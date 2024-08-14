Katie Holmes is literally every girl leaving London Fields Lido
Celebrities, they really are just like us
Katie Holmes has become a poster girl for fuss-free fashion. Ever since she styled that cashmere bra with the matching cardigan (another Khaite number) back in 2019 and thus spurned a new trend—the bradigan—the industry has been paying attention to what Holmes wears. And what she wears tends to be, well, very wearable.
Despite being an iconic actress (Joey forever!) and formerly one-half of Hollywood’s most famous power couple, Holmes has always maintained her girl-next-door appeal. Never was this more apparent than when she walked out with sopping-wet hair, cropped sweatpants (the ankle-grazing length put her Cos Fisherman sandals on full display), and a billowing striped shirt.
Sure, she styled her jogger-shirt combo with a £2,120 Khaite Amelia bag and oversized Vada shades, but who amongst us wouldn’t do the same given half the chance (and disposable cash)?
The accessories, you ask? Layered cowrie seashell necklaces (again, very Joey-coded) and every girl’s post swim/shower accoutrement - the humble hair tie. She really is just like us. Which makes replicating her relaxed summer styling pleasingly simple…
Get Katie Holmes' exact look
Get the Katie Holmes-inspired look
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
