I’ve shopped around and can honestly say, these are the 12 best sequin pieces to ensure you shine this sparkle season

(Image credit: MyTheresa, @ninasandbech, Nadine Merabi)
For me the festive season means three things: mulled wine, roaring fires and on the fashion front, sequins. While I like to keep things relatively classic for most of the year, as soon as December hits, all restraint goes out the window and it’s sparkles, sequins and embellishments that have my heart. Whether you’re heading to your work Christmas party, looking for a standout dress for the big day itself or want to give the fireworks a run for their money come New Years, I’m a firm believer there’s a sequin outfit (or accessory) for every event.

Yet, while sequins are no doubt the trending style of the season, there’s no getting away from the fact that, for the most part, they aren’t the most environmentally friendly of fabrications. Sadly, many of last season’s party pieces end up in landfill come the following year as we’ve fallen out of love with them before the hot chocolates even cooled. That’s why I’m a firm believer in investing in, not just any old sequin buys, but seriously great pieces that you’ll reach for year after year.

Hannah Strafford Taylor wearing sequin dress

Thankfully, this season both luxury brands and the high street have made this easier than ever delivering on sequin offerings that are not just big on sparkle but that also look incredibly elegant and elevated too.

These are sequin pieces you can return to year after year and never get bored of or easily rework to make them feel fresh and exciting each season. From the most incredible sequin party dresses to outerwear and accessories, these are the best sequin pieces to shop now (and love forever)...

Shop the best sequin pieces

Taller Marmo Gina Venti feather-trimmed midi dress
Taller Marmo Gina Venti feather-trimmed midi dress

If you're looking for a great sequin dress, you need look no further. This cream Taller Marmo midi is just perfection - just add heels for party perfection.

Massimo Dutti Midi Skirt with Sequins
Massimo Dutti Midi Skirt with Sequins

While gold and silver tones are always classic, this dark red sequin skirt feels incredibly chic.

Zara Sequinned Lapelless Blazer
Zara Sequinned Lapelless Blazer

Wear with the matching shorts or pair with your favourite jeans for a chic yet sparkly look.

Nadine Merabi Paige Silver Top
Nadine Merabi Paige Silver Top

Nadine Merabi knows great sequins and this structured bandeau top proves it.

M&S Sequin Top Handle Grab Bag
M&S Sequin Top Handle Grab Bag

Add a touch of sparkle to your look with this sequinned shoulder bag.

By Anthropologie Sequin Buttondown
By Anthropologie Sequin Buttondown

If you want a pieces that's incredibly versatile, a sequin shirt is a great option. Pair with slip skirts, trousers and denim for endless outfit combinations.

Rotate Puff-sleeve sequined midi dress
Rotate Puff-sleeve sequined midi dress

Another great party dress - this puff sleeve style from Rotate is sure to wow.

Monsoon Belinda Bow Sequin Jacket
Monsoon Belinda Bow Sequin Jacket

In need of an outfit for a festive dinner? This bow front jacket is oh-so-cute.

Fendi Baguette Bag embroidered with green sequins
Fendi Baguette Bag embroidered with green sequins

The holy grail of all sequin bags - need I say anymore.

Mango Sequin embroidered jacket
Mango Sequin embroidered jacket

Mango Sequin shorts
Mango Sequin shorts

Micro short co-ords are having a moment and this sequin style gives them a party ready twist.

De La Vali Limousine Feather Sequined Top
De La Vali Limousine Feather Sequined Top

Jeans and a nice top just got an upgrade thanks to this De La Vali style.

Jimmy Choo 100mm Bing glittered fabric mules
Jimmy Choo 100mm Bing glittered fabric mules

Okay, so maybe these aren't sequins but the glittery finish doesn't compromise on sparkle so I have to include them in this edit.

