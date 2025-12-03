Can Pregnancy Really Reverse the Effects of Laser Hair Removal?

Pregnancy can be a (weird) and wonderful time. Alongside prepping for the arrival of a baby, many women experience side effects ranging from morning sickness and fatigue to hormonal changes that can disrupt their day-to-day life. However, one of the more curious things that can happen during the gestational period is related to your hair... All over the body.

You see, when you're pregnant, there is a surge of hormones to support the baby and prepare the mother for birth. Higher levels of estrogen and androgen can cause hair to grow in places where it has never been seen before—including the stomach, face, breasts, arms and neck.

This is very common, and it generally disappears after the baby's arrival. However, that's not all; gestation also alters the hair growth cycle. Pregnancy delays the "falling out" or the "exogen phase" of hair, and this usually translates as fuller, thicker hair during your pregnancy. Around three to six months after the baby is born, your hormones start to regulate, and all the extra hair you have accumulated will fall out—a process known as telogen effluvium.

This is all the necessary context to understand how laser hair removal works in regards to pregnancy. First off, it is not recommended to get laser hair removal while pregnant, Dr Raj Arora, GP and FOREO ambassador, tells Marie Claire UK.

"The primary reason for avoiding it during this time is the lack of sufficient research regarding its safety for the mother and the developing fetus. Health professionals prefer to err on the side of caution since the long-term effects are not fully understood," she explains. "While no direct harmful effects have been documented, there is a theoretical risk of skin irritation or hyperpigmentation due to hormonal changes during pregnancy that affect skin sensitivity. Therefore, potential risks are minimised by recommending against the procedure."

But that's not where the chatter ends. In fact, recently, podcaster and reality television star Sophie Habboo revealed on her podcast that she had seen a total reversal of the results of her laser hair removal, which, before pregnancy, had left her "99 per cent" hairless. So, what's going on here?

"Not necessarily all the hair will grow back", responds Dr Arora, "but hormonal changes during pregnancy can cause new hair growth or impact the existing hair regrowth cycle, making hair appear thicker or more plentiful."

And it all has to do with those hormonal changes. "Fluctuations, particularly increased levels of oestrogen and other hormones, can stimulate hair growth or alter the normal hair growth cycle. This can result in changes to hair that was previously treated with laser hair reduction."

If you're keen to book in a laser appointment ASAP, Dr Arora says that it is generally considered safe to resume laser hair reduction after childbirth, once hormone levels have normalised and if you are no longer breastfeeding. "However," she adds, "it is important to consult with a healthcare provider for personalised advice based on your specific circumstances."

