Andrea's It List: The Health and Fitness Essentials Helping Me Stick to My New Year's Goals

I hope your 2026 is off to a strong start. I love this time of year for its promise of new beginnings and fresh goals, but January can also be a challenging month. Fresh calendars arrive with an overwhelming pressure to suddenly become fitter, healthier, better versions of ourselves overnight. So this month, be gentle with yourself.

If you're struggling to stay active and motivated with the weather varying between bitterly cold, sleet and flash floods, you're not alone. It's taken some serious willpower this week to drag myself out of my warm bed for my morning run despite knowing it always sets me up for a better day. Having reliable, great quality pieces of kit I look forward to wearing definitely helps, particularly if I've put them on the radiator to heat up overnight. Workout wear should ideally be light, breathable, incorporate the latest tech, and be so comfortable you forget all about it by the time you’re working up a sweat.

Over the years, I’ve tried and tested a lot of brands, but there are a few standout high-performance pieces I'm currently loving to keep me motivated whatever the weather.

Zero Gravity Running Bra £60 at Sweaty Betty Planning on doing more running in 2026? Aside from trainers, a great sports bra is your most important piece of kit. As a runner myself, I'd recommend this Sweaty Betty high impact bra for comfort, support, and fit. Thermal Sculpting Jacket £75 at Bamboo Clothing A fitted lightweight waterproof layer is vital for outdoor work outs over the next few months. I rely on this super soft Thermal Sculpting Jacket by Bam on cold mornings, which features invisible side pockets and thumb loops to keep my hands warm. Power Gym Leggings £88 at Sweaty Betty Whether you're running round the park, lifting at the gym or doing pilates at home, these ultra support Sweaty Betty Power leggings are a piece you wont regret investing in. The double pocket design is practical, the fit is snug and they're made to last so won't lose their shape. Cinch-Waist 600-Down-Fill Puffer £224 at Lululemon On the days I just can't face a workout, I'll head out for a brisk walk (which is just as good for my mood an fitness) in this warm pillowy Lululemon puffer. The relaxed fit makes it the perfect coat for wearing over several layers and the cinched-in waist is flattering too. Essentials Bundle £409.99 at Healf Having recently discovered what all the fuss is about with Pilates, I'm a huge fan and can wholeheartedly recommend The Essentials Bundle from Healf. It combines six targeted tools including a resistance band and Pilates ball, slant board, heavy ankle band, gliders and 3 months access to on demand workouts to support you. The full package. Ultraboost 5 Shoes £160 at Adidas As someone who has worked out most mornings for decades, I've tried and tested many pairs of trainers over the years. These Adidas Ultraboost 5s are my current go-to for their ultra soft bouncy cushioning and comfortable fit. A versatile all round shoe that serves me for running, gym work outs and walking around town on weekends.

Here's hoping the issue offers reassurance as much as inspiration. After all, life isn’t about chasing drastic change or quick fixes, but embracing small, steady shifts that build quietly over time towards something meaningful.