5 Casual Office Outfit Ideas to Make Getting Ready in the Morning So Much Easier

The hardest question we fashion editors get asked is something along the lines of 'what shall I wear to work', because, quite frankly, our offices are often quite far removed from those in finance, insurance, or any other ultra-formal setting. So casual office outfits is where we tend to shine—where jeans, knee-high boots, and printed skirts won't earn a warning from HR but a 'where did you buy that?' while stood around the coffee machine.

Leaning into the lax(ish) office looks, I've pulled five that are more than worthy of any workwear mooboard and easy enough to recreate with items you probably already own in your wardrobe. Think: checked skirts and classic crewneck knits, polkadot dresses slipped beneath shirts, and plenty of ways to wear jeans. You're welcome.

5 Casual Work Outfits to Copy:

Blazer + Jeans

Few outfits are as failsafe as jeans, a white shirt and a black blazer. So, if something's not broken, why fix it? Not only does it take minutes to style, but it can easily be altered with a simple change of shoe or even just by rolling up the sleeves and adding extra jewellery.

Black Jumper + Checked Skirt

The Cos checked skirt Marilyn is wearing was one of the most popular high street finds last year, and although it's now sold out, there are a number of similar options in its place. Add a classic black crewneck and over-the-knee boots and you'll have an outfit that works for both the office and after work drinks.

Lisa Yang Miriella Cinched Cashmere Jumper £610 at Harvey Nichols This cinched waist jumper is easy to tuck into trousers and skirts while adding extra dimension when layered above. ZARA Ruffle Check Midi Skirt £35.99 at Zara The literary chic look is alive with this skirt. Khaite Arizona 50 Leather Over-The-Knee Boots £2,020 Consider these boots a great all-rounder. The Row E/w India Bag in Leather £3,340 at The Row A huge number of luxury fashion fans are lining up for a bag from The Row.

Jeans + Jumper + Shirt

The collegiate look is one that's been spied on many a recent runway—Tory Burch, Miu Miu, and Khaite included. And the simple layering of a knit over a shirt effortlessly puts this look into preppy territory. Even more so when they're tucked into jeans and paired with loafers.

7 For All Mankind Tess High-Rise Straight Jeans £165 at MyTheresa Although casual is the aim of the game, straight-leg jeans feel a little more formal for office environments. With Nothing Underneath The Classic: Fine Poplin, Sky Blue £95 at WNU With Nothing Underneath seem to be growing their fanbase everyday. Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper £85 at Arket The contrast of this burgundy shade with a blue shirt will make this simple look much more exciting. Saint Laurent Le Loafer Leather Penny Loafers £880 at MyTheresa The Saint Laurent Penny Loafers are a real fashion fan favourite.

Dress + Shirt + Smart Flats

The wisest fashion buys are items than can be worn in a wide number of ways, and styling a dress as a skirt is one of the oldest tricks in the book. While this preppy polka-dot dress works particularly well for dinners and weddings, layer a white shirt over the top and you'll have an easy work outfit.

Jeans + Tracksuit Top

Now, wearing a tracksuit top to the office may seem like a stretch, but if corporate lawyer Lisa Ing can, I'm taking that as evidence that we can as well. A straight leg jean rolled up over knee-high boots will help make it feel a touch more formal. While the oversized glasses just add an extra dose of cool.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors