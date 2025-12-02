Struggling With Brittle, Weak Nails? You’re Almost Certainly Making One of These Mistakes, Say Experts

I have struggled with my nails for my whole life. Aside from being an avid nail biter for as long as I can remember, my natural nails are extremely weak and bendy. These two factors meant that I turned exclusively to acrylic extensions to achieve the long nails I had wanted. But after learning about the most common nail mistakes that are ruining most of our manis, my natural nails are in better shape than ever.

If there's one thing I've discovered, it's that the smallest habits can make the most difference when it comes to your nails. I've been told by countless nail techs to use cuticle oil and keep up with regular manis, but truthfully I've always doubted how much of a change that could really make. But after speaking to two experts about the easiest nail mistakes to rectify, I'm more convinced than ever that the simplest habits are well worth keeping on top of.

Nourishing nail ranges and cuticle care will go a long way, but I can bet some of these tips won't have crossed your mind before. And with winter in full swing, it's more crucial than ever to be prioritising your nail health.

Common nail mistakes you're probably making

1. Using the wrong nail file

"Most people don’t realise how important the right nail file is for nail health—especially with age as nails become drier, more brittle and prone to damage. Not all nail files are created equal," says Leighton Denny MBE.

Unless you're using a crystal nail file, you should never file back and forth. This is because regular files can create micro tears in your nail, which will lead to damage and breakage. A crystal file, however, means you file back and forth without any problems.

Leighton Denny Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Small Crystal Nail File £10.48 at Amazon UK "The unique surface [of this file] glides across the nail and gently turns them to dust leaving the nail edge smooth ad sealed, helping to prevent splitting and peeling at the tip," says Denny.

2. Moisturising before a mani

Whether you're doing your nails from home or going to a salon, gel manicures require a little extra forethought. "Even a small amount of lotion or cuticle oil can impact how well the gel bonds," explains Annabelle Taurua, expert at Fresha. "We always recommend that clients come in with clean, dry nails for the best results."

If you do like to use some sort of moisturiser, "apply your hand cream and cuticle oil after your nails are fully cured," she says. It's also worth avoiding creams even when just using regular polish. Dry, clean nails will hold polish best.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Neglecting your cuticles

"Winter air can dehydrate your skin and nails," notes Taurua. "Using nourishing cuticle oil daily (except on the day of your appointment) keeps your nails flexible and helps prevent breakage or peeling."

Keeping your cuticles nourished also ensures that any new nail growth you have remains healthy and strong, so it's worth using year-round and in every climate.

OPI ProSpa Professional Nail & Cuticle Oil £14.07 at Amazon UK Ideal for everyday use, this OPI oil is easy to paint on and doesn't leave a heavy sheen on the cuticles.

4. Not wearing gloves

"It’s important to wear gloves outdoors during cold weather to protect your hands from the harsh winter air, but don’t forget about indoor tasks, too," says Taurua. "Household chores like washing dishes or cleaning can expose your hands to detergents that dry out skin and damage gel polish."

Rise & Fall Women's Cashmere Merino Ribbed Gloves £45 at Rise&Fall I'm guilty of neglecting gloves during winter, and my nails always feel worse for it. This cosy cashmere pair will keep them safe from damage.

This is easily the nail mistake I'm most guilty of, and the one that most frequently causes breakages and tears. Using your nails to tear things open will almost always cause problems, especially if you've grown out your natural nails.

"It’s tempting to open packages or peel off stickers with your nails (especially when wrapping Christmas presents), but this can cause lifting or damage to the gel," says Taurua. Instead, avoid putting too much pressure on longer nails.

6. Skipping a base coat

"Skipping base coat is like applying makeup without a primer—the finish won’t last," says Denny. If you do your nails at home and you've always struggled with longevity, a lack of base coat is almost certainly the culprit. Often working to strengthen and hydrate the nails as well as providing a smooth finish for polish to sit on top of, a base coat is a crucial all-rounder.

Leighton Denny Renovate Shield - Treatment Shield & Base Coat for Ridged, Dry, Peeling Nails £14 at Amazon UK "My Renovate Shield & Base Coat creates the perfect base by gripping colour while treating the nail underneath. Think of it like double-sided tape for your nails. Two coats worn alone act as a strengthening treatment, but under colour it’s your insurance policy for a smoother, longer-lasting manicure," says Denny.