The Fashion Awards 2025: The Must-See Looks Live From the Red Carpet

If you’ve spotted more than a few of your favourite celebrities, designers, and fashion industry insiders milling around London this week, there’s a very good reason: The Fashion Awards are back.

Taking over the Royal Albert Hall in partnership with Pandora, the annual celebration honours the global fashion industry—from household-name designers to rising creative talent—while raising vital funds for the BFC Foundation to support the next generation of British fashion. And naturally, it’s a night that draws a serious crowd.

Among the nominees are Martine Rose, Rick Owens and Jonathan Anderson for Designer of the Year; Simone Rocha, Sarah Burton and Erdem Moralioğlu for British Womenswear Designer of the Year; and Grace Wales Bonner, Nicholas Daley and Foday Dumbuya for British Menswear Designer of the Year. Several winners have already been announced too: Anok Yai will take home Model of the Year, Little Simz receives the Cultural Innovator Award (does this mean she’ll perform later? Only time will tell), and Sam Woolf wins the Pandora Style Moment of the Year.

But before the trophies are claimed, there’s the small matter of the red carpet—so below, I bring you the must-see looks of the night as they make their way into the venue.