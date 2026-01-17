Andrea's It List: The Health and Fitness Essentials Helping Me Stick to My New Year's Goals
Workout must-haves to carry you through the colder months
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.
I hope your 2026 is off to a strong start. I love this time of year for its promise of new beginnings and fresh goals, but January can also be a challenging month. Fresh calendars arrive with an overwhelming pressure to suddenly become fitter, healthier, better versions of ourselves overnight. So this month, be gentle with yourself.
If you're struggling to stay active and motivated with the weather varying between bitterly cold, sleet and flash floods, you're not alone. It's taken some serious willpower this week to drag myself out of my warm bed for my morning run despite knowing it always sets me up for a better day. Having reliable, great quality pieces of kit I look forward to wearing definitely helps, particularly if I've put them on the radiator to heat up overnight. Workout wear should ideally be light, breathable, incorporate the latest tech, and be so comfortable you forget all about it by the time you’re working up a sweat.
Over the years, I’ve tried and tested a lot of brands, but there are a few standout high-performance pieces I'm currently loving to keep me motivated whatever the weather.
On the days I just can't face a workout, I'll head out for a brisk walk (which is just as good for my mood an fitness) in this warm pillowy Lululemon puffer. The relaxed fit makes it the perfect coat for wearing over several layers and the cinched-in waist is flattering too.
Having recently discovered what all the fuss is about with Pilates, I'm a huge fan and can wholeheartedly recommend The Essentials Bundle from Healf. It combines six targeted tools including a resistance band and Pilates ball, slant board, heavy ankle band, gliders and 3 months access to on demand workouts to support you. The full package.
As someone who has worked out most mornings for decades, I've tried and tested many pairs of trainers over the years. These Adidas Ultraboost 5s are my current go-to for their ultra soft bouncy cushioning and comfortable fit. A versatile all round shoe that serves me for running, gym work outs and walking around town on weekends.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
Need more motivation this week? Check out the full Wellness issue over on Marie Claire featuring an uplifting interview with incredible cover star Jennifer Garner. Inside, you'll find deep dives into the latest fitness trends, in-depth reports into our relationships with our bodies, practical advice on how to workout better, and expert tips on building physical and mental resilience. We’re also sharing relatable tips from inspiring women like Grace Beverly who have navigated the biggest challenges of modern life and come out stronger.
Here's hoping the issue offers reassurance as much as inspiration. After all, life isn’t about chasing drastic change or quick fixes, but embracing small, steady shifts that build quietly over time towards something meaningful.
