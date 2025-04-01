Katie Holmes channelled Parker Posey’s ‘Party Girl’ character with this unlikely fashion pairing

The 90s cult classic is still a font of offbeat sartorial inspiration

Katie Holmes is seen at the Printemps store opening in Financial District on March 20, 2025 in New York City
(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images via Getty Images)
1995’s Party Girl (not to be confused with the 1958 Nicholas Ray film of the same name) is a cult classic—this is a hill I will die on. Starring The White Lotus very-own Lorazapam-loving princess, Parker Posey plays Mary, a carefree New York City party girl who loves—and lives for—fun, fashion, and living in the moment. When Mary is forced to get a job to avoid eviction, she takes on the unlikely role of a librarian position despite knowing little about books and even less about organisation. Through her journey of self-discovery and (sort of) personal growth, Mary learns the value of responsibility (again, sort of) without losing her quirky, sparkly charm.

The true star, however, is Mary’s wardrobe which spans an eclectic assemblage of kooky pieces that shouldn’t work together, but somehow do, and a never-ending rotation of patterned tights.

This is where Katie Holmes comes in, because call me crazy, but is the famous minimalist not looking a little Mary-esque in her latest look? First, there are the tights, a sheer brown pair (so hardly Mary’s candy-cane stripes, but still). Then there’s the shoes: a retro-looking pair of peep toes. Together they make an unlikely, but brilliant combo, especially considering Holmes’ famously pared-back aesthetic.

In fashion, some combinations are timeless, others are polarising, and then some surprise us. Holmes’ latest look sits somewhere between points two and three, and while at first glance, the combination might seem like a style misstep, as Holmes (and Parkey before her) have shown us, it’s actually one of the most intriguing trends of the moment.

Katie Holmes at the Printemps store opening in the Financial District , New York City

(Image credit: Aeon / Contributor via Getty Images)

Tights and peep-toe shoes have always existed in fashion’s peripheral vision, hovering somewhere between ‘what not to wear’ and ‘retro fun’. The clash between the sleekness of tights with the playful, exposed design of peep-toes is both bold and unexpected. In 1995, it was these precisely these playful combinations that made audiences fall in love with Posey’s scatter-brained, falafel-loving protagonist.

Today, tights and peep-toes chime with fashion’s obsession with unconventional styling, and even Katie Holmes, a celebrity who has almost become shorthand for quiet luxury has dipped a (peep) toe in the trend.

At its core, the pairing of tights with peep-toe shoes is one of fashion’s ultimate contradictions. Hear me out: tights are typically associated with winter, modesty and layering, they’re designed to cover and smooth and are often a signifier of formality (Royal protocol dictates female members must wear nude or sheer tights during public outings). By contrast, peep-toe shoes, with their open design, are seen as a warmer-weather pair that showcase rather than conceal. By merging these two elements, the wearer is challenging the idea that we have to adhere to seasonality and practical dressing codes. It’s peak Parker Posey in the 90s and perfectly captures Mary’s untameable character.

Scroll on for our edit of the best tights and peep toe pairings.

Shop The Look

The Sixty Opaque Tights Chocolate Brown
BBF Gambetti
The Sixty Opaque Tights Chocolate Brown

La Scandale 110 Patent Leather Sandals
SAINT LAURENT
La Scandale 110 Patent Leather Sandals

Calzedonia, Bow Fishnet Tights
Calzedonia
Bow Fishnet Tights

Lidia 70 Patent Leather Mules
Paris Texas
Lidia 70 Patent Leather Mules

Nora Perfect Everyday Tights
Swedish Stockings
Nora Perfect Everyday Tights

High-Heeled Patent-Effect Sandals
ZARA
High-Heeled Patent-Effect Sandals

Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

