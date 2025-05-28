It's Not Summer Without a Pair Of Denim Shorts — These are the Best to Shop Now

The brands and style to have on your radar

women in denim shorts
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Just like full-length jeans, denim shorts come in a wide range of styles, washes, and lengths. From jorts to mid-thigh cut-offs to iconic Daisy Dukes, finding the perfect pair can be a challenge.

As a self-proclaimed denim enthusiast who spends way too much time researching denim trends, I’ve mastered the art of denim shopping, and this summer, I’m all in on denim shorts.

And I’m not the only one — major designers including Balenciaga, Coperni, Etro, Fiorucci, and Diesel have all embraced denim shorts on the catwalk for Spring/Summer 2025, offering plenty of inspiration.

Etro SS25

Etro Spring/Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to choose the right denim shorts?

Like any denim trend, denim shorts come in a variety of styles and price points, making the task of finding the ideal pair somewhat overwhelming. However, this season the variety of styles on offer is bigger than ever, making it easier to find a style that suits.

The most universally flattering silhouettes tend to be high-waisted and A-line styles. Similar to high-waisted jeans, these two styles cinch in at the waist and skim your curves, elongating the legs. Brands like Agolde, Mango, and Frame are a great starting point.

If you love baggy jeans then switch to a pair of low-slung denim shorts for summer. Just be sure to style with a kitten heel mule or grecian sandals to keep your look elevated and polished. Some of our favourite options for this look include Guess, 7 For All Mankind, and Rag & Bone.

Woman wearing long jorts and a blouse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style denim shorts?

For styling inspiration, look to the fashion set for moodboard-worthy looks. Influencers, celebrities, and editors alike have embraced light and mid-washed denim shorts for everyday styling, often featuring embellishment or turned-up hemlines. For an office-friendly ensemble, pair indigo jorts with a billowing blouse, a rope belt, and heeled sandals.

Alternatively, draw some styling inspiration from Hailey Bieber, a denim shorts devotee, by choosing a pair of light-wash mid-length shorts paired with a dark-wash denim jacket and everyday trainers for a stylish, laid-back look.

Hailey Bieber wearing denim shorts and adidas Sambas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whatever the occasion and whichever style you choose, the versatility of a pair of denim shorts and the ease with which you will be able to add them into your existing wardrobe - will have you hooked.

Ready to give them a go? Below are our top picks to have on your radar.

Shop denim shorts

mytheresa,

AGOLDE
Parker denim shorts

Sustainably made, Agolde's denim is among the fashion set's favourites for a reason. Soft, flattering, and comfortable, these shorts are firmly at the top of my wish list.

Wide-Leg Denim Shorts
GUESS
Wide-Leg Denim Shorts

We get it—jorts aren't everyone's favourite denim short silhouette, but don't underestimate their styling prowess when paired with a sleek white tank top and heeled sandals.

The Charm Denim Shorts
FRAME
The Charm Denim Shorts

Looking to switch up your blue denim shorts this season? Go for a lighter hue and invest in a timeless ecru colourway.

Marno Frayed Printed Denim Shorts
PUCCI
Marno Frayed Printed Denim Shorts

Reminiscent of the brand's iconic prints, these shorts are chic, refined, and perfect for any summer occasion.

High-Waist Curved Denim Shorts
ZARA
High-Waist Curved Denim Shorts

Daisy Duke style shorts may be a divisive reminder of my uni days, but I must agree they are a true wardrobe hero when you're on holiday facing temperatures above 30 degrees. Elevate them by pairing them with a set of clogs, a sheer top, and pearl jewellery.

freepeople,

FREE PEOPLE
Wrangler Mid-Thigh Cowboy Shorts

For those not yet ready to embrace jorts or Daisy Dukes, these Wrangler mid-thigh shorts provide comfort without sacrificing style.

Wylie High-Rise Denim Shorts
ZIMMERMANN
Wylie High-Rise Denim Shorts

A chic sailor-inspired silhouette, these Zimmermann denim shorts are a timeless investment for many seasons to come.

freepeople,

RAG & BONE
Everit Jewel Mid-Rise Denim Shorts

If you're looking to elevate your classic denim shorts, opt for an embellished pair for an extra touch.

Light Wash Authentic Knee Length Short
WHISTLES
Light Wash Authentic Knee Length Short

Dress them up or down, you can't go wrong with a pair of high-waisted jorts.

Lola Shorts Mankind Copper
7 FOR ALL MANKIND
Lola Shorts Mankind Copper

Frayed hemlines are one of my favourite ways to give my jeans a cooler edge, and fortunately, the look translates seamlessly to shorter lengths.

Navy A-Line Denim Shorts
NEW LOOK
Navy A-Line Denim Shorts

Tapping into the raw dark denim trend, these shorts are a great under £30 option.

Mmhtrue Selvedge Shorts
HEYANNO
Selvedge Shorts

Turn-up hemlines are another classic look that is seethingly making its way from jeans to shorts, instantly elevating any silhouette.

Wilder High Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts
REFORMATION
Wilder High Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts

For a 70's inspired vintage look, opt for Reformation's high-waisted shorts.

MANGO, High-Rise Denim Shorts
MANGO
High-Rise Denim Shorts

Mango's relaxed high-rise denim shorts offer a classic look that can be dressed up with a pair of flats and a blazer or dressed down with a white T-shirt and leather sandals.

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.

