The cool-girls of Copenhagen have signalled the return of the denim jacket

Copenhagen Fashion Week is one of my favourite fashion weeks. Not only do the biggest Scandinavian fashion brands showcase their latest collections (SS25 should you care) but it attracts a seriously cool and ahead-of-the-curve crowd. Naturally, with stylish industry experts and influencers in attendance, the streets are littered with upcoming trends and looks that we'll all soon wear.

One item that’s been cropping up time and time again, is—I must admit—a little unexpected but, while I may have been surprised to see it make its FROW re-appearance, I have to say I couldn’t be happier to see it back in the spotlight. Yes, the humble denim jacket is officially back yet not quite as you knew it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A long-time wardrobe staple, this season's denim jacket has had an elevated re-imagining. Gone are the oversized trucker jackets of the past and instead fitted, tailored and cropped styles are the shape to be seen in. When it comes to the wash, rich indigo hues continue the elegant and elevated feel for most however lighter even tones are also an option. Just avoid any rip details, burnout or acid washes to keep things classic and refined.

When it comes to how to style your denim jacket, in 2024, there are no rules. At CPFW the staple was paired with everything from lace dresses to utility-inspired tailoring and even double denim for a top-to-toe coordinated look.

So, what are you waiting for, get digging your old denim jacket out of your wardrobe, or, if you don’t have one hanging around, keep scrolling to treat yourself to a new style ASAP…

Aligne Collarless Moto Jacket £119 at ALIGNE With a chic round neck and slightly puffed sleeves, this denim jacket gives the style a ladylike spin.

Loewe Anagram appliquéd denim jacket £1100 At NET-A-PORTER Classic from the front, party in the back. This dark denim jacket features Loewe's iconic elbow patches for a fun twist.

COS Raw Denim Jacket £110 at COS COS's dark denim jacket can also be paired with the matching jeans to make a chic coord set.

Mint Velvet Light Indigo Pocket Denim Jacket £139 at Mint Velvet Tap into the utility trend with this multi-pocket jacket from Mint Velvet.

Zara ZW Collection Denim Jacket £59.99 at Zara Wear this round neck jacket with a satin skirt or summer dress for an interesting yet stylish pairing.

M&S Denim Turn Up Cuff Jacket £39.50 at M&S I'm obsessed with vintage turn up jeans at the moment and this jacket offers the same nostalgic feeling.

Anine Bing Janet denim jacket £400 At NET-A-PORTER The gold buttons and minimalist pockets give this denim jacket a Tik-tok approved old money look.