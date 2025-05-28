Just like full-length jeans, denim shorts come in a wide range of styles, washes, and lengths. From jorts to mid-thigh cut-offs to iconic Daisy Dukes, finding the perfect pair can be a challenge.

As a self-proclaimed denim enthusiast who spends way too much time researching denim trends, I’ve mastered the art of denim shopping, and this summer, I’m all in on denim shorts.

And I’m not the only one — major designers including Balenciaga, Coperni, Etro, Fiorucci, and Diesel have all embraced denim shorts on the catwalk for Spring/Summer 2025, offering plenty of inspiration.

Etro Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to choose the right denim shorts?

Like any denim trend, denim shorts come in a variety of styles and price points, making the task of finding the ideal pair somewhat overwhelming. However, this season the variety of styles on offer is bigger than ever, making it easier to find a style that suits.

The most universally flattering silhouettes tend to be high-waisted and A-line styles. Similar to high-waisted jeans, these two styles cinch in at the waist and skim your curves, elongating the legs. Brands like Agolde, Mango, and Frame are a great starting point.

If you love baggy jeans then switch to a pair of low-slung denim shorts for summer. Just be sure to style with a kitten heel mule or grecian sandals to keep your look elevated and polished. Some of our favourite options for this look include Guess, 7 For All Mankind, and Rag & Bone.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style denim shorts?

For styling inspiration, look to the fashion set for moodboard-worthy looks. Influencers, celebrities, and editors alike have embraced light and mid-washed denim shorts for everyday styling, often featuring embellishment or turned-up hemlines. For an office-friendly ensemble, pair indigo jorts with a billowing blouse, a rope belt, and heeled sandals.

Alternatively, draw some styling inspiration from Hailey Bieber, a denim shorts devotee, by choosing a pair of light-wash mid-length shorts paired with a dark-wash denim jacket and everyday trainers for a stylish, laid-back look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whatever the occasion and whichever style you choose, the versatility of a pair of denim shorts and the ease with which you will be able to add them into your existing wardrobe - will have you hooked.

Ready to give them a go? Below are our top picks to have on your radar.

Shop denim shorts