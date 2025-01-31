I’m taking my cold weather style cues from ‘90s-era Gwyneth and Brad
Boyfriends come and go, but a good cashmere knit is for life.
It’s hard to imagine a time when Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t call to mind jade ‘Yoni’ eggs, but in the pre-Goop ‘90s, Gwyny was one-half of Hollywood’s hottest couple and an unofficial style icon in an era that is teeming with generation-defining style icons.
I’ve said before that my tastes lean towards maximalism, but against a backdrop of endless—and evermore bombastic—trends, I find myself seeking comfort in the inoffensive cosiness of ‘90s-era Gwyneth and Brad.
The couple’s red carpet looks speak to a simpler time before ‘Tourdrobes’ had entered the public lexicon and turning up to an awards ceremony in trainers was not a cause célèbre.
Even as someone who revels in the new and novel, I find the speed and intensity with which a million micro-trends are thrown at me every time I open Instagram, to be overwhelming.
Gwyneth and Brad by contrast offer something oddly soothing. There’s the nostalgia, sure, but their specific brand of 90s’ minimalism is a bit of a palette cleanser, too.
Their matchy-matchy outfits reflect the ease and youthful energy that so perfectly captures the spirit of a decade that gave us grunge and the mainstreaming of Avant-Garde Japanese designers.
Gwyneth’s unfussy minimalism revealed itself in a capsule of soft neutrals, chunky cardigans, slip dresses, and a surprising amount of leather. Her style became the defining look of laid-back luxury.
Brad, on the other hand, embodied that perfect mix of rebellious and refined. With his sun-kissed, mussed-up hair and matinee idol looks, he was the poster child for the 90s’ grunge preppy mash-up. His style—and both dabbled with a certain amount of androgyny—included hero pieces like leather jackets, oversized tees, and vintage jeans—mixed with high-end tailoring when the occasion called for it.
Together, they epitomised the 90s’ high-low mix of casual ease with high-end elegance, creating a sartorial legacy that still resonates today.
