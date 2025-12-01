The Fashion Awards 2025: The Must-See Looks Live From the Red Carpet

British fashion’s biggest night of the year is officially here

in Features

If you’ve spotted more than a few of your favourite celebrities, designers, and fashion industry insiders milling around London this week, there’s a very good reason: The Fashion Awards are back.

Taking over the Royal Albert Hall in partnership with Pandora, the annual celebration honours the global fashion industry—from household-name designers to rising creative talent—while raising vital funds for the BFC Foundation to support the next generation of British fashion. And naturally, it’s a night that draws a serious crowd.

Among the nominees are Martine Rose, Rick Owens and Jonathan Anderson for Designer of the Year; Simone Rocha, Sarah Burton and Erdem Moralioğlu for British Womenswear Designer of the Year; and Grace Wales Bonner, Nicholas Daley and Foday Dumbuya for British Menswear Designer of the Year. Several winners have already been announced too: Anok Yai will take home Model of the Year, Little Simz receives the Cultural Innovator Award (does this mean she’ll perform later? Only time will tell), and Sam Woolf wins the Pandora Style Moment of the Year.

But before the trophies are claimed, there’s the small matter of the red carpet—so below, I bring you the must-see looks of the night as they make their way into the venue.

Anok Yai in Dilara Findikoglu

Anok Yai attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Sabrina Elba in Torishéju

Sabrina Elba attends The Fashion Awards 2025 Presented By Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 1, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Adot Gak in Nadine Merabi

Adot Gak attends The Fashion Awards 2025 Presented By Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 1, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Rita Ora in Tom Ford

Rita Ora attends The Fashion Awards 2025 Presented By Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 1, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham attends The Fashion Awards 2025 Presented By Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 1, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Zeze Millz

Zeze Mills attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Poppy Delevingne in Brunello Cucinelli

Poppy Delevingne attends The Fashion Awards 2025 Presented By Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 1, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Iris Law in Miu Miu

Iris Law attends The Fashion Awards 2025 Presented By Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 1, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Georgia May Jagger

Georgia May Jagger arrives at The Fashion Awards 2025 Presented By Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 1, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Alexa Chung in Chloé

Alexa Chung attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Lily Allen

Lily Allen attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Little Simz

Little Simz attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Sienna Miller in Givenchy with Charlotte Tilbury

Sienna Miller and Charlotte Tilbury attend The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski in Stella McCartney

Emily Ratajkowski attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

AJ Odudu

AJ Odudu attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Rochelle Humes in vintage Dior

Rochelle Humes attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maya Jama

Maya Jama attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Edeline Lee in Edeline Lee

Edeline Lee attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Leonie Hanne in Gaurav Gupta

Leonie Hanne attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Clara Amfo in Karoline Vitto

Clara Amfo attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Leomie Anderson

Leomie Anderson attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Lila Moss in 16 Arlington

Lila Moss attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Munroe Bergdorf

Munroe Bergdorf attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Mia Regan in Saint Laurent

Mia Regan attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Billie Piper in Dolce & Gabbana

Billie Piper attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Cat Burns

Cat Burns attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Ikram Abdi Omar

Ikram Abdi Omar attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Raye in Ferrari

Raye at the Fashion Awards 2025

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)