This Rise & Fall Suede Trench I’ve Been Eyeing All Season Is Finally 20% Off

Rise & Fall might be your go-to for bedding, or perhaps it's the brand's addictively-soft cashmere that's become a habit as winter has begun with a bang, but if there's one item you'll want to shop this Black Friday, it's not something that majors in snuggle-factor but a suede trench coat.

Rise & Fall Suede Trench Coat £360 (was £450) at Rise & Fall Available in midnight blue and chocolate brown, Rise & Fall's suede trench coat is the best in the business.

The site is operating 20% off from now until 3 December, meaning the outerwear in question is £360 (reduced from £450). Rise & Fall's USP is that it offers price transparency, placing its products—which prioritise the use of the finest materials, as well as the same producers as luxury brands—next to its competitors so that you can see the amount it's saving you by simply taking what it calls a "just in time approach to manufacturing".

This is a coat that's been embraced, well and truly, by Instagram, with influencers pairing their suede outerwear with the everyday (V-neck jumpers, tailored pants and point-toe boots) as well as the evening (lace-trimmed boxer shorts and optic-white heeled pumps). It works both ways, which means that while you might not think suede is the most practical choice for winter, it's a surprisingly deft multitasker (in dry weather).

Its popularity is perhaps down to its specifications, with a hemline that feels luxurious, draping well past the knee to hit that spot on the mid-calf, and a refined approach to features you'd normally find on a trench (storms flaps, yes; shoulder loops, no).

Whether you wear yours with indigo jeans, a grey kilt or a pair of corduroy trousers, show it some TLC—a protective spray that's formulated specially for leather and suede—and it, in turn, will look after your best sartorial interests.

Shop The Best Rise & Fall Deals

