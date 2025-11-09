Black Friday technically falls at the end of this month, but that's right around the corner in the world of Cyber Week, FYI. And while there might be electrical goods or particular Christmas gifts already on your list, savvy shoppers know that now is the time to spot gaps in your wardrobe before winter really starts wintering.

Discount season means shopping wisely, looking for bargains, yes, but only on things you actually need. And one of the biggest ticket items after a designer handbag steal is a coat. If you haven't already nailed down yours, or if you're perhaps looking for something playful to be the foil to your everyday outerwear, the sales could be the perfect opportunity to plug that gap.

The Black Friday sales might not have started in earnest yet, but many retailers secretly start with under-the-radar seasonal reductions and archival clear-outs - and they're happening right now, which means you can get the jump on that last hectic week of November. Keep scrolling to see—and shop—our favourites.

Shop The Best Black Friday Coat Deals

Shop Toteme's Best Black Friday Coats

With several coats already on sale at online luxury retailer MyTheresa, Toteme's outerwear is a golden opportunity to invest this Black Friday, with classics like black tailored coats on offer.

Toteme Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton Gabardine Coat £553 at MyTheresa A corduroy-trimmed collar gives this coat an extra something in the way of smart points. Toteme Classic Doublé Wool Coat £721 at MyTheresa If you're looking for outerwear that will chime with your party-circuit wardrobe, Toteme's single-breasted coat might just be the one (and, of course, it'll last for longer than just Christmas 2025). Toteme Deep Pleated Coat £602 at MyTheresa We've already reported on the subtle beauty of black tailored coats; Toteme's is one of the best in show.

Weekday's Best Black Friday Coats

Weekday's Black Friday sale hasn't officially started, but it has a deals section that, presumably, will get added to as this month progresses. With several trenches, not to mention one delicious car coat available in limited sizes, it might be worth adding to basket now to avoid disappointment later.

Weekday Oversized Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat £79.99 at Weekday Think a trench coat is past its sell by date in your outerwear rotation? Think again! Layer up this belted style and it will last a little while longer. Weekday Padded Car Coat £59 at Weekday A car coat is one of the chicest members of the outerwear family—and this one has the added bonus of being padded for extra warmth.

Max Mara's Black Friday Coats

MyTheresa also has plenty of discounts on Max Mara, the ultimate brand for sumptuous outerwear that will genuinely last a lifetime if looked after.

Max Mara Locri Wool And Cashmere Wrap Coat £1,806 at MyTheresa Max Mara's camel coat rightly belongs in the outerwear hall of fame—and, this Black Friday, you could snap up one of its iterations. Max Mara Glassa Shearling Coat £3,355 at MyTheresa Made of creamy shearling, Max Mara's coat might be the textbook definition of "quiet luxury". 'S Max Mara Paolore Wool Robe Coat £756 at MyTheresa Crafted from pure double wool, 'S Max Mara's black coat will become a cornerstone of your winter outerwear rotation.

Whistles's Black Friday Coat Deals

Whistles has already its seasonal reductions ahead of Black Friday, with up to 50% off across categories including dresses, knitwear and, of course, coats, with stock already selling fast.

Whistles Camel Julia Wool Double Faced Coat £199 at Whistles The warming shade of this single-button coat will edge your neutrals into autumn. Whistles Teal Fran Boucle Coat £199 at Whistles This navy coat would make the perfect addition to your office wardrobe if you want something that's sharp but easy to wear at the weekend over jeans. Whistles Oatmeal Herringbone Smart Wool Coat £119 at Whistles Tailored coats have the edge this winter—and this oatmeal style will go the distance in your wardrobe.

Boden's Black Friday Coats

As well as looking for something classic, Black Friday can be a good opportunity to seek out statement outerwear. Boden's checked trench coats, made with elegant proportions but in eye-popping shades, are rather a case in point.

Boden Cheltenham Trench Coat-Pink Neon Check £140 at Boden Reduced by more than 50%, this hot pink trench deserves a spot in your rotation. Boden Mayfair Cropped Trench-Neon Yellow Check £178.80 at Boden This lime green cropped trench looks brilliant against denim.

& Other Stories's Black Friday Coats

& Other Stories's sale section might be labelled "last chance" but its stock levels are still robust—and it's got some the best coats on the high street in my opinion for quality and affordability.

The Row's Black Friday Coats

Net-a-Porter's sale tab has more than 19,000 items, many of which are delectable coats that are definitely worth a spot in your wardrobe. If you're a fan of The Row, filter by the brand and, most importantly, act fast! The already-low stock levels won't last for much longer.

The Row Indra Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Coat £2,195 at Net-a-Porter The Row's black tailored coat will never go out of fashion. The Row Denver Oversized Belted Double-Breasted Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat £1,965 at Net-a-Porter The Row's trench coats—worn and loved by A-listers—would be a sound investment this Black Friday.

Sportmax's Black Friday Coats

Discounted on Farfetch—which, by the way, has 53 pages of coats to scroll through—Sportmax's faux-fur coats will quickly become indispensable to your staying-warm season.

Sportmax Rosaria Faux-Fur Coat 409.50 at Farfetch Snuggly and oh-so-chic, Sportmax's faux-fur coat is almost impossible to resist. Sportmax Faux-Fur Knotted-Belt Coat £428 at Farfetch Just as chic in black, Sportmax's faux-fur coat would look as elegant with leggings as it would against sequins.

Arket's Black Friday Coats

Arket has a "previous collection" sale that's already started, with a small but perfectly-formed edit of coats that deserve a spot on your wish list.

Bimba Y Lola's Black Friday Coats

Bimba y Lola's "special prices" section already has several tempting outerwear items ahead of Black Friday (my favourite is the oversized checked blazer that has the heft of a coat).

BIMBA Y LOLA Brown Checked Double-Face Raw Finish Coat £236.20 at Bimba y Lola Bookish yet cool, this oversized blazer can be thrown over dresses or jeans. BIMBA Y LOLA Taupe Short Double-Face Jacket £231 at Bimba y Lola This classic A-line style is a coat style I reach for year after year.