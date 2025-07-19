Everyone's Wearing Adidas Shorts Again—But This Time, They're More Sporty-Chic than School Sports-Day Vibes

Every few seasons, a trend comes along that has us reaching back into our wardrobes and pulling out a piece we’d long since forgotten. For me, it was last summer’s unexpected return of the tiered maxi skirt —an item that I couldn’t have predicted would enjoy such a triumphant revival, yet which I’ve taken to re-styling with vigour ever since.

But while there seems to be no limit to the number of Y2K trends returning from sartorial obscurity, you'll need to throw it a little further back for the piece everyone's obsessed with right now. Rooted in retro Eighties style and the sporty streetwear vibes of the Nineties, Adidas shorts are officially back and quickly cementing themselves as the cool girls' shorts style of choice for summer 2025—though not in the way you might expect...

A post shared by Santïna (@_santinaharrison) A photo posted by on

You see, while in the past Adidas shorts were styled in a way that leaned heavily into their sporty aesthetic, it seems that now our tastes have shifted. This season, we’re pairing them with shirts and loafers for a look that gives a sports-luxe twist on 9-to-5 style, or "soft girl"-inspired separates like lace blouses and ballet flats. There’s even precedent among the street style set to elevate Adidas shorts with chic satin cami tops and heeled sandals. The key takeaway? There are no rules when it comes to styling Adidas shorts in 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In light of our newfound (or should I say, re-established) love of Adidas shorts, it’s probably unsurprising to hear then that they’ve been flying off the shelves faster than a 100-metre sprint.

Thankfully, for those of us who don’t have a pair hiding in the back of our childhood wardrobes already, I’ve managed to track down a few styles you can still get your hands on.

Shop Adidas Shorts

How to Style Adidas Shorts

Now you’ve found your ideal pair of Adidas shorts, you may be looking for even more advice on how to style them. So, I’ve pulled together a selection of my favourite looks that feature Adidas shorts front and centre, complete with a few handy styling tips for how to bring the sporty style into 2025.

1. T-shirt + Shorts + Ballet Flats

A post shared by Adenorah (@annelauremais) A photo posted by on

Firstly, a look that proves you don’t have to do too much to expertly style a pair of Adidas shorts. Here, fashion insider Adenorah keeps things simple, pairing her monochrome shorts with a coordinating T-shirt and ballet flats. The contrast of the sporty shorts and ultra-feminine footwear feels oh-so-right for 2025, proving these definitely have legs beyond the gym.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Shirt + Shorts + Ballet Flats

A post shared by Adenorah (@annelauremais) A photo posted by on

If you’re looking for an outfit that feels effortlessly cool, take inspiration from this second Adidas shorts outfit from Adenorah. By layering a workwear-inspired shirt over her T-shirt and shorts combo, she creates a look that feels considered yet carefree in equal measure.

3. Blouse + Shorts + Flip Flops

Fashion editor and stylist Harriet Davey’s Adidas shorts outfit is the perfect look for hot, sunny days. Rather than leaning into their sporty aesthetic, she gives her shorts a feminine spin, pairing them with a lace blouse and this season’s must-have red sandals.

4. Bandeau + Shorts + Heels

When it came to styling my own Adidas shorts (because, of course, I bought into the trend, too), I decided to take a high-low approach, pairing the sporty style with a Nineties-inspired bandeau top and heeled flip flops. While the combination feels unorthodox, it’s a great way to elevate the casual bottom, taking them away from their sporty roots and instead giving them a more polished feel.

5. Denim Jacket + T-shirt + Shorts + Mules

A post shared by Thaarani (Tee) (@thaarani022) A photo posted by on

Lastly, we have Thaarani, whose coffee-run outfit is serving chicness in spades. Relying on an assortment of wardrobe staples, like a classic denim jacket and oversized T-shirt, she creates a look that comes together effortlessly. Plus, her woven mules? The perfect finishing touch.