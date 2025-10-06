The word boho rarely comes without Chloé close behind it. Chemena Kamali’s vision for the luxury label has placed lace, sheer fabrics and wide-leg denim firmly at the forefront in recent seasons. But just when we thought the brand’s whimsical aesthetic was well and truly established, Chloé has surprised us with a new direction—and it’s bursting with nostalgia.

Enter: the 1980s. Complete with vibrant florals in every iteration—pink rose-printed mini dresses, purple smock tops and blue floral micro shorts aplenty—the opening looks could have been plucked straight from your grandmother’s photo album. Only a perm could have added more retro charm, and the styling shift has, unsurprisingly, caught the attention of every fashion devotee in Paris.

Chloé Spring/Summer 26 (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

And yet, these floral frocks, tops and jackets weren't solely about the print. "I wanted to explore what the idea of couture could mean in the Chloé context," shares Kamali in the show notes. "So, I came back to something very personal for me—the instinctive gesture of draping to form, volume and movement," she adds, lending each piece a striking shape without the typical rigid structural elements of boning or lining.

"For me this became about merging the grandeur of couture inspired techniques with the most ordinary of cotton poplins. Stripping back all but the essential simple, “poor” fabrics and giving them shape through draping," Kamali continued. And the prints? A redrawing of florals from the archives of the 1950s and 1960s.

Bianca Lee Vasquez, Tish Weinstock, Elizabeth Jagger and Georgia May Jagger attend the Chloé show (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Post-florals came the business-casual looks: structured blazers, straight-leg trousers and statement leather belts that leaned away from classic corpcore. Proof, if ever we needed it, that Kamali is a subtle shapeshifter when it comes to evolving the brand’s signature style, which was the whole aim of this Spring/Summer 26 game. "I wanted to push the boundaries of what defines Chloé, expanding its language, taking it into new and unexplored territory and looking at why and how Gaby Aghion founded Chloé," writes Kamali in the show notes.

Although, of course, the boho spirit made its return by the show’s close—this time in the form of flouncy coats, tiered skirts and cropped puff-sleeve blouses, all finished with lashings of lace, crochet and ruffles. It’s official: we’ve now got a Chloé that can do it all.

And if you’re looking to get a head start on next spring’s shift in style, consider this your cue. Below, a quick guide to the key pieces worth investing in now. Choose your fighter.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Full-on Florals

Chloé Spring/Summer 26 (Image credit: Chloé)

Chloé's retro florals are big and bright, ushering in style we haven't seen for quite some time. The aim when channeling this look: wear a print that could also be wallpaper.

All About Business

Chloé Spring/Summer 26 (Image credit: Chloé)

Business-casual comes without a collar, according to Chloé Spring/Summer 26, so ditch the stiff neck for a more relaxed fit and don't be afraid of bright and bold colours. We'll have to wait until next year before we adopt the large leather belt look once it's available in stores.

Frivolous Flounce

Chloé Spring/Summer 26 (Image credit: Chloé)

Flouncy fabrics and tiered hems are no stranger in the classic Chloé collections. In fact, there's plenty of pieces in the current Autumn/Winter line-up that perfectly fit the brief.