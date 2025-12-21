Hamnet Star Jessie Buckley Proves Minimalists Can Master Festive Dressing Too
Red has never looked so right
Jessie Buckley has taken quite the opposite approach to so many red-carpet stars while on the promo trail for Hamnet, what is sure to be a red-hot Oscar-contender. Instead of leaning into the film's period-drama style of dress, arriving on step-and-repeats in a modern ruff or a 21st century take on a mutton-sleeved, corseted frock that looks distinctly Tudor, Buckley has worn an utterly chic series of outfits styled by Danielle Goldberg, the latest of which couldn't be more appropriate for Christmas.
For a rather fitting photocall at Shakespeare's Globe, Buckley wore stylishly loose separates the colour of Christmas, aka a rich cranberry that, really, is an excellent shade to wear all-year round but gets an especially good showing in December.
Sharpened ever-so-slightly with point-toed court pumps, it was the cut of these co-ords that set them apart, not form-fitting but fluid to allow freedom of movement (I ask you, what could be a better quality for clothing over the feasting period?).
If you want to channel a similar effortlessness this Christmas—and, heck, in January—seek out silky twinsets or separates that are otherwise soft in silhouette. Keep scrolling to see, and shop, the best options we've found that are red and ravishingly festive.
Shop Festive Co-Ords
What easier way to get dressed for celebrations over the holidays than a silky co-ord the colour of Christmas?
Lisa Yang's brushed-cashmere co-ord, in a wonderfully chic shade it's calling "claret", mimics the softness of Jessie Buckley's.
These fluid satin trousers will be so easy to pair with cream jumpers or, come spring, an oversized black T-shirt.
Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.