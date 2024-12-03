I’ve shopped around and can honestly say, these are the 12 best sequin pieces to ensure you shine this sparkle season
Outfits sparklier than the Christmas lights
For me the festive season means three things: mulled wine, roaring fires and on the fashion front, sequins. While I like to keep things relatively classic for most of the year, as soon as December hits, all restraint goes out the window and it’s sparkles, sequins and embellishments that have my heart. Whether you’re heading to your work Christmas party, looking for a standout dress for the big day itself or want to give the fireworks a run for their money come New Years, I’m a firm believer there’s a sequin outfit (or accessory) for every event.
Yet, while sequins are no doubt the trending style of the season, there’s no getting away from the fact that, for the most part, they aren’t the most environmentally friendly of fabrications. Sadly, many of last season’s party pieces end up in landfill come the following year as we’ve fallen out of love with them before the hot chocolates even cooled. That’s why I’m a firm believer in investing in, not just any old sequin buys, but seriously great pieces that you’ll reach for year after year.
Thankfully, this season both luxury brands and the high street have made this easier than ever delivering on sequin offerings that are not just big on sparkle but that also look incredibly elegant and elevated too.
These are sequin pieces you can return to year after year and never get bored of or easily rework to make them feel fresh and exciting each season. From the most incredible sequin party dresses to outerwear and accessories, these are the best sequin pieces to shop now (and love forever)...
Shop the best sequin pieces
If you're looking for a great sequin dress, you need look no further. This cream Taller Marmo midi is just perfection - just add heels for party perfection.
While gold and silver tones are always classic, this dark red sequin skirt feels incredibly chic.
Wear with the matching shorts or pair with your favourite jeans for a chic yet sparkly look.
Nadine Merabi knows great sequins and this structured bandeau top proves it.
Add a touch of sparkle to your look with this sequinned shoulder bag.
If you want a pieces that's incredibly versatile, a sequin shirt is a great option. Pair with slip skirts, trousers and denim for endless outfit combinations.
Another great party dress - this puff sleeve style from Rotate is sure to wow.
In need of an outfit for a festive dinner? This bow front jacket is oh-so-cute.
The holy grail of all sequin bags - need I say anymore.
Micro short co-ords are having a moment and this sequin style gives them a party ready twist.
Jeans and a nice top just got an upgrade thanks to this De La Vali style.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
