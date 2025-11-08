Charting Katie Holmes' Fashion Moves: From Minimalism to Modern Nostalgia

Katie Holmes’ style evolution shows how fashion evolves with life.

Katie Holmes style evolution L-R: GettyImages-667717.jpg, GettyImages-82182119, GettyImages-2196060536
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mischa Anouk Smith's avatar
By
published
in Features

Katie Holmes had just turned 19 when Dawson’s Creek premiered in January 1998. As Joey, much of her screen time revolved around her character trying to figure out who she was, well, when she wasn’t holding the torch for Dawson, that is. It’s cliché to say, but Katie Holmes’ evolution in many ways mirrored her character’s coming of age; in other words, she grew up on screen.

Katie Holmes as Joey

Katie Holmes Stars As (Joey) In Warner Bros., Television Drama &amp;quot;Dawson&#039;s Creek.&amp;quot;

Katie Holmes as (Joey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In those early years of fame, her fashion sense reflected simplicity: relaxed shapes, natural hair, and minimal fuss. Her look was rooted in the “girl-next-door” aesthetic, which emphasised her relatability, helping her character, and in turn, her, resonate with a young generation of women just beginning to define themselves through fashion.

Katie Holmes in the 1990s

Image 1 of 5
Katie Holmes at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards
Katie Holmes at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards(Image credit: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage via Getty Images)

At the same time, subtle hints of the late ’90s grunge movement peeked through: oversized layers, casual denim, and plenty of plaid. This sartorial mix added to Joey/Katie’s air of authenticity and aligned with a broader cultural shift—the rise of casual wear, the rejection of rigid formality, and a newfound freedom in youth style expression. In other words, she embodied the era’s ethos: Smells Like Teen Spirit!

Katie Holmes in the 2000s

Image 1 of 10
Katie Holmes attends the World Premiere of "X-MEN" in 2000.
Katie Holmes attends the World Premiere of "X-MEN" in 2000.(Image credit: George De Sota/Liaison via Getty Images)

Moving into the 2000s, Katie’s style matured, evolving from the approachable “girl-next-door” vibe into a more red-carpet-ready aesthetic. She began experimenting with structured pieces as well as off-the-shoulder dresses and sleek tailoring. One especially memorable early-2000s look saw her pair a crew neck tee with a crocodile-print leather skirt, hitting a trifecta of iconic aughts trends: the simple tee, animal print, and strappy sandals.

As the decade progressed, her haircuts became a key part of her fashion identity, too. A sharp bob with blunt bangs marked her transition from teen star to emerging style icon. This evolution coincided with the 2000s’ growing obsession with celebrity fashion: Katie Holmes’ transformation from accessible actress to polished, front-row regular vibed with the era’s shift toward refinement and minimalism following the chaos of the grunge era.

Katie Holmes in the 2010s

Image 1 of 10
Katie Holmes attends Hermes Men's Store opening on Madison Avenue on February 9, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)
Katie Holmes attends Hermes Men's Store opening in 2010(Image credit: James Devaney/WireImage via Getty Images)

Yes, readers, we are at that point in the story when we reach the 2010s, and “quiet luxury” and “stealth wealth” come to the fore. Perhaps no one encapsulated this shift quite like Katie Holmes, who began favouring capsule wardrobes, neutral tones, and quality fabrics over trend-led designs and logo-laden styles, which, ironically, were also enjoying a resurgence earlier in the decade.

A defining moment came in 2019, when she wore an oatmeal cashmere bra-and-cardigan set (soon to be dubbed the bradigan) by Khaite while out in New York. And thus, an icon—the aforementioned bradigan—was born. It symbolised a new kind of fashion influence: understated, candid, and incredibly wearable.

This, too, aligned with a changing cultural tide, as lifestyle and social media replaced the catwalk as the arbiter of style. As with the 1990s, Holmes’ choices echoed a broader shift toward comfort and longevity. As she noted in interviews with The Sunday Times and The Independent, motherhood instigated a move toward practical pieces—flats, vintage finds, and effortless tailoring.

Katie Holmes in the 2020s

Image 1 of 6
Katie Holmes attends the Zimmermann fashion show during February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows at SIR Stage37 on February 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Katie Holmes attends the Zimmermann NYFW show in 2020.(Image credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

By the 2020s, Katie Holmes had blended her sartorial past and present. A recent red-carpet look—a strapless mini dress worn over jeans—sparked headlines for its playful Y2K callback (jeans and a nice top!). Off-duty, she continues to champion breezy wide-leg shapes, trenches, and smart denim. It’s a modern balance between structure and softness, echoing the current mood of comfort-meets-chic.

Culturally, her 2020s looks embody fashion’s recycling of early-millennial trends, providing endless inspiration for fans who grew up with her, as well as a new generation of fashion enthusiasts discovering the pre-Internet trends that shaped style before them.

From the late-90s focus on simplicity, to the 2000s polished looks, the 2010s minimalism, and now a 2020s mix of nostalgia and personal expression, Katie Holmes’ wardrobe shows how style can evolve with life.

Shop Katie Holmes Inspired Styles

Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.