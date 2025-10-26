In the fashion world, there are some duos that will forever go hand in hand. Trench coats and autumn are one such pairing; their sudden appearance on the backs of the fashion set occurring almost as naturally as the changing of the leaves on the trees.

This year, however, there’s been a shift, and while the trench coat’s sartorial prowess has proved no less dominant, the staple style has taken on a decidedly tougher finish. Proving beige isn’t always best, all the chicest women have broken away from the timeless designs of seasons past, and reaching for sleek leather trench coats instead.

So, why the shift? Well, on the Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalks, leather trench coats appeared in endless variations. There was classic black at Nina Ricci, burgundy leather styles at Chloé and Christopher Esber, and toffee brown tones at Versace and Tods to boot.

No matter the shade, however, each look proved that a great leather trench coat is all you need to make an outfit, as each model took to the catwalk in a belted style with little on show underneath.

Of course, accessories finished each look in the form of Chloé’s charm belt, Tod’s contrasting clutch and Nina Ricci’s platform heels; however, none detracted from one key fact—the leather trench coat is the moment.

In light of this statement, it was unsurprising to see that once the weather shifted, those in the fashion know began stepping out in leather trench coats en masse. They were a staple this fashion month at every city from New York to Milan, with models, influencers and fashion insiders all breaking up with their trusty gabardine and cotton coats in favour of supple leather styles paired with knee-length boots and court heels for added impact.

On top of its style credentials, however, there’s still one more reason why a leather trench should make its way into your wardrobe ASAP. For those who value substance as well as style, the leather trench coat also proves a practical choice. Unlike traditional trenches, which tend to become a little chilly around this time of year, a leather iteration will prove its worth (and its warmth) well into the winter months, as well as keeping you dry in any impromptu downpours.

That means you’ll still get plenty of wear out of these styles before needing to pull your wool coat out of retirement. And, for those who like to stave off their winter wardrobe for as long as possible, think of a chic leather trench as your last hurrah before coat season finally takes hold.