Jessie Buckley has taken quite the opposite approach to so many red-carpet stars while on the promo trail for Hamnet, what is sure to be a red-hot Oscar-contender. Instead of leaning into the film's period-drama style of dress, arriving on step-and-repeats in a modern ruff or a 21st century take on a mutton-sleeved, corseted frock that looks distinctly Tudor, Buckley has worn an utterly chic series of outfits styled by Danielle Goldberg, the latest of which couldn't be more appropriate for Christmas.

For a rather fitting photocall at Shakespeare's Globe, Buckley wore stylishly loose separates the colour of Christmas, aka a rich cranberry that, really, is an excellent shade to wear all-year round but gets an especially good showing in December.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sharpened ever-so-slightly with point-toed court pumps, it was the cut of these co-ords that set them apart, not form-fitting but fluid to allow freedom of movement (I ask you, what could be a better quality for clothing over the feasting period?).

If you want to channel a similar effortlessness this Christmas—and, heck, in January—seek out silky twinsets or separates that are otherwise soft in silhouette. Keep scrolling to see, and shop, the best options we've found that are red and ravishingly festive.

Shop Festive Co-Ords