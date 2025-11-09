I Always Shop for New Coats During Black Friday — These Are the Deals I’ve Spotted So Far
Black Friday technically falls at the end of this month, but that's right around the corner in the world of Cyber Week, FYI. And while there might be electrical goods or particular Christmas gifts already on your list, savvy shoppers know that now is the time to spot gaps in your wardrobe before winter really starts wintering.
Discount season means shopping wisely, looking for bargains, yes, but only on things you actually need. And one of the biggest ticket items after a designer handbag steal is a coat. If you haven't already nailed down yours, or if you're perhaps looking for something playful to be the foil to your everyday outerwear, the sales could be the perfect opportunity to plug that gap.
The Black Friday sales might not have started in earnest yet, but many retailers secretly start with under-the-radar seasonal reductions and archival clear-outs - and they're happening right now, which means you can get the jump on that last hectic week of November. Keep scrolling to see—and shop—our favourites.
Shop The Best Black Friday Coat Deals
Shop Toteme's Best Black Friday Coats
With several coats already on sale at online luxury retailer MyTheresa, Toteme's outerwear is a golden opportunity to invest this Black Friday, with classics like black tailored coats on offer.
Weekday's Best Black Friday Coats
Weekday's Black Friday sale hasn't officially started, but it has a deals section that, presumably, will get added to as this month progresses. With several trenches, not to mention one delicious car coat available in limited sizes, it might be worth adding to basket now to avoid disappointment later.
Max Mara's Black Friday Coats
MyTheresa also has plenty of discounts on Max Mara, the ultimate brand for sumptuous outerwear that will genuinely last a lifetime if looked after.
Whistles's Black Friday Coat Deals
Whistles has already its seasonal reductions ahead of Black Friday, with up to 50% off across categories including dresses, knitwear and, of course, coats, with stock already selling fast.
This navy coat would make the perfect addition to your office wardrobe if you want something that's sharp but easy to wear at the weekend over jeans.
Boden's Black Friday Coats
As well as looking for something classic, Black Friday can be a good opportunity to seek out statement outerwear. Boden's checked trench coats, made with elegant proportions but in eye-popping shades, are rather a case in point.
& Other Stories's Black Friday Coats
& Other Stories's sale section might be labelled "last chance" but its stock levels are still robust—and it's got some the best coats on the high street in my opinion for quality and affordability.
The Row's Black Friday Coats
Net-a-Porter's sale tab has more than 19,000 items, many of which are delectable coats that are definitely worth a spot in your wardrobe. If you're a fan of The Row, filter by the brand and, most importantly, act fast! The already-low stock levels won't last for much longer.
Sportmax's Black Friday Coats
Discounted on Farfetch—which, by the way, has 53 pages of coats to scroll through—Sportmax's faux-fur coats will quickly become indispensable to your staying-warm season.
Arket's Black Friday Coats
Arket has a "previous collection" sale that's already started, with a small but perfectly-formed edit of coats that deserve a spot on your wish list.
Bimba Y Lola's Black Friday Coats
Bimba y Lola's "special prices" section already has several tempting outerwear items ahead of Black Friday (my favourite is the oversized checked blazer that has the heft of a coat).
Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.