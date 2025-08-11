Now, we’re about to get up close and personal, because I have a rather intimate question for you: what do you wear to bed? Is it a feather-trimmed Sleeper set? A playfully printed Desmond & Dempsey pyjama pant? Perhaps you belong to the “any old T-shirt will do” camp. Or maybe you’re one of the brave few who prefer nothing at all—apparently unbothered by the thought of dashing outside during an emergency in your birthday suit.

Whichever camp you fall into, your answer, some say, can reveal more about you than you might think. And soon, it could be public knowledge. Why? Because the pieces we usually tuck away in our nightwear drawer are stepping out into daylight. Enter: the nightdress trend.

Chloé Autumn/Winter 25 runway (Image credit: Chloé)

Spotted on the Autumn/Winter 2025 runways at Chloé, Louis Vuitton, Nina Ricci and Cecilie Bahnsen (to name just a few), the sleepwear-inspired look is emerging as a new wardrobe staple. But unlike most trends that revolve around a specific silhouette, colour palette or aesthetic, the nightdress revival is gloriously broad.

Think: cottagecore floral cotton frocks, breezy boho sheers, or slinky lace-trimmed slips. In other words, it’s a trend that you can completely adapt to your personal style—which no doubt plays a big part in its universal appeal.

Nina Ricci Autumn/Winter 25 runway (Image credit: Nina Ricci)

And, predictably, the nightdress by day trend has taken hold fast. Chic women everywhere are pulling their most intimate pieces into the spotlight—or snapping up similar styles to recreate the look.

Lace slips are paired with sandals, or grounded with biker boots for a tougher edge. Crisp cotton frocks find their match in fisherman sandals and flip flops for peak coquette charm. While exaggerated sheers are styled with mules for a retro flourish. All emphasising the beauty of the nightdress trend: the styling choice is entirely yours.

Below, 11 styles worth slipping into—whether for sweet dreams or street style.

