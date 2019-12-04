Winter coats are the staple in any wardrobe, and this season we've been overwhelmed with choice...

The silver lining to the end of summer is the promise of snuggling up in one of the season’s best winter coats. With everything from checks to colour blocking and faux fur coats, there are plenty of exciting autumn trends to update your outerwear collection.

Autumn coat trends

Fortunately, there’s something out there to suit every style this winter. Puffas, vegan leather coats, right through to sharply tailored numbers, as well as no-fuss trench coats – all of which make the perfect winter counterpart to your spring wardrobe’s lightweight duster coat.

Vegan leather coats

Vegan leather has never been so chic. With designers like Nanoushka, Awake and Stella McCartney leading the way, you’ll be spoiled for choice.

Shop now: A.W.A.K.E. MODE Belted faux leather coat for £1,000 from Net-A-Porter

Animal print coats

As with last season, you can’t escape animal prints this autumn/winter, as seen at Dolce & Gabbana, Marni and Bottega Veneta. Leopard print, snake print, zebra print… nothing is off the table. The louder the better.

Shop now: PRADA Leopard-print single-breasted wool coat for £2,735 from MATCHESFASHION.COM

Camel and white coats

Last season was all about the statement coat, but this time round, we are looking to chic neutrals, from classic camel coats to elegant white coats. A tricky trend to pull off but oh-so-chic.

Shop now: LONG COAT WITH POCKETS for £119 from ZARA

Check coats

There will always be a place in your wardrobe for a timeless checked coat, though this season we’re backing Givenchy’s 80s take on the trend, thanks to power shoulders. Also look to Emilia Wickstead for a superb oversized look.

Shop now: Plaid Hourglass Coat for £169 from & Other Stories

Faux fur coats

Real fur is officially over. With designers like Shrimps and Rejina Pyo offering up gorgeous, life-like alternatives, there really is no excuse.

Shop now: STELLA MCCARTNEY Stella McCartney x The Beatles graphic-print faux-fur coat for £1,925 from Selfridges

Puffa jackets

Shows like Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Marni put the puffer jacket on the map last season, and with Chanel joining in, we’ve never wanted one more.

Shop now: MONCLER Suvette quilted-down coat for £975 from MATCHESFASHION.COM

Trench coats

The classic trench coat is is still very much our go-to, though this season, look for oversized tailoring to tick that 80s trend box.

As ever, pair your newfound coat with new season ankle boots or classic white trainers (if you dare, what with the weather…).

Shop now: Trenchcoat for £39.99 from H&M

This season’s line-up is brilliantly diverse, so this winter’s coat edit comes with a caveat: you may find yourself wishing for extreme cold just so you can pile them on all at once.

Credit cards at the ready, scroll on to shop the best winter coats now.