Take a look inside any stylish woman’s wardrobe, and I can practically guarantee you’ll find a plethora of oversized T-shirts. A wardrobe staple for good reason, the loose-fit style effortlessly bridges the gap between relaxed dressing and classic design, making it a foundational piece in any capsule collection.

What makes the oversized T-shirt seriously hard-working, however, is its versatility. Not only does it form the perfect base for a simple everyday look, but a great oversized T-shirt can easily be dressed up to create a more luxe vibe, too.

To prove it, I’ve pulled together five outfits from my favourite fashion influencers, who have each put their own spin on the supersized style. Providing inspiration on how to style an oversized T-shirt for everywhere from the office, to dinner and drinks with friends, these looks prove this staple style is anything but basic. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

How to style an oversized T-shirt

1. With wide leg trousers

@anoukyve how to style an oversized t-shirt

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Okay, I know I said the oversized T-shirt was anything but basic, but sometimes the best outfits are the most simple ones—as proven by the eternally stylish Anouk Yve. Drawing on the minimalist nature of the style, she’s contrasted her taupe tee with tailored trousers and tan accessories. Top tip: Anouk revealed in the comments that she shopped her exact style from the men's section to achieve that perfect relaxed fit.

Mango Oversized Cotton T-shirt
Mango
Oversized Cotton T-shirt

COS Regular Elasticated Wool Straight Fit Trousers
COS
Regular Elasticated Wool Straight Fit Trousers

The Row Devon Debossed-Branded Leather Pouch
The Row
Devon Debossed-Branded Leather Pouch

Zara High-Heel Sandals With Top Stitching
Zara
High-Heel Sandals With Top Stitching

2. As a co-ord

Carla Ginola how to style an oversized t-shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a playful way to style the oversized T-shirt, why not try a matching co-ord set? This striped duo from Rabanne is one of my favourites, featuring a nautical inspired print, elevated embellishment, and a bow detail which not only adds interest but also gives definition to the T-shirt’s loose shape. Model Carla Ginola finished the look with fun perspex accessories, however this outfit would also look great with more pared-back pieces to ensure the co-ord is the rightful star of the show.

Rabanne Open-back Embellished Striped Cotton-Jersey T-shirt
Rabanne
Open-Back Embellished Striped Cotton-Jersey T-shirt

Rabanne Striped Cotton-Poplin Shorts
Rabanne
Striped Cotton-Poplin Shorts

Chloé Tan Mini Paraty 24 Bag
Chloé
Tan Mini Paraty 24 Bag

Jonak Alienor Leather Mary Janes
Jonak
Alienor Leather Mary Janes

3. With a sheer skirt

A post shared by Thaarani (Tee) (@thaarani022)

A photo posted by on

If you want to give your oversized T-shirt an elevated feel, look no further than influencer Thaarani for inspiration. Her addition of an oversized blazer, minimalist sheer skirt and heeled mules gives the casual top a polished finish, making it an ideal ensemble to wear for dinner, drinks or more dressed-up occasions.

The Frankie Shop Gelso oversized blazer
The Frankie Shop
Gelso Oversized Blazer

COS Oversized Cotton T-shirt
COS
Oversized Cotton T-shirt

Mango Semi-Transparent Silk Midi-Skirt
Mango
Semi-Transparent Silk Midi-Skirt

Topshop Dill ruched slip on mid heeled shoes in snake print
Topshop
Dill Ruched Slip On Shoes In Snake Print

4. With barrel-leg jeans

@nlmarilyn how to style an oversized t-shirt

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

For an easy everyday look, take inspiration from influencer and track-and-field athlete, Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks, who nails the simple pairing of an oversized T-shirt and jeans. Rather than playing it safe, however, she’s given the combo a trend-led twist, tapping into one of this season's biggest denim silhouettes, the barrel-leg jean. If you try this look, follow her lead and tuck your T-shirt into the waistband to create a sense of balance between the two supersized shapes.

Damson Madder Pizza Party Boyfriend Round-Neck Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Damson Madder
Pizza Party Boyfriend Round-Neck Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Citizens of Humanity Horseshoe mid-rise barrel-leg jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Horseshoe Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

Alaia Le Teckel small leather shoulder bag
Alaia
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Havianas X Zara Sandals
Havianas X Zara
Sandals

5. As a beach cover-up

@emilyrosemoloney how to style an oversized t-shirt

(Image credit: @emilyrosemoloney)

Finally, if you’re heading away on holiday or just looking for inspiration for when summer finally arrives, you need to look to Emily Moloney. Her oversized T-shirt and sheer skirt combo will look oh-so-chic for city breaks and sunny staycations alike, as well as layered over your swimwear on your next beach holiday. Simply add stylish sunnies, switch her shoulder bag for a raffia tote, and you’ll be sunshine ready.

Ganni Cherry Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Ganni
Cherry Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Reformation Mirabelle Knit Skir
Reformation
Mirabelle Knit Skirt

Staud Moon leather-trimmed raffia tote
Staud
Moon Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote

Magda Butrym Floral-appliqué leather sandal
Magda Butrym
Floral-Appliqué Leather Sandals

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

