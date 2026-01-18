Tulip-Shaped Trousers Are This Year's Answer to the Ubiquitous Barrel Leg
And they're just as easy to wear
Earlier this week, I treated myself to some yellow supermarket tulips, which are neither seasonal nor aesthetically in keeping with this week's rather grey weather. They've proved to be a justified impulse buy, however, as 48 hours later they've opened their petals to positively radiate into the room.
Perhaps this is why, mid-way through a cursory scroll on COS, I had to pause at the word "tulip". The context it was being used in wasn't to describe a floral print or a pair of petal-shaped earrings but trousers (yes, trousers). The pants in question—the Pleated Wool-Blend Tulip Trousers—are so named because of their silhouette, which the retailer explains is, "cut in a loose shape that tapers softly towards the ankles" and is "finished with pleated detailing". Intriguing.
Fans of sculptural trousers such as the barrel, horseshoe or balloon might be thinking what makes a tulip a tulip, a question that's not as existential as it sounds. My best guess from utilising my laptop's zoom function, as well as watching the brand's action shot of said trousers, is that it's less curvaceous than a barrel, less exaggerated than a horseshoe and less snatched at the ankle than a balloon. All this, coupled with the fact that it's got smart front pleats that run down either leg, leads me to believe that tulip trousers, essentially, are a marginally subtler version of all three.
This is good news if you've avoided those shapes precisely because you struggle, or simply don't want to, identify your bottom half with a barrel, horseshoe or balloon, even in a changing room. Fair enough. What's not to like about a tulip, however? Beautifully shaped, with gently curving petals that form a bracket outline until they open fully, they're interesting without being intimidating. They're also trousers you can pair with lots of different shoes, from balletic sneakers to ballet pumps to block-heeled ankle boots, and, obviously, they're ideal for the office if you want to begin as you mean to go on—with purpose and polish—this January.
Shop The Best Tulip-Shaped Trousers
Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.