I’ve shopped around and can honestly say, these are the 12 best sequin pieces to ensure you shine this sparkle season

For me the festive season means three things: mulled wine, roaring fires and on the fashion front, sequins. While I like to keep things relatively classic for most of the year, as soon as December hits, all restraint goes out the window and it’s sparkles, sequins and embellishments that have my heart. Whether you’re heading to your work Christmas party, looking for a standout dress for the big day itself or want to give the fireworks a run for their money come New Years, I’m a firm believer there’s a sequin outfit (or accessory) for every event.

Yet, while sequins are no doubt the trending style of the season, there’s no getting away from the fact that, for the most part, they aren’t the most environmentally friendly of fabrications. Sadly, many of last season’s party pieces end up in landfill come the following year as we’ve fallen out of love with them before the hot chocolates even cooled. That’s why I’m a firm believer in investing in, not just any old sequin buys, but seriously great pieces that you’ll reach for year after year.

Thankfully, this season both luxury brands and the high street have made this easier than ever delivering on sequin offerings that are not just big on sparkle but that also look incredibly elegant and elevated too.

These are sequin pieces you can return to year after year and never get bored of or easily rework to make them feel fresh and exciting each season. From the most incredible sequin party dresses to outerwear and accessories, these are the best sequin pieces to shop now (and love forever)...

Taller Marmo Gina Venti feather-trimmed midi dress £2095 at MyTheresa If you're looking for a great sequin dress, you need look no further. This cream Taller Marmo midi is just perfection - just add heels for party perfection.

Massimo Dutti Midi Skirt with Sequins £129 at Massimo Dutti While gold and silver tones are always classic, this dark red sequin skirt feels incredibly chic.

Zara Sequinned Lapelless Blazer £69.99 at Zara Wear with the matching shorts or pair with your favourite jeans for a chic yet sparkly look.

Nadine Merabi Paige Silver Top £265 at Nadine Merabi Nadine Merabi knows great sequins and this structured bandeau top proves it.

M&S Sequin Top Handle Grab Bag £25 at M&S Add a touch of sparkle to your look with this sequinned shoulder bag.

By Anthropologie Sequin Buttondown £128 at Anthropologie If you want a pieces that's incredibly versatile, a sequin shirt is a great option. Pair with slip skirts, trousers and denim for endless outfit combinations.

Rotate Puff-sleeve sequined midi dress £390 at MyTheresa Another great party dress - this puff sleeve style from Rotate is sure to wow.

Monsoon Belinda Bow Sequin Jacket £75 at Monsoon In need of an outfit for a festive dinner? This bow front jacket is oh-so-cute.

Fendi Baguette Bag embroidered with green sequins £3700 at Fendi The holy grail of all sequin bags - need I say anymore.

De La Vali Limousine Feather Sequined Top £163 (Was £325) at Coggles Jeans and a nice top just got an upgrade thanks to this De La Vali style.