Katie Holmes just wore the most perfect autumn outfit and you won’t believe where it’s from
It’s one of our high street favourites
I’m yet to find a fashion editor, myself included, who is not obsessed with Katie Holme’s style. Chic yet effortless, she’s regularly spotted in looks that on first glance feel like we could easily find them in our own wardrobes yet, it isn’t until closer inspection, you’ll spot a healthy dose of all the biggest designer brands, from The Row to Khaite and Nili Lotan. That’s not to say you can’t incorporate these pieces into your own looks but your bank balance may be feeling a little lighter afterwards.
So, when the actress steps out in an outfit that not only looks incredible but is from one of our favourite high street stores, we stand up and take notice. Such is the case with her most recent look, a chic olive green coat and cardigan combo from none other than Aligne. She paired the pieces with a pair of dark denim jeans from her collection with APC, black loafers and Manu Atelier's currently sold out mink suede tote bag. The resulting effect? This may just be the most perfect autumn outfit I’ve seen in recent weeks.
Even better, these pieces aren’t just from the high street but they’re actually still available now meaning you can get your hands on them too. The Stella coat, with its padded shoulders and angled lapels, is sure to strike the perfect balance of minimalist design and bold colour making it the perfect statement piece to finish any outfit. Then, make like Katie and layer it with the coordinating Clay cardigan which features a nipped in waist for added definition alongside subtle puff sleeves. When paired with this season's dark denim trend they combine to create a look that feels considered yet totally effortless at the same time and, I don’t know about you, but that’s how I want my autumn aesthetic to feel.
To shop the pieces for yourself, simply keep scrolling; however, with Katie’s style power, I don’t expect them to be in stock for long, so move quickly and snap them up…
Shop Katie’s look
