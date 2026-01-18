Tulip-Shaped Trousers Are This Year's Answer to the Ubiquitous Barrel Leg

Earlier this week, I treated myself to some yellow supermarket tulips, which are neither seasonal nor aesthetically in keeping with this week's rather grey weather. They've proved to be a justified impulse buy, however, as 48 hours later they've opened their petals to positively radiate into the room.

Perhaps this is why, mid-way through a cursory scroll on COS, I had to pause at the word "tulip". The context it was being used in wasn't to describe a floral print or a pair of petal-shaped earrings but trousers (yes, trousers). The pants in question—the Pleated Wool-Blend Tulip Trousers—are so named because of their silhouette, which the retailer explains is, "cut in a loose shape that tapers softly towards the ankles" and is "finished with pleated detailing". Intriguing.

COS Pleated Wool-Blend Tulip Trousers £119 at COS The pair of pants that started it all (for me at least). COS' tulip-shaped trousers offer a sculptural point of different to your average pair of black work slacks.

Fans of sculptural trousers such as the barrel, horseshoe or balloon might be thinking what makes a tulip a tulip, a question that's not as existential as it sounds. My best guess from utilising my laptop's zoom function, as well as watching the brand's action shot of said trousers, is that it's less curvaceous than a barrel, less exaggerated than a horseshoe and less snatched at the ankle than a balloon. All this, coupled with the fact that it's got smart front pleats that run down either leg, leads me to believe that tulip trousers, essentially, are a marginally subtler version of all three.

This is good news if you've avoided those shapes precisely because you struggle, or simply don't want to, identify your bottom half with a barrel, horseshoe or balloon, even in a changing room. Fair enough. What's not to like about a tulip, however? Beautifully shaped, with gently curving petals that form a bracket outline until they open fully, they're interesting without being intimidating. They're also trousers you can pair with lots of different shoes, from balletic sneakers to ballet pumps to block-heeled ankle boots, and, obviously, they're ideal for the office if you want to begin as you mean to go on—with purpose and polish—this January.

Shop The Best Tulip-Shaped Trousers

COS Pleated Wool-Blend Tulip Trousers £119 at COS COS' tulip trousers are also available in navy, a shade that might show off its tailoring details—the front pleats, for example—to even greater effect than black. Massimo Dutti Sarouel Trousers With Buckle Detail £99.95 at Massimo Dutti These aren't categorised as "tulip" but their volume from thigh to knee, as well as their close ankle fit, suggests a close association nonetheless. Róhe Sculptural Denim Trousers £350 at Róhe These sculptural jeans have the signature tulip silhouette, which means they'll pair brilliantly with flats or block heels. Zara 100% Leather Balloon Trousers £149 at Zara Bookmark these pants—with the tulip's curvaceous lines—to avoid disappointment when they're restocked.