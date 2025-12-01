The Fashion Awards is known as one of the most exciting nights in the British fashion industry calendar with celebrities, designers and industry insiders gathering for an evening of celebration and fundraising. But tonight, alongside the usual roster of well-clad red carpet guests, we witnessed a clever marketing moment for one of the most highly anticipated fashion collabs of the year: the H&M designer collaboration. Confirmed for 2026 to be with Stella McCartney.

Taking to The Fashion Awards red carpet, Amelia Gray, Anitta, Emily Ratajkowski, Yasmin Wijnaldum and more famous faces all gave us a glimpse into the upcoming Stella McCartney x H&M collection. Think a black mini dress with draped cape shoulders, another mini in sparkly lace with crystals, and a floor-length red gown that's particularly dramatic.

Speaking of the surprise announcement, Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor and head of design womenswear at H&M says, “London, Stella’s home city, is the perfect place to give people a first glimpse of what’s to come in the Stella McCartney H&M collection. Stella’s designs have changed the course of fashion history: they championed sustainable practices long before that conversation became mainstream. Her work is always joyful, playful, energetic”.

While we have to wait until spring 2026 to see the full collection, it's said to celebrate McCartney’s design DNA, highlighting signature styles and house codes from the different chapters of her namesake label, including plenty of 00s signatures. Below, the looks that we've had early access too. The countdown is on.

A glimpse at H&M x Stella McCartney

Emily Ratajkowski in Stella McCartney x H&M

Amelia Gray in Stella McCartney x H&M

Anitta in Stella McCartney x H&M

Yasmin Wijnaldum in Stella McCartney x H&M

Bel Priestley in Stella McCartney x H&M

