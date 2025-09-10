Autumn/Winter 2025 has officially arrived and, with it, a plethora of looks to recreate, courtesy of Fashion Month’s attendees. Because, as any seasoned industry insider will tell you, the catwalk isn’t the only source of trend intel; for many, it’s the street-style set that offers the most inspiring takes on trending looks.

From celebrities and editors to influencers and stylists, the fashion elite take to the streets each season, providing a masterclass in new-season outfit pairings – plus fresh insight into which pieces are truly worth investing in to update your existing outfits.



Here, we round up the 10 of the best outfit formulas we’ve spotted outside the AW25 runways across New York, London, Milan and Paris. And whether you dip your sartorial toe into double suede and an XL shaggy coat or reimagine babydoll dresses and capri trousers for autumn, it’s a cheat sheet you don’t want to miss.

1. Maxi skirt and cropped jacket

While maxi skirts aren’t a conventional autumn/winter wardrobe staple, there’s no reason to pack them away for winter. Instead, pair with a cropped jacket for proportional balance, then finish with flats or boots, and add tights when the temperature drops.

2. Suede on Suede

Forget double denim – this season, the fashion set is doubling up on suede. Offering major style points while ensuring you stay warm, mixed shades of suede will elevate any look; just accessorise with pops of colour, such as cherry red, to tie everything together.

3. Babydoll dress and faux-fur jacket

Babydoll dresses and long nighties became one of spring/summer 2025’s standout trends. Now, thanks to the addition of faux-fur jackets and fresh styling inspiration, we can continue to waft around in whimsical shifts, winter-ready.

4. Animal-print outerwear

Maximalists rejoice: animal print is leading the charge for autumn/winter 2025 – and dominating outerwear. Cow, leopard, zebra, dalmatian prints: anything goes this season. Just be sure to pair wild prints with sleek wardrobe basics, like denim and loafers.

5. Lace detailing

Looking to upgrade your capsule wardrobe with minimal effort and maximum reward? Consider lace detailing. Lace slip dresses may have been popular this summer, but now think about expanding the trend into your outerwear. Imagine lace shawls and skirts layered over a coat and cosy tights; we especially love this look against wool and leather coats for added drama.

7. Jorts and knee-high boots

Editor-approved, the new way to wear your summer staples is with knee-high boots. Whether your jorts are knee-length or shorter, this is the perfect combination for that effortless cool-girl style. Of course, for those unsure about the look, you can opt for a slightly longer style, like a denim culotte, to achieve the desired effect.

7. Capri trousers

A styling formula we’re saving for autumn: layer capri trousers under your favourite capsule wardrobe pieces. From fringed jackets to fluffy coats, go all out and even style these under textured skirts. Simply add closed-toe pumps or flats to finish off the look. Chic, elevated and cold-weather compliant.

8. XL shaggy coat and denim

The AW25 runways were clear: the XL shaggy coat, in either faux-fur or wool, is the standout piece of the season. Street-stylers are taking a ’70s approach, so complete the look with denim staples – think baggy jeans, midi skirts or statement flares.

9. Matchy matchy co-ords

Ask any industry insider what their fail-safe fashion tricks are and they’ll probably mention monochrome dressing. Comprising various shades of a single colour, this modern, cohesive approach to styling is your fast-track ticket to a polished everyday wardrobe this season.

10. Cold shoulder outerwear

Elevate your staple winter outerwear this season by adding some extra structure with 80s-inspired shoulder pads. Borrowing styling cues from the street style scene while maintaining the warmth of a classic winter staple, this styling twist is set to become one of the most talked-about silhouettes for a good reason.