When it comes to capsule wardrobe dressing, I always favour pieces that make getting dressed easier. Regardless of the occasion, they need to ensure style, comfort, and, most importantly, versatility to accommodate different uses. Of course, when it comes to multiple uses, high quality is essential to ensure you can use it season after season.

And when it comes to investing in timeless pieces that excel in quality and style, Rise & Fall is always a brand I turn to. A staple in many stylish women's wardrobes, the London-based brand is renowned for its ethical, B Corp-certified pieces, crafted from responsible silk, cashmere, cotton, and wool.

Carefully detailing materials, design specifications, pricing, and material comparisons with competitors, the brand transparently outlines everything a consumer should know before purchasing. Hence, I keep coming back.

Whether it's their cosy knits, chic outerwear, or viral triangle scarves, sifting through Rise & Fall's bestsellers is a hard job, but someone has to do it. Here are the top seven pieces I'm officially adding to my capsule wardrobe and why you should too.

Tried & Tested: 7 Best Pieces From Rise & Fall

Cashmere Merino Jumper

(Image credit: Sofia Piza)

What I thought when testing? I've been lusting over this jumper since I first saw it last year, and I'm so happy I finally got to try it on. Made from 70% merino wool and 30% Mongolian cashmere, it's as soft as you can imagine. I have really sensitive skin, so a truly soft knit never goes unnoticed.

In terms of fit, I opted for my usual size, small, which fits perfectly at the waist of my trousers. As for the cut, I was a bit worried about the V-neckline, as these can be a little too plunging to feel office-appropriate, but this one cut right beneath the collarbone for a modern take on a classic jumper.

Wrap Jumper and Silk Trousers

(Image credit: Sofia Piza)

What I thought when testing? I'm a frustrated childhood ballerina who wishes I had stuck with it, but alas, my only recourse now is to cosplay as one, and what better way than with this merino wrap jumper? Another super soft option, you can style this piece with a white vest underneath or wear it on its own. For this piece, I tried on a size XS, which is a size smaller than my usual, and it felt like the perfect fit, so I would recommend sizing down.

As for the trousers, my first impression was imagining them as part of a very chic travel outfit. However, they do seem like the ultimate pair of comfortable silk trousers to wear to the office, around the city, or for lounging at home. I was particularly fond of the split hemline; nonetheless, standing at 5'4 and wearing a size S, I definitely think I would need to tailor them to avoid harsh stains when walking around the city.

The Crisp Shirt

(Image credit: Sofia Piza)

What I thought when testing? When it comes to Rise & Fall, I used to foolishly overlook its spring/summer offerings and focus only on its knitwear; this season, I'm not making the same mistake.

This crisp shirt has all of the necessary components to pass as the only striped shirt you will ever need in your wardrobe. Made from 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton and expertly tailored, it comes as a fresh capsule wardrobe piece to style on its own with dark blue jeans or to layer over another top as an overshirt.

Scarf Jacket

(Image credit: Sofia Piza)

What I thought when testing? Offering practicality while blending it with a contemporary styling approach, this two-in-one cropped jacket is truly great. It features a curved sleeve with a boxy cut for a stylish finish that feels modern yet timeless enough to wear season after season.

Offering the option to wrap the detachable wool triangle scarf around the body, around the neck, or to leave it out entirely and pair it with a different outfit, it's a versatile piece that belongs in any capsule wardrobe. It features a single clasp at the top, which might let in some air on those Baltic winter days, so I would consider sizing up to allow for extra layering underneath.

Triangle Scarf

(Image credit: Sofia Piza)

What I thought when testing? If you know me, you know that this oversized triangle scarf is like a second skin to me. I take it everywhere and often use it as a cosy wrap on the aeroplane, on dog walks, or when the office gets a little too cold. It serves me well both as a cold-weather accessory during winter and on chilly summer nights. Coming in seven different colourways and offering multiple ways of styling and wrapping, what's not to love?

Wool Bucket Hat

(Image credit: Sofia Piza)

What I thought when testing? Loved by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner, wool bucket hats have become a divisive item across the Marie Claire UK offices, with me firmly against them, but I'm pleased to confirm I'm now a convert. Providing extra protection on cold or rainy days, this wool bucket feels sturdy and structured, which is reassuring for an accessory that can often be slightly loose and hard to keep in place.