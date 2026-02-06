Repairing the skin barrier is something that we hear about all the time within the beauty world. Yes, we now know loads about the skin barrier, but most of our knowledge is about our faces. But what about our body's skin barrier? The ‘skinification’ of bodycare has been on the rise for a while now, with skincare brands launching bodycare products formulated with active ingredients usually reserved for the more delicate skin on our faces (hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, I’m looking at you). We’re not in short supply when it comes to barrier-boosting bodycare products.

Many of us (myself included) experience drier skin than usual at this time of year. As someone whose facial skin has always erred on the oilier side, it’s my body that tends to need more hydrating care, so I’m always on the lookout for the most hydrating body washes and body creams .

While that’s a great place to start, I’d like a little more curation in my body barrier repair routine. The products and ingredients that will give my body the same glow I get from the best face serums and moisturisers . I asked the experts to map it out for me, follow their foolproof guide on body barrier repair below.

What exactly is the skin barrier, and how can it be compromised?

“The skin barrier is the outermost layer of our skin, which helps to prevent transepidermal water loss (TEWL), protects against irritants, allergens, bacteria, and pollution and helps to maintain the skin’s hydration and pH balance” explains Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Aiza Jamil.

Over-exfoliation, harsh soaps, shaving, cold weather and excessive sun exposure can all contribute to a compromised skin barrier. According to Dr. Jamil, “when our skin barrier is compromised or broken, it can lead to irritation, itchiness, sensitivity and can lead to conditions such as eczema or rosacea.”

It’s also incredibly easy to disrupt your skin barrier by accident, as Dr Tina Tian, consultant dermatologist at Stratum Dermatology Clinic Oxford, explains: “When body skin feels rough or flaky, many people reach for acids or physical scrubs to buff it smooth. In reality, this often worsens barrier damage. The priority should be hydration and repair first, not exfoliation.”

“A practical dermatology tip is to cleanse with a gentle, non-foaming cleanser, or even better, to use a moisturiser as a soap substitute,” suggests Dr. Tian. "Moisturisers contain emulsifying agents, which help lift dirt and oil from the skin so it can be rinsed away without stripping the barrier. When choosing one, look for formulas containing cetyl or cetearyl alcohol.”

How does repairing the body barrier differ from the skin on my face?

It’s very normal to have completely different skin types on your face and body (I, for one, have quite an oily and acne-prone face while my body leans much drier) this is because the skin on our bodies and our faces are very different, so it makes sense that the way we care for them should look different too.

“On the body, barrier disruption is more commonly driven by dryness and loss of natural oils, particularly in winter,” says Dr. Tian. “Long, hot showers strip the skin of protective lipids, and certain areas are especially vulnerable. The tops of the shoulders, where hot water repeatedly hits in the shower, and the hands, from frequent washing, are classic trouble spots.”

Dr Dev Patel, a leading aesthetics practitioner and founder of CellDerma, points out that, as a result, “the body barrier often needs richer, more nourishing formulations to maintain its protective function.”

Despite what you may think, though, repairing the body barrier is actually easier than repairing the barrier on the face. Advanced Facialist, Mariam Abbas, points out that the skin on the face is thinner and more permeable, while the skin on the body is “comparatively more robust — it has a thicker stratum corneum and a stronger barrier, which is mostly held together by natural skin oils and is less reliant on sebaceous secretions.”

This makes the skin on your body easier to treat, too: “if the barrier on the body is compromised, it can be repaired with occlusive agents without the risk of clogging pores,” continues Abbas. “Heavy emollient creams and petrolatum-containing products can create a protective film on the skin surface, preventing water loss and allowing the barrier to heal.”

Which ingredients are the best for body barrier repair?

Among all the experts I asked, the consensus was clear: when it comes to body barrier repair, the focus should be on hydration, lipid replacement and inflammation control, and we should definitely avoid strong actives.

Sophie Smith , aesthetician and skincare expert, highlights ingredients such as ceramides, glycerin, urea, and lipids, which are particularly effective as they “help strengthen the barrier, improve moisture retention, and reduce inflammation.”

Dr Tian recommends using niacinamide to correct some of the effects caused by body barrier disruption — though it’s still best to stick to lower concentrations. “When the skin barrier has been inflamed, this can sometimes lead to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, particularly in darker skin tones. In these cases, niacinamide can be helpful, as it calms the skin, supports barrier repair and helps fade marks over time. Concentrations of around 5-10% are best tolerated on compromised skin.”

When it comes to boosting hydration, Dr Aziza praises ingredients that draw water into the stratum corneum, like hyaluronic acid and lactic acid. Lipids, she insists, are great for replacing what was lost in a damaged barrier, and occlusives — such as shea butter or squalane — are essential to seal all that added moisture in.

What should I include in my body barrier routine?

When it comes to a robust body barrier routine, consistency is key, according to our experts. It’s also important to focus on products that are gentle as well as hydrating (the last thing you want is to aggravate your compromised skin further).

Our experts advise starting with a gentle, fragrance-free and non-foaming cleanser, and a body moisturiser which contains barrier-protecting properties and hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid. These, of course, can be complemented by additional healing body products (which will be outlined below), but getting the basics right first is crucial. It’s not just choosing the right products, but also how they’re applied — and how often — that makes all the difference.

Firstly, as relaxing as it might feel (especially after a particularly nippy day out), do not shower in water that is too hot, as this can dry out the skin. Once finished, try to apply your moisturising products as soon as possible after getting out of the shower to avoid your skin overdrying. Ideally, you’d apply your body cream while your skin is still damp, as this helps lock in the moisture best.

How much moisturiser you apply also matters. Dr Tian recommends “at least a shot-glass amount for the whole body, and more for very dry or eczema-prone skin.” And it almost goes without saying by now, but don’t skip the moisturising step. Moisturising your skin daily produces the best and fastest results when it comes to repairing the body barrier.

While not entirely necessary, a few ‘nice to haves’ for your body barrier repair routine include body serums, which Smith claims “can be an effective addition to a body care routine, especially for dehydrated or compromised skin. Their lightweight, fast-absorbing textures allow active ingredients to penetrate more deeply, delivering targeted hydration and skin-smoothing benefits.”

Dr Tian points out, though, that although serums can be great for adding extra hydration or target specific concerns, “they should be used underneath a moisturiser, not instead of one. Barrier repair still depends on applying enough moisturiser on top.”

Abbas is a fan of pH and microbiome-balancing mists like hypochlorous acid as a middle step in a body barrier routine. These hydrating mists, she states, add the aqueous or water element to the barrier before you lock it in with a heavier moisturiser.

If you do want to include actives in your body barrier routine, it's a good idea to add a product that supports cell renewal for healthy regrowth of any compromised skin.

A final step in your routine (and one favoured by many of our experts) could be a sealant to lock in all that hydrating goodness. This step is great for particularly dry areas like elbows, knees, or areas you may be more prone to eczema.

What about things to avoid? Dr Patel advises that exfoliation should be minimal and gentle, as over-exfoliating can compromise the body's barrier further. Finally, daily sun protection should remain non-negotiable, as UV damage weakens the barrier and accelerates moisture loss, contributing to signs of damage such as pigmentation and thinning of the skin.