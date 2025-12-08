Hands up: who has become a bit too reliant on jeans? I see you — largely because I’m completely guilty of it too. They’re just too easy to pull on, pair with a knit, and head out the door. But in a bid to make our everyday outfits feel a little more considered, may I offer one effortless solution: silk or satin trousers. Plenty of chic women are already incorporating them into their wardrobes.

In fact, they’re proving so popular that Like To Know It reports a 240% increase in searches for “black satin trousers” across its site. And with no shortage of options from some of the most polished retailers — think Arket, Net-a-Porter, and Harvey Nichols — it’s clear this elevated trouser trend is gathering momentum. So, the only question left is: how do you style them?

Mija Porter and Daria prove they work particularly well tucked into boots, leaning into that balloon-trouser silhouette that was everywhere just a few months ago. Layer a knit, jacket or coat over the top and you suddenly have an outfit that feels far more intentional.

Meanwhile, Lolita Masagutova and Lison Sebellin showcase the more refined side of a sleek silk trouser. Yes, you’ll be pleased to hear, they absolutely hold their own in office environments, too.

So, if you’re now convinced it’s time to add a pair to your wardrobe, simply scroll on to discover the best silk and satin trousers worth investing in right now. Sorry, denim — it's goodbye for now.