork sessions that’ll improve your cardiovascular fitness - and ultimately speed - week on week.

While accessibility is undoubtedly a good thing, as is making sure certain elements of running, like improving your speed, aren’t safeguarded, I believe we’re in an interesting era where people seem to value speed above all else. I’ve knocked nearly an hour off my marathon time since that first “one and done” London Marathon, but I can confidently say I’ve never overtrained, prioritised a time over my general happiness, or put my health at risk for a personal best. Which I don’t think is something all runners could honestly say right now.

Laura Fletcher, co-founder of OneTrack, agrees that some of the training we’re seeing glorified and sold online is problematic. She and her team have been hard at work for months designing OneTrack Club, an app designed to put the human touch back in run coaching and make qualified human experts easily accessible to runners. “The topic of speed and whether it’s gone too far is an interesting point, and a broader issue about being confident in your own lane. This is increasingly harder to do, with comparison culture rife on social media. Those who reduce their value down to their speed, their likes and the way they’re kitted out are perhaps not as content with themselves deep down as they portray. All abilities need to be supported and respected. Active humans who commit to movement should be applauded, whatever that looks like, whatever the speed, regardless of labels.”

It’s also worth highlighting the risks associated with constantly chasing personal bests - especially for women. “The obsession with smashing times can be dangerous – we know that 50% of runners get injured every year, and so for those of us with jobs, families and real-life commitments, training like an athlete without an expert support system to rein you in can be a problem,” Fletcher adds.

At OneTrack, they’re currently seeing increased instances of injuries, disordered eating, general burnout from overtraining and in some cases, unfortunately, issues like REDs. “Pushing boundaries is all well and good, but there’s an education and support gap at the moment. It’s easier than ever for the general public to overtrain and underfuel, particularly with AI and algorithmic training plan technology now prolific, designed to increase engagement. It’s easy to get swept up in training for a faster time, doing another marathon, chasing a bigger goal. The more we can break down the smoke and mirrors around what goes into training a professional athlete - the immense support crew of those who are sponsored, and the knife-edge these humans are on whilst pushing the boundaries of performance, then perhaps it will take the pressure off those of us who have day jobs. We need more perspective and not just the highlights to prevent comparison.”

I couldn’t agree with Fletcher more, and also know that if running had been as speed-obsessed as it seems to be now, back in 2018 when I first started marathon training, it would’ve likely seriously intimidated me and put me off the sport, making my life wildly different today. Her points are valid; the most important thing is that running remains supportive and respectful of all abilities, and that AI- AI-training plans are approached with caution.

And the fixation on far

William Goodge ran the entire length of Australia. Russ Cook, aka The Hardest Geezer, ran the entire length of Africa (that’s over 10,000 miles or 16,000km, FYI). And Jasmin Paris became the first female in history to complete the notoriously difficult Barkley Marathon last March.

It’d be reductive to talk about the rapidly growing running space without these household names - because while these challenges are wildly outlandish, they’re undoubtedly part of the reason more people than ever ran marathons last year. They remind us at home that anything is possible; that human capabilities are limitless; that, as the much-loved Eliud Kipchoge says, “No human is limited.”

That is, of course, until we are. Most of the people tackling these challenges don’t have nine-to-five jobs, families to look after, or anything to focus on other than the running - not a criticism, just a salient fact that has to be observed.

Because the running boom isn’t only inspiring runners to run faster, but further, tackling back-to-back marathons (which every personal trainer I spoke to for this piece discouraged, FYI, unless you’re an athlete or have done serious and specific training for that type of challenge).

When I ran my first few marathons - one a year, with plenty of “off” time and periods of allowing my body to recover - it was still seen as a very niche hobby. People didn’t really get it, and I spent countless hours justifying to friends and family why I’d actively chosen to run another one. Nowadays, you’re hard-pressed to open your Instagram app without seeing another colleague, friend from school, or distant contact banking a marathon. Marathons have become the norm.

But Anthony Fletcher, co-founder of OneTrack, reckons the obsession with distance may also be problematic. “The recent attempts of going further and further are much more hazardous to people’s health than seeing how fast we can go,” he shares. He saw Faith Kipyegon’s attempt to break the four-minute mile record back in June as encouraging, and hopes it'll inspire "a wave of interest in racing track, and not 30-day ultras.”

The rise - and fall - of run clubs

Figures suggest there are over 1,900 affiliated run clubs across the UK at the moment, with the number of run clubs on Strava tripling from ‘24 to ‘25.

On the surface, and for many, run clubs are the ultimate way to encourage beginners and more seasoned runners alike into weekly movement. They’re community-driven and focused, ideal for getting you up and out, and above all else, designed to make running fun - a free, accessible workout you can do with friends each week.

I’ve been to a fair few, but as the CEO of GUNG HO, Paul Phedon touched on at a recent panel event, run clubs are becoming increasingly saturated, copying and pasting set formats in search of a certain aesthetic - and in a bid to become this, losing the welcoming, community feel run clubs should, at their core, have. “Success breeds saturation. Saturation invites corporatisation. And somewhere between the waiting lists and the brand activations, the thing that solved urban loneliness started producing new problems,” shares Phedon.

Phedon is spot on that run clubs, at their best back in 2021, were a hub of joy, socialising, movement, and creativity - all were welcome, and no one got left behind. But sadly, fast forward four years, and that’s just not the case. I could share countless examples of women being left in the dust at run clubs - in areas they’re not familiar with - because the “inclusive pace” was, in fact, 5-minute kms and the club didn’t think to offer a back pacer for safety reasons. I could also list countless examples of run clubs without qualified first aiders or insurance policies - which, while boring, are absolutely essential to ensure every runner’s safety and wellbeing.

Not only that, but I’ve heard many stories about run clubs where people aren’t picked for activations, trips, or opportunities because they don’t fit a certain “aesthetic” - you may remember the viral Reddit from last year where a club leader anonymously asked the Internet how to ask a local to stop coming to his run club because he didn’t “fit the vibe” in his Decathlon kit. In case you needed the reminder: running isn’t about how you look, or what brand you’re wearing; whether you’ve got the latest shoes, or whether you’ve hit certain splits; rather, about encouraging anyone and everyone into movement, no matter their start point.

The hidden cost of the "free" workout

Of course, one of running’s biggest appeals is that it’s free, right? Well, kind of. AquaCard research estimates the cost for a beginner runner to sit at around £1,029; meanwhile, data from The Running PhD’s blog totals her yearly running spend at £1328.57 for 2025.

One thing’s for certain: running isn’t cheap in 2025, signalling another barrier to entry. Race spots can cost anything from £30 to £500, for major marathons; travel and accommodation for these events, upwards of £1000; and race day kit? Well, adidas launched their £450 race day shoe, the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2, in April.

“Everyone wears £140 trainers, carbon plates for race days, matching kit, and buys post-run coffees that cost £4,” shares Phedon. “The rising popularity of callisthenics crews amongst younger and more diverse audiences is telling - the culture celebrates minimalism as a strength. Progress measured in reps, not tech.”

“Meanwhile, run clubs skew older, wealthier, whiter, with a ‘democratic’ narrative that collapses when you track the real costs: shoes every 500 miles, GPS watches, race entries that are ever more increasing in price,” he goes on.

The problem with this is that running, at its core, claims to be open to all; claims to be welcoming; claims to need nothing. But that comes unravelled when you get to certain intersections of the running scene. “Recession-proof fitness isn’t in ‘free’ clubs with hidden costs. It’s in movements that are actually free to belong in,” Phedon concludes.

When I started running, race entry fees weren’t another barrier to entry. Kit was affordable, and even fitness trackers could be purchased for around £40 to £50 - doable, if you saved up. While this isn’t entirely running’s fault - rather, it's a wider economic point- it’s critical that brands keep the sport accessible and continue to release designs that span the more advanced and the everyday beginner.

Brands doing their bit - or oversaturating the space?

Brands have played a huge part in the running boom, with many sport and non-sporting brands alike trying to own space. Gymshark and TALA now offer running ranges, despite starting out as gym-focused brands; lululemon has gone hard on their running offering in recent years, swaying from their yoga-centric focus of the past; and high street chains H&M, Abercrombie, and M&S are also carving out niches for themselves for off-the-rack workout gear.

Of course, brands have undoubtedly played a part in the running boom. While in many ways, brands have enabled growth, connected people to products to boost performance, and sponsored events that would otherwise never have happened, there’s also a clear trend: they now understand the true value of running, and as a result, many brands seem to be jumping on the bandwagon without really adding value to the space.

While this isn’t necessarily a bad thing - they have the facilities and insurance policies to host activations safely - when not done correctly, it does take up valuable real estate in a space that's meant to be about community and connection. As Phedon shares, “Third Space has launched run clubs from their premium gyms. Gymshark, the opposite end of the market, have done the same. lululemon doesn’t need its own crew; they just host Run Dem. When luxury gyms and mass-market brands both decide to own running, independent crews get squeezed.”

It's a bit of a chicken-and-egg situation - without the brands and their budgets, the running space will grow far more slowly. But when brands don't do things well, it causes issues. Longer term, I think the community-driven clubs that genuinely favour connection and substance will come out tops: free kit is one thing, but lacing up with friends with shared goals and mindset as you will trump that time and again. Adidas Runners coach and pacer at Brked Off, Michella Mentu, agrees, adding: “Run club culture is growing and evolving because people are craving connection, not competition. The groups that thrive feel human, authentic and inviting.”

Bottom line?

Running, for me, has always been about joy, connection, and opportunity. About proving to myself day in, day out, that I am capable of hard things, and that I can do whatever I set my mind to. The sport has shaped all areas of my life for the better - so much so, if I can encourage one other person to give running a go, and connect with the sport in the way I have, I’ll be happy.

Ultimately, I’m delighted that more people are finding the sport in the same way I did ten years ago. More people feeling encouraged to make movement a part of their everyday is only ever going to be a positive thing - I just want the momentum to be maintained, and for us to prioritise what running's meant to be about: simple, accessible movement, community-driven events, and bringin people together. And maybe - just maybe! - a speedy new personal best somewhere along the way, too.

If you ever need a reminder of the essence of running - and what makes it such a magical sport - head to your local parkrun. Mine is Burgess Park, and the turnout every Saturday never fails to make me smile. We often see 1000+ runners, some finishing in as fast as 16 minutes, some coming in (to rapturous applause from the volunteers, I might add) at just over an hour.

Community. Camaraderie. Joy. Running isn’t complicated. Don't make it.

Shop MC UK's tried and tested running kit now:

Sweaty Betty Power Leggings £88 at Sweaty Betty Sweaty Betty Power leggings are a firm MC UK favourite for a reason - supportive, sweat-wicking, and stylish, plus uber comfortable, they'll see you through any workout. Free People Movement Win Win Sports Bra £34 at Free People We're fans of the FP Movement Win Win Bra because - see what we did there? It's a real winner. Seriously, though - it offers ample support for low to mid impact workouts, doesn't chafe, and washes well, too. lululemon Pace Crush Running Bra £58 at lululemon Last but by no means least, if you're a short-lover, these split shorts from athleisurewear giant lululemon tick all the right boxes. They're breathable, spacious, and have an in-built liner, too.