So, so many winter coats to fall in love with this season

Penny Goldstone Penny Goldstone

Winter coats are the staple in any wardrobe, and this season we've been overwhelmed with choice...

The silver lining to the end of summer is the promise of snuggling up in one of the season’s best winter coats. With everything from checks to colour blocking and faux fur coats, there are plenty of exciting autumn trends to update your outerwear collection.

Autumn coat trends

Fortunately, there’s something out there to suit every style this winter. Puffas, vegan leather coats, right through to sharply tailored numbers, as well as no-fuss trench coats – all of which make the perfect winter counterpart to your spring wardrobe’s lightweight duster coat.

Vegan leather coats

Vegan leather has never been so chic. With designers like Nanoushka, Awake and Stella McCartney leading the way, you’ll be spoiled for choice.

Shop now: A.W.A.K.E. MODE Belted faux leather coat for £1,000 from Net-A-Porter

Animal print coats

As with last season, you can’t escape animal prints this autumn/winter, as seen at Dolce & Gabbana, Marni and Bottega Veneta. Leopard print, snake print, zebra print… nothing is off the table. The louder the better.

Shop now: PRADA Leopard-print single-breasted wool coat for £2,735 from MATCHESFASHION.COM

Camel and white coats

Last season was all about the statement coat, but this time round, we are looking to chic neutrals, from classic camel coats to elegant white coats. A tricky trend to pull off but oh-so-chic.

Shop now: LONG COAT WITH POCKETS for £119 from ZARA

Check coats

There will always be a place in your wardrobe for a timeless checked coat, though this season we’re backing Givenchy’s 80s take on the trend, thanks to power shoulders. Also look to Emilia Wickstead for a superb oversized look.

Shop now: Plaid Hourglass Coat for £169 from & Other Stories

Faux fur coats

Real fur is officially over. With designers like Shrimps and Rejina Pyo offering up gorgeous, life-like alternatives, there really is no excuse.

Shop now: STELLA MCCARTNEY Stella McCartney x The Beatles graphic-print faux-fur coat for £1,925 from Selfridges

Puffa jackets

Shows like Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Marni put the puffer jacket on the map last season, and with Chanel joining in, we’ve never wanted one more.

Shop now: MONCLER Suvette quilted-down coat for £975 from MATCHESFASHION.COM

Trench coats

The classic trench coat is is still very much our go-to, though this season, look for oversized tailoring to tick that 80s trend box.

Latest Stories

As ever, pair your newfound coat with new season ankle boots or classic white trainers (if you dare, what with the weather…).

Shop now: Trenchcoat for £39.99 from H&M

This season’s line-up is brilliantly diverse, so this winter’s coat edit comes with a caveat: you may find yourself wishing for extreme cold just so you can pile them on all at once.

Credit cards at the ready, scroll on to shop the best winter coats now.

winter coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 22

FRENCH CONNECTION ADILA PU FAUX SNAKE MAC, £165

Buy it now!
winter coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 2 of 22

CEFINN Sullivan Double Breasted Coat, £470

Buy it now!
winter coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 3 of 22

PINKO JACKET WITH TABS, £450

Buy it now!
winter coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 4 of 22

SANDRO SHORT SHEEPSKIN COAT WITH HOOD, £738.50

Buy it now!
winter coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 22

BAUKJEN Nova Coat, £339

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 22

Bouguessa Two Tone Long Coat, £1,047

Buy it now!
best winter coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 7 of 22

M.I.H JEANS Audie denim trench coat, £192 at MYTHERESA

Buy it now!
best winter coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 8 of 22

LOUIS VUITTON A-LINE BELTED TRAPEZE COAT, £3,250

Buy it now!
best winter coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 9 of 22

LOEWE Belted leather coat, £3,250 at MATCHESFASHION

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 10 of 22

KITRI Veronica Navy Mock Croc Coat, £275

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 11 of 22

SAND BLUE COLD DYED CLARETA LONG COAT, £449

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 12 of 22

Amanda Wakeley Degrade Alpaca Coat With Scarf, £1,995

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 13 of 22

Peruvian Connection TRIBECA BABY ALPACA COAT, £879

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 14 of 22

ASPESI GELE’E WINTER RAINCOAT, £707

Buy it now!
best winter coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 15 of 22

SAND CAMEL CASHMERE COAT WW PARKER 3, £449

Buy it now!
best winter coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 16 of 22

Boden Burney Coat, £250

Buy it now!
best winter coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 17 of 22

Simply Be faux fur coat, £95

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 18 of 22

George coat, £30, available soon

Buy it now!
best winter coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 19 of 22

Aje JULIUS TRENCH, £460

Buy it now!
best winter coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 20 of 22

H&M faux fur coat, £69.99

Buy it now!
best winter coas Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 21 of 22

Second Female Isak Coat, £327

Buy it now!
best winter coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 22 of 22

River Island Beige snake print belted waist trench coat, £85

Buy it now!

Reading now

Popular