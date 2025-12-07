A Day in the Life of Natalie Hasseck, the Creative Director of Viral Brand Rise & Fall

When New Zealand-born, London-based entrepreneurs Jed Coleman and Will Coulton founded Rise & Fall in 2018, their aim was simple: to make ethical luxury fashion and homewares attainable to the masses. By working directly with the same manufacturers supplying high-end designers and cutting out the middlemen, they were able to achieve precisely that—selling timeless pieces crafted from high-quality cashmere, silk, wool and linen directly to consumers, but at significantly lower prices.

Naturally, the concept was an instant recipe for success—but the brand has reached even higher heights since the arrival of Natalie Hasseck. Joining Rise & Fall as creative director of brand and product in 2022, the former art director has helped elevate its offering, expand its collections, and launch cult items and viral hits aplenty. The current triangle scarf obsession? It started here first. Meanwhile, Rise & Fall's cashmere jumpers have become a wardrobe staple for stylish women everywhere, and the recently launched suede trench coat is the new must-have for tastemakers and celebrities alike.

Here, Natalie Hasseck lifts the lid on her immensely chic world, and shares what goes on in her nine-to-five—from morning rituals to her creative process...

I can't start my morning without... Cuddles with my cat and kids in bed for at least 15 minutes before we all get up and get on with it. Once they’re sorted, I need to shift from mum to work mode. I’ve actually grown to love my commute for that. A playlist that matches my mood, the right fragrance to meet me where I’m at, and an hour of quiet headspace before I hit the office.

Getting dressed in the morning always starts with... A silhouette. Do I want slouchy, or a bit more done and polished? My moods at the moment: super slouchy vintage cargos that make me feel very London; a razor-cut tailored trouser with a strong boot when I want more intention, or a straight boyish jean for something honest and easy. And then everything this time of year with knits of all varieties. I’m very lucky to have such a good choice in knits of all shapes and proportions.

My in-office essentials are... Room spritzes, and Cadbury's chocolate buttons on shoot days. I keep different room spritzes on my desk, because scent shifts the energy instantly. In start-ups you can really feel the heat of the room with everyone working so hard, and a quick spritz of something grounding brings everyone back down.

I'm working on product development properly for the first time at Rise & Fall. What I’m finding inspiring is how homewares can flow into apparel and back again. I have a natural “what’s next?” brain, so I look a lot at movements in design. At the moment I’m very into Art Deco—from colour to finish to proportion. I gather these little intuitive findings and present a deck of "Natalie’s random musings" to our exceptional design team ,who turn it into actual product ideas. I’m in constant awe of them. The amount of detail it takes to make a single item is phenomenal.

It feels like an honour to build something from scratch. A lot of what we do, we’re doing for the first time, which is incredibly energising. The world feels wide open. And I love the people—I’m learning so much from our design team about what it really takes to make something great. If I’m not learning, I’m bored, so I’m grateful to be growing daily.

There have been so many highlights already... Partnering with House of Grey after being such a fan, shooting in Mallorca with the most fun and inspiring team, and hearing from our e-commerce team about who’s buying Rise & Fall. I can’t share names, but there are some real personal heroes in there. I still can’t believe they know who we are.

My biggest achievement so far has been predicting the cashmere bandana trend. We launched ours in 2023 before it peaked, and it had a quiet start before going wild in 2024. Creating the colour 'buttermilk' was also a highlight—it has worked across clothing and home, and become a bestseller. Colour is incredibly subtle and nuanced, so getting it right feels like a real win. And honestly I'm really proud of the atmosphere at Rise & Fall. No bad energy. That feels like an achievement in itself.

The most important lesson I've learned is... Work gets a lot easier when the goal isn’t to sound right but to stay curious. It’s amazing how much calmer the atmosphere becomes.

How has the business evolved over the years? We’ve grown a personality. The integrity and uniqueness was always there, but the external voice is landing now.

Currently, we're working on Autumn/Winter 2026. Every season gets stronger. We’ve proven there’s an appetite for coats and jackets, so expect more of that... We’re also getting ready for Rise & Fall to be seen and felt in real life.

