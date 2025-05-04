5 chic ways to style an oversized T-shirt for spring
It's a wardrobe staple for a reason
Take a look inside any stylish woman’s wardrobe, and I can practically guarantee you’ll find a plethora of oversized T-shirts. A wardrobe staple for good reason, the loose-fit style effortlessly bridges the gap between relaxed dressing and classic design, making it a foundational piece in any capsule collection.
What makes the oversized T-shirt seriously hard-working, however, is its versatility. Not only does it form the perfect base for a simple everyday look, but a great oversized T-shirt can easily be dressed up to create a more luxe vibe, too.
To prove it, I’ve pulled together five outfits from my favourite fashion influencers, who have each put their own spin on the supersized style. Providing inspiration on how to style an oversized T-shirt for everywhere from the office, to dinner and drinks with friends, these looks prove this staple style is anything but basic. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…
How to style an oversized T-shirt
1. With wide leg trousers
Okay, I know I said the oversized T-shirt was anything but basic, but sometimes the best outfits are the most simple ones—as proven by the eternally stylish Anouk Yve. Drawing on the minimalist nature of the style, she’s contrasted her taupe tee with tailored trousers and tan accessories. Top tip: Anouk revealed in the comments that she shopped her exact style from the men's section to achieve that perfect relaxed fit.
2. As a co-ord
For a playful way to style the oversized T-shirt, why not try a matching co-ord set? This striped duo from Rabanne is one of my favourites, featuring a nautical inspired print, elevated embellishment, and a bow detail which not only adds interest but also gives definition to the T-shirt’s loose shape. Model Carla Ginola finished the look with fun perspex accessories, however this outfit would also look great with more pared-back pieces to ensure the co-ord is the rightful star of the show.
3. With a sheer skirt
A post shared by Thaarani (Tee) (@thaarani022)
A photo posted by on
If you want to give your oversized T-shirt an elevated feel, look no further than influencer Thaarani for inspiration. Her addition of an oversized blazer, minimalist sheer skirt and heeled mules gives the casual top a polished finish, making it an ideal ensemble to wear for dinner, drinks or more dressed-up occasions.
4. With barrel-leg jeans
For an easy everyday look, take inspiration from influencer and track-and-field athlete, Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks, who nails the simple pairing of an oversized T-shirt and jeans. Rather than playing it safe, however, she’s given the combo a trend-led twist, tapping into one of this season's biggest denim silhouettes, the barrel-leg jean. If you try this look, follow her lead and tuck your T-shirt into the waistband to create a sense of balance between the two supersized shapes.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
5. As a beach cover-up
Finally, if you’re heading away on holiday or just looking for inspiration for when summer finally arrives, you need to look to Emily Moloney. Her oversized T-shirt and sheer skirt combo will look oh-so-chic for city breaks and sunny staycations alike, as well as layered over your swimwear on your next beach holiday. Simply add stylish sunnies, switch her shoulder bag for a raffia tote, and you’ll be sunshine ready.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
I tried one of the most advanced moves, the Pilates teaser, every day for a week - and wow, it was challenging
This one's not for the faint hearted. This one's not for the faint hearted.
-
Fed up with fragrances that don't last? This one has the longest, most impressive staying power in my collection
This is the antidote
-
Emma Chamberlain and Jeremy Pope both wore this unexpected retailer at the 2025 Met Gala
It’s time to get bidding
-
These are the 11 cult designer items to invest in this season—and they're already selling out
From Miu Miu's must-have cowboy hat to Loewe's latest bag
-
Ties are the unexpected cool-girl accessory to invest in this season
School is in session
-
I'm calling it—these are the must-have trainers of the season
Sack off your Sambas once and for all
-
5 chic and easy spring outfits I'll be wearing on repeat
Getting ready will be a breeze
-
Butter Yellow dresses are trending, but Kate Moss has been wearing the shade since the 90s
In our increasingly chaotic world, butter yellow offers a sense of calm and warmth.
-
These are the 11 pieces I’m eyeing from Whistles’ new in section to upgrade my Spring wardrobe
From crisp striped shirts to denim staples
-
This high street hotspot has the chicest spring outfits for every occasion
Step into spring
-
Looking for some everyday outfit inspiration? These are the 4 transitional styling formulas I'll be recreating this week
From wide-leg jeans to menswear-inspired ties