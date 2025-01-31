I’m taking my cold weather style cues from ‘90s-era Gwyneth and Brad

Boyfriends come and go, but a good cashmere knit is for life.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt 90s fashion
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt circa 1990s
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mischa Anouk Smith
By
published
in Features

It’s hard to imagine a time when Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t call to mind jade ‘Yoni’ eggs, but in the pre-Goop ‘90s, Gwyny was one-half of Hollywood’s hottest couple and an unofficial style icon in an era that is teeming with generation-defining style icons.

I’ve said before that my tastes lean towards maximalism, but against a backdrop of endless—and evermore bombastic—trends, I find myself seeking comfort in the inoffensive cosiness of ‘90s-era Gwyneth and Brad.

The couple’s red carpet looks speak to a simpler time before ‘Tourdrobes’ had entered the public lexicon and turning up to an awards ceremony in trainers was not a cause célèbre.

Even as someone who revels in the new and novel, I find the speed and intensity with which a million micro-trends are thrown at me every time I open Instagram, to be overwhelming.

Gwyneth and Brad by contrast offer something oddly soothing. There’s the nostalgia, sure, but their specific brand of 90s’ minimalism is a bit of a palette cleanser, too.

Their matchy-matchy outfits reflect the ease and youthful energy that so perfectly captures the spirit of a decade that gave us grunge and the mainstreaming of Avant-Garde Japanese designers.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow at the set of "The Devil's Own"

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow at the set of The Devil's Own

(Image credit: Ron Galella / Contributor via Getty Images)

Racer Leather Jacket
Arket Racer Leather Jacket

90s Loose High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
RE/DONE 90s Loose High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

John Lewis Anyday North/south Faux Leather Hobo Bag
John Lewis Anyday North/south Faux Leather Hobo Bag

Converse Chuck 70 Hi Unisex Trainers in Black
Converse Chuck 70 Hi Unisex Trainers in Black

Gwyneth’s unfussy minimalism revealed itself in a capsule of soft neutrals, chunky cardigans, slip dresses, and a surprising amount of leather. Her style became the defining look of laid-back luxury.

Brad, on the other hand, embodied that perfect mix of rebellious and refined. With his sun-kissed, mussed-up hair and matinee idol looks, he was the poster child for the 90s’ grunge preppy mash-up. His style—and both dabbled with a certain amount of androgyny—included hero pieces like leather jackets, oversized tees, and vintage jeans—mixed with high-end tailoring when the occasion called for it.

Together, they epitomised the 90s’ high-low mix of casual ease with high-end elegance, creating a sartorial legacy that still resonates today.

Shop 90s’-Inspired Wardrobe Staples

Long Sleeve Top
Klyad Long Sleeve Top

Addie Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Addie Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Damson Madder Harrison Trousers

Damson Madder Harrison Trousers

Cou Cou Intimates Cardigan
Cou Cou Intimates Cardigan

Double-Breasted Cashmere Blazer
Gobi Cashmere Double-Breasted Cashmere Blazer

Lawrence Top
Madeline Thompson Lawrence Top

Black Wide Leg Tailored Trousers
Black Wide Leg Tailored Trousers

Cos Chunky Square-Toe Leather Loafers
Cos Chunky Square-Toe Leather Loafers

Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸