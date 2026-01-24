Andrea's It List: 7 New Season (In Stock) Buys I'm Investing in To Refresh My Wardrobe
Versatile essentials that will carry you through the seasons
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.
With so many stores dropping new season stock this week, it’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe. For me, shopping in January means investing in a carefully curated capsule of transitional pieces I can wear on repeat for the rest of the year. I'm on the hunt for versatile layers to help me navigate the unpredictable weather, elevated basics that will update my current work looks and strong statement pieces to take me from office to evening event. Here are a few pieces that I’m loving.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
Investing in a work bag you will love forever? This stylish but practical Gucci tote is crafted from soft brown leather and is the sort of piece you can use for work, weekends, holidays and everything in between. It incorporates the brand's signature gold hardware and the iconic stripe trim inside.
When it comes to tops, my current favourites are all cashmere and I'm not switching to anything else soon. Luxuriously soft, warm and perfect for layering, cashmere makes the ideal transitional purchase. This vivid orange sweater with white neck trim is on my wish-list. The pop of colour this time of year makes it an instant mood lifter too.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
In the market for new boots that will work with everything? We've got the ultimate brown boot edit over on Marie Claire. The brown boot may seem less versatile than black but most of the ones in this edit will work with your existing black staples and look great with jeans of any shade. From the shearling-lined ankle boot to the mock-croc knee-high, we've got them all in our comprehensive guide - including these cute wedge ankle versions from Arket.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite