A fashion insider’s guide to Paris

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Where to stay in Paris?

With each arrondissement having a distinct vibe, flair or, erm, je ne sais quoi (sorry, I couldn’t help it), there’s so much to be seen. Whilst it completely depends on how long I’m going to be in Paris and what my plans are that will determine which neighbourhood to stay in, there are certain areas that I come back to time and time again.

I just love the vibe of the Marais which feels fun, authentic and achingly cool but equally adore the charm and convenience of La Madeleine. Look to hotels such as The Hoxton (it’s in the 2nd but within walking distance to the Marais) or 25Hours Paris (one of our favourite places in the city) which is rather conveniently located across from Gare Du Nord, or if you fancy being within walking distance to the Champs Elysee (and 5-star is your thing), then you have to stay at Hotel de Berri.

Best restaurants to eat in Paris

For the best burgers in Paris, you have to go to Cafe Ruc or Cafe Charlot. If you’re after a luxe but chill Bistro setting make sure a trip to Le Castiglione is on your to-do list. Balagan and Bambou are both achingly cool and LouLou serves some seriously good food.

Things to do in Paris

There’s so much to see in Paris, you’d need a week or two to truly make the most of it. However, if you only have 48 hours, fret not, here are a few must-sees to pack in a weekend.

The Musee Ives Saint Laurent: Don’t miss out on a visit to the incredible Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris, which exhibits the couturier’s body of work on the legendary premises of his former haute couture house, alternating between retrospective displays and temporary thematic exhibitions. You’ll need to book ahead to avoid disappointment.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Palais Galliera: Another excellent destination for fashion fans is the Palais Galliera. You can currently visit the exhibition Love Brings Love, a tribute to Alber Elbaz, which celebrates Alber Elbaz in an unprecedented exhibition format, recreating the collaborative show that was presented in tribute to the legendary designer on October 5th, 2021.

If you’re after a more whimsical experience of Paris, and by that I mean if you want to pretend you’re in Emily in Paris, then make sure you stroll around the Jardin des Tuileries or enjoy a boat tour that will give you splendid views of Notre Dame. An espresso and La Duree macaron are a must for all selfies.

Best shops in Paris

Being one of the fashion capitals of the world, Paris is a dream when it comes to shopping for new outfits. The newly refurbished La Samaritaine, originally opened in 1869, is the perfect place to start. The designer lab in particular houses up-and-coming and established designers such as Jacquemus and Chloe. Plus, you can easily spend the whole day there, since there are high-end restaurants as well as a spa on the premises.

For a slightly more traditional – yet nonetheless luxurious – shopping experience try the Galeries Lafayette or Le Printemps in central Paris.

A stroll in the Marais district is a must, as it plays host to many independent boutiques (Nose is THE go-to destination for perfume lovers) as well as more established brands such as The Frankie Shop. You won’t go wrong with Parisian labels Sezane or Merci Paris either.

How to get around

If you’re going to do Paris in style, then forget the metro, it has to be Wheely all the way. If you’re not familiar with it, Wheely is a luxury on-demand chauffeur service that delivers the excellent standards of classic chauffeur service, combined with a sleek app interface and on-demand service. It has an exclusive Mercedes offering – either Class E, S or V – which is enough for up to five passengers plus luggage.

The service is available in Paris itself and across the entire Parisian region – making it very easy to visit other French landmarks such as Versailles and Chantilly.

If you’re wondering why to use Wheely over other apps, it’s simple. Other than the above benefits, it stores no passenger data – at all. The app ensures the utmost discretion for passengers seeking the next level of privacy and security. Plus, all Paris-based Wheely chauffeurs are trained at the purpose-created Chauffeur Academy in Paris – it’s not like getting into the back of someone’s personal car.

Passengers can also book the ‘Assistant Fare’, and have their chauffeur help with picking up items without being present, in case you’ve forgotten to bring some souvenirs back.