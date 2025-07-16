Alongside easy-to-wear summer dresses and chic swimwear, there’s no getting away from the fact that sandals are a staple at this time of year. And, as someone who feels most at home in my summer wardrobe, I look forward to the day each season when I can once again abandon boots and trainers and instead switch to sandals day in, day out. Thankfully, with a heatwave on the horizon once again, that day is well and truly here, and so, I’ve been keeping an eye out for the latest sandal trends to introduce a few new styles to my ever-growing collection.

The great news is that this year we’re been spoilt for choice when it comes to both classic sandals and more statement styles. On the minimalist front, suede sandals have been gaining momentum thanks to their understated, effortless appearance, while for those who want something a little more impactful, jewellery-adorned sandals are the chicest choice.

For myself, however, I’ve been looking for a sandal style that offers both of the above—an easy throw-on-and-go quality as well as tapping into this season’s biggest shoe trends. And, I’m pleased to say, I think I’ve found it. A quick scroll through my Instagram feed in recent weeks has revealed that nearly every stylish woman has been opting for one sandal style in particular. Following on from our love for bright red accessories in years past, red sandals are fast becoming the go-to style of the summer, offering a seasonal twist on the colour-pop trend.

If you need proof, just look to influencer Chloe Butler, whose bright red flip flops make an unexpected yet refined pairing against a butter yellow slip dress and knit combo. Meanwhile Annabel Rosendahl and Monkih Dale both prove that a monochrome outfit can be instantly updated through the addition of a bright red shoe.

And, while flip flops are proving the most popular choice—in particular, The Row’s now-sold-out red and black Dune sandals—they aren’t the only way to get on board. Strappy bright red styles also tap into the trend and offer a little more support, while bright red mules, like The Row’s Sara slides, provide a sleeker look. Given the Dune’s popularity, I predict it won’t be long until we’re seeing them everywhere, too.

So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for my edit of the best red sandals, perfect for wearing in this month's soaring temperatures and beyond. I’ve already added a few pairs to my own basket, so you can trust this is a trend worth investing in pronto.

Shop the Best Red Sandals