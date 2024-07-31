The tiered maxi skirt is back with a vengeance and you need​ it in your holiday wardrobe

While most millennials seem to be vehemently opposed to the return of so many 00’s trends we once knew and loved, I’m not ashamed to admit, I’m here for it. Not only do I love the sense of nostalgia brought about by rediscovering the pieces I once couldn’t be without, but, seeing the way they’re being redesigned and restyled for a more modern take makes them feel entirely fresh and exciting to wear. This is exactly how I feel about the return of the tiered maxi skirt , or boho skirt as it was once lovingly known, which has been steadily rising as the perfect piece to add to your holiday wardrobe to exude those relaxed euro summer vibes.

A post shared by Rita Montezuma (@ritamontezuma) A photo posted by on

If you’re wondering how to wear the tiered maxi skirt in 2024, the key is to lean into its boho feel. Neutral and earthy tones will make exuding this effortless but that doesn’t mean prints and detailing are off the table either. Floral, paisley and artistic prints will still give that soft, bohemian appearance while added details like lace and tassels will tie the look together.

A post shared by Ellie Beatrice Joslin (@missjoslin) A photo posted by on

When it comes to styling, pair with cute lace camis, simple ribbed tanks or even your swimwear to turn your tiered maxi skirt into a chic beach cover up . Then finish with sandals and a cute basket bag or crochet style to nail that free spirited style.

If, like me, you made a mistake and ditched your tiered maxi skirt the first time around, you most likely can’t wait to get your hands on a new one this season. So, I’ve compiled an edit of the best tiered maxi skirts to shop right now, including fresh white skirt styles, bold printed iterations and those with extra details. This time around just make sure you hang onto it because all good trends come back around eventually.

Shop the best tiered maxi skirts

Mango Broderie anglaise cotton skirt £55.99 at Mango Pair this tired maxi with the matching shirt for a top-to-toe coordinated look.

Reiss Tammy Tiered Drawstring Maxi Skirt £98 (Was £158) at Reiss For added comfort, Reiss tiered maxi skirt features an elasticated drawstring waistband.

Aspiga Bea Organic Cotton Skirt £85 at Aspiga Channel the Greek island vibes in this seashell printed style from Aspiga.

Free People Simply Smitten Maxi Skirt £78 at Free People Free People's tiered maxi skirt comes in seven different shades including lavender, orange and the most perfect cornflower blue.

Reformation Evelina Skirt Classic in design and in a crisp white hue, this skirt is sure to become a staple in your summer wardrobe.

Gabriela Hearst Morse tiered linen maxi skirt £1560 at MyTheresa Made from lightweight, breathable linen, this Gabriela Hearst tiered maxi will fit seamlessly into your holiday wardrobe.

Paolita Ischia Ruffle Midi Skirt £178.50 (Was £225) at Paolita This skirt may be midi but it was too good not to include on this list. Wear with the matching top or a simple white vest for an easy summer look.

Farm Rio Off-White Bloom Garden Maxi Skirt £240 at Farm Rio Nobody does prints quite like Farm Rio and this floral printed skirt is the perfect example.

Zara ZW Collection Crochet Skirt £69.99 at Zara If you're looking for a tiered skirt with a vintage look, this one from Zara ticks that box thanks to the crochet lace detailing and soft off white tone.

All Saints Eva Elasticated Waist Tiered Maxi Skirt £139 at All Saints For a more luxe feel, this skirt from All Saints is big on volume thanks to layers of delicate tulle.

River Island Pink Lace Detail Tiered Maxi Skirt £45 at River Island Heading to a summer festival? A tiered maxi skirt won't just look great on holiday. Pair with a baby tee and western boots for a fun festival outfit.