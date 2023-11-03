Chic hooded raincoats DO exist: I’ve rounded up 10 of my favourite macs to keep you dry (and stylish) in drizzly weather

As I peeled back my bedroom curtains to reveal sheets upon sheets of unrelenting rain, I sighed. My lightweight, leopard-print GANNI coat had served me well in autumn but it was no match for the winter drizzle. 'Don't you have a rain-proof mac you can wear?' my partner asked. I shook my head and shuddered. Does a chic hooded raincoat exist, I wondered.

I'm happy to report that indeed, if you look hard enough, you can find stylish rain macs. Moreover, I've done the trawling for you so you need only pick your favourite, throw it on with a cardigan and jeans or your favourite gym wear, and stay dry until the sun starts shining.

From city-ready, utility-inspired styles to cycling-friendly capes, classic gabardine jackets and even metallic options, these raincoats are lightweight, water-resistant – and all importantly – look good.

Shop Hooded Raincoats for Women

Lemaire Gabardine Raincoat £1,095 at Matches Lemaire's gabardine raincoat is so chic that you'll want to wear it even when the skies are clear. But fear not, when the heavens open it will keep you dry – all thanks to the water-repellent coating and hooded design. It looks excellent layered atop a sleek knit, midi skirt and knee-high boots.

RAINS Hooded Cape £105 at RAINS RAINS makes raincoats that marry form and function, and this elegant cape is no exception. The pared-back design works as well with cargo pants and platform boots as it does with cycling gear.

GANNI X 66°North Kria Long Coat £675 at GANNI Icelandic brand 66°North know a thing or two about crafting extreme weather gear, so you can trust that this coat – created with GANNI – will keep you dry. The GORE-TEX WINDSTOPPER® fabric blocks wind and resists water while remaining breathable. Oh, and it looks cool, too.