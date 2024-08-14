Katie Holmes is literally every girl leaving London Fields Lido

Katie Holmes has become a poster girl for fuss-free fashion. Ever since she styled that cashmere bra with the matching cardigan (another Khaite number) back in 2019 and thus spurned a new trend—the bradigan—the industry has been paying attention to what Holmes wears. And what she wears tends to be, well, very wearable.

Despite being an iconic actress (Joey forever!) and formerly one-half of Hollywood’s most famous power couple, Holmes has always maintained her girl-next-door appeal. Never was this more apparent than when she walked out with sopping-wet hair, cropped sweatpants (the ankle-grazing length put her Cos Fisherman sandals on full display), and a billowing striped shirt.

Sure, she styled her jogger-shirt combo with a £2,120 Khaite Amelia bag and oversized Vada shades, but who amongst us wouldn’t do the same given half the chance (and disposable cash)?

The accessories, you ask? Layered cowrie seashell necklaces (again, very Joey-coded) and every girl’s post swim/shower accoutrement - the humble hair tie. She really is just like us. Which makes replicating her relaxed summer styling pleasingly simple…

