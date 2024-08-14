Katie Holmes is literally every girl leaving London Fields Lido

Celebrities, they really are just like us

Katie Holmes
(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by MEGA/GC Images))
Mischa Anouk Smith
Katie Holmes has become a poster girl for fuss-free fashion. Ever since she styled that cashmere bra with the matching cardigan (another Khaite number) back in 2019 and thus spurned a new trend—the bradigan—the industry has been paying attention to what Holmes wears. And what she wears tends to be, well, very wearable.

Khaite Scarlet cashmere cardigan
Khaite Scarlet cashmere cardigan

Khaite Eda Knitted Bralette
Khaite Eda Knitted Bralette

Despite being an iconic actress (Joey forever!) and formerly one-half of Hollywood’s most famous power couple, Holmes has always maintained her girl-next-door appeal. Never was this more apparent than when she walked out with sopping-wet hair, cropped sweatpants (the ankle-grazing length put her Cos Fisherman sandals on full display), and a billowing striped shirt.

Sure, she styled her jogger-shirt combo with a £2,120 Khaite Amelia bag and oversized Vada shades, but who amongst us wouldn’t do the same given half the chance (and disposable cash)?

Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The accessories, you ask? Layered cowrie seashell necklaces (again, very Joey-coded) and every girl’s post swim/shower accoutrement - the humble hair tie. She really is just like us. Which makes replicating her relaxed summer styling pleasingly simple…

Get Katie Holmes' exact look

Brown Stripe Shirt
Brown Stripe Shirt

Cropped French Cotton-Terry Sweatpants
Cropped French Cotton-Terry Sweatpants

Leather Fisherman Sandals
Leather Fisherman Sandals

Amelia Medium Textured-Leather Tote
Amelia Medium Textured-Leather Tote

Varda Cicada sunglasses
Varda Cicada sunglasses

Get the Katie Holmes-inspired look

Relaxed Poplin Shirt - White/black - Arket Gb
Relaxed Poplin Shirt - White/black - Arket Gb

Pure Cotton Cropped Wide Leg Joggers
Pure Cotton Cropped Wide Leg Joggers

Black Forever Comfort® Fisherman Sandals
Black Forever Comfort® Fisherman Sandals

Shopper Bag With Dual Compartment
Shopper Bag With Dual Compartment

Ray-Ban Rb4191 Highstreet Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4191 Highstreet Round Sunglasses

Katie Holmes
Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

