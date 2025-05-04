Take a look inside any stylish woman’s wardrobe, and I can practically guarantee you’ll find a plethora of oversized T-shirts. A wardrobe staple for good reason, the loose-fit style effortlessly bridges the gap between relaxed dressing and classic design, making it a foundational piece in any capsule collection.

What makes the oversized T-shirt seriously hard-working, however, is its versatility. Not only does it form the perfect base for a simple everyday look, but a great oversized T-shirt can easily be dressed up to create a more luxe vibe, too.

To prove it, I’ve pulled together five outfits from my favourite fashion influencers, who have each put their own spin on the supersized style. Providing inspiration on how to style an oversized T-shirt for everywhere from the office, to dinner and drinks with friends, these looks prove this staple style is anything but basic. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

How to style an oversized T-shirt

1. With wide leg trousers

Okay, I know I said the oversized T-shirt was anything but basic, but sometimes the best outfits are the most simple ones—as proven by the eternally stylish Anouk Yve. Drawing on the minimalist nature of the style, she’s contrasted her taupe tee with tailored trousers and tan accessories. Top tip: Anouk revealed in the comments that she shopped her exact style from the men's section to achieve that perfect relaxed fit.

2. As a co-ord

For a playful way to style the oversized T-shirt, why not try a matching co-ord set? This striped duo from Rabanne is one of my favourites, featuring a nautical inspired print, elevated embellishment, and a bow detail which not only adds interest but also gives definition to the T-shirt’s loose shape. Model Carla Ginola finished the look with fun perspex accessories, however this outfit would also look great with more pared-back pieces to ensure the co-ord is the rightful star of the show.

3. With a sheer skirt

If you want to give your oversized T-shirt an elevated feel, look no further than influencer Thaarani for inspiration. Her addition of an oversized blazer, minimalist sheer skirt and heeled mules gives the casual top a polished finish, making it an ideal ensemble to wear for dinner, drinks or more dressed-up occasions.

4. With barrel-leg jeans

For an easy everyday look, take inspiration from influencer and track-and-field athlete, Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks, who nails the simple pairing of an oversized T-shirt and jeans. Rather than playing it safe, however, she’s given the combo a trend-led twist, tapping into one of this season's biggest denim silhouettes, the barrel-leg jean. If you try this look, follow her lead and tuck your T-shirt into the waistband to create a sense of balance between the two supersized shapes.

5. As a beach cover-up

Finally, if you’re heading away on holiday or just looking for inspiration for when summer finally arrives, you need to look to Emily Moloney. Her oversized T-shirt and sheer skirt combo will look oh-so-chic for city breaks and sunny staycations alike, as well as layered over your swimwear on your next beach holiday. Simply add stylish sunnies, switch her shoulder bag for a raffia tote, and you’ll be sunshine ready.