21 Valentine’s Day Jewellery Gifts That She'll Treasure Forever

Valentine’s Day 2026 is fast approaching, which means it’s officially time to start thinking about jewellery gifts—before you panic-buy something sparkly and vaguely heart-shaped at the very last minute (we’ve all been there). Whether you’re shopping for a partner, a best friend, or embracing the ever-important tradition of self-gifting, a beautiful piece of jewellery will always go down a treat. Chosen well, it’s something that will be loved and worn for years to come—so getting both the sentiment and the style right is key.
As a fashion editor with a lifelong penchant for all things bejewelled, I’m here to help. I’ve scoured the internet (and beyond) to curate the ultimate edit of Valentine’s Day jewellery gifts that are chic, thoughtful, timeless, and blissfully free of cheesy clichés. Below, you’ll find my 21 top picks, from earrings and necklaces to bracelets and rings, spanning everything from cheap-and-cheerful finds to luxury investment pieces.
Consider this your shortcut to finding something your special someone will truly love—at every price point.
Mejuri
Two of Hearts Studs
Mejuri can't be beaten for timeless quality jewellery thats quality defies its price-tag. These sweet studs are perfect for adding subtle sparkle to an everyday earring set-up.
Solange Azagury-Partridge
Bubble Gum Pink Hotlips Ring
You'll be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't always lusted after an iconic Hotlips ring, so it's a pretty safe bet as far as jewellery gifts go. It comes in a rainbow of different shades, too.
Daisy London
Engravable Bobble Heart Necklace
This Sicilian-style bobble heart pendant can be engraved with a special date, name or initials for an extra personal touch.
Kimaï
Duo Rainbow Cord Bracelet
Want to treat a loved one to diamonds without having to drain your savings? A cord bracelet will significantly bring down the cost, and it's bang on trend right now too.
Cheap, cheerful, endlessly joy-sparking and perfect for statement dressers.
MATEO
Initial 14-karat gold, quartz and diamond necklace
Sitting somewhere between a locket and a classic initial necklace, this Mateo design is perfect for those with a penchant for design-led, unique pieces.
YSSO
Tiny Rose Earrings in Sterling Silver
Roses don't necessarily have to be red... These pretty silver studs are sure to go down a treat, too.
Roxanne First
14ct Gold Mini Heart 2 Heart Bracelet
Roxanne First is the name to know for fine jewellery that's big on fun—like this fabulous gold bracelet made up of multi-coloured hearts.
Cece Jewellery
18ct Gold Lobster Diamond Signet Ring
Fans of Friends will immediately understand the romantic meaning behind this ring, designed by the jeweller behind Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's viral matching Wuthering Heights signets.
Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany Infinity Cuff
A modern, minimalist addition to Tiffany & Co.'s iconic infinity collection, that quite literally says 'forever'.
Julietta
Amore silver-tone resin necklace
A hot tip: if the person you're shopping for tends towards more maximalist styles, steer clear of the ubiquitous dainty designs and opt for this chunky resin necklace instead.
Otiumberg
Roscida Heart Hoops
Otiumberg's signature Roscida hoop earrings give a subtle nod to the occasion while also being perfect for everyday wear.
Pomellato
Nudo Petit 18ct Rose & White Gold Blue Topaz Ring
Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to gift a piece that's truly timeless, like Pomellato's signature Nudo ring.
Marla Aaron
14ct Gold Stoned Baby Heartlock Carabiner Clasp
Marla Aaron's carabiner-inspired clasp locks can be added to an everyday necklace or bracelet chain, and layered, combined and played-with over time.
Astley Clarke
Silver Biography Heart Locket Necklace
Not only are old-school lockets enjoying a real renaissance right now, but they're also one of the most sentimental pieces of jewellery you can give when filled with a photo or note.
Spinelli Kilcollin
Argo Demi sterling silver and 18kt gold hoop earrings with diamonds
A Valentine's Day jewellery gift doesn't have to be heart-shaped to be romantic... In fact, I'd say that these mega-watt diamond hoops say 'I love you' even more.
Jennifer Behr
Chaya gold-tone enamel earrings
Real flowers are fleeting, but flowers in jewellery form? They're genuinely forever.
Lucy Delius
14ct Gold Emerald Baby Chubby Love Necklace
Shopping for the fashion lover or woman who has everything? Any piece by Lucy Delius is guaranteed to go down a treat.
Bucherer Fine Jewellery
Toi & Moi Ring
This would make for a beautiful engagement ring, or an epic signet situation if purchased in a smaller size.
CARTIER
Trinity Mini 18ct Yellow, Rose and White Gold Hoop Earrings
Inspired by the Russian wedding band, these earrings feature three interlocking shades of gold—and will elevate an everyday look to no end.
Valentino
VLogo enamel pendant necklace
For those who appreciate logos and love in equal measure.