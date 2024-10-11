Katie Holmes was just spotted carrying a High Street handbag and you can still get your hands on it

It’s a known fact among fashion obsessives, that Katie Holmes is the person to look to for chic yet simple style inspiration. Consistently turning out understatedly elegant day looks that feel both attainable and imitable for us non-celebrities is her style MO and, it’s for that reason, I always keep a close eye on what she’s wearing.

If, like me, you want to channel the actress’ autumn style in your own wardrobe, I’ve got some great news for you. While her wardrobe is undoubtedly filled with a whole host of designer pieces (never forget, she single handedly put that Khaite cardigan co-ord on the map back in 2019), more recently she’s been gravitating towards more affordable pieces. Just last month, she took to the streets of New York in another cardigan co-ord from British brand ALIGNE, while earlier in the month she was spotted carrying a Land’s End tote bag and a Strathberry crossbody bag, proving she may love the British high street nearly as much as we do.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Michael Simon)

And, she wasn’t done there, as just yesterday she stepped out with another London brand on her arm. Eagle eye’s will have quickly identified it as Dune’s XL Deliberate Bag, a chic woven tote bag that feels completely in keeping with Katie’s effortless aesthetic. Alongside it, she opted for a v-neck cardigan, classic cream shirt, blue jeans and mary janes, cementing her credentials as the ultimate inspiration for cool girl autumnal style.

If you want to get your hands on the bag yourself, you’re in for a treat as it’s still in stock on the Dune website. And, while Katie opted for the bag in the tan colour way with a on-trend suede effect finish, it’s not the only option available. For those who prefer something more timeless, it also comes in a classic black faux leather as well. Ideal for carrying everyday like Katie, or to the office if you’re in need of a new work bag, both styles feature a soft, slouchy shape, extra long shoulder strap and roomy interior making them as practical as they are chic.

Thanks Katie, for adding something new onto our wish list…

Shop the Dune Deliberate Bag