The 20 Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala
A lesson in epic red carpet style
Awards season officially runs from November to February each year, made up of big-hitters like the Oscars, Golden Globes, Emmys and BAFTAs—but luckily, there are a few equally glitzy events peppered throughout the year to provide us with our celebrity red carpet fix in between.
One such occasion is the Academy Museum Gala, an annual fundraiser for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles that draws some of the world's biggest stars—and provides the perfect opportunity for designers to show off their most recent red carpet-worthy creations in situ.
Taking place just a few weeks after the Spring/Summer 2026 Fashion Weeks, this year's event was a true style spectacle filled with dresses fresh from the buzziest catwalks—including Ayo Edebiri in Mattieu Blazy's Chanel, Monica Barbaro in Jonathan Anderson's Dior, Addison Rae in Dario Vitale's Versace, and Elle Fanning, Tessa Thompson and Naomi Watts donning looks from Pierpaolo Piccioli's debut Balenciaga collection.
Keep scrolling to see the 20 best celebrity red carpet looks from the 2025 Academy Museum Gala.
Academy Museum Gala 2025: Best Dressed Celebrities
Demi Moore
Demi Moore stunned in a sculptural, burgundy-red gown from Prada.
Zoe Kravitz
True to form, Kravitz opted for a dramatic Saint Laurent gown from Anthony Vaccarello's latest SS26 collection.
Greta Lee
As brand ambassador for Dior, the actor wore a plunging sheer lace gown designed by Daniel Lee.
Tessa Thompson
Thompson selected one of the most talked-about dresses from Pierpaolo Piccioli's recent Balenciaga debut, and finished the look with sparkling Shay jewellery.
Jenna Ortega
The Wednesday star wore a two-piece designed by Grace Ling, featuring a metal breastplate.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried opted for a classic black gown with a sparkling, see-through twist, designed by Prada, and jewels from Tiffany & Co.
Hailey Bieber
Bieber bucked the trend for wearing a dress straight from the SS26 runway, opting instead for a striking couture corseted number from Schiaparelli.
Kaia Gerber
The model's sheer white lace gown is a custom Givenchy design by Sarah Burton.
Chase Infiniti
The American actor wore a custom teal gown by Louis Vuitton, and an epic diamond Bvlgari snake necklace.
Elle Fanning
Another of Pierpaolo Piccioli's Balenciaga SS26 designs made its way onto the red carpet just weeks after his debut show, courtesy of Elle Fanning.
Lucy Liu
A lesson in classic red carpet glamour from Lucy Liu, who wore a corseted purple dress from Miss Sohee's SS26 couture collection.
Michelle Monaghan
Monaghan brought the drama with a striking flower-covered gown by Carolina Herrera.
Kim Kardashian
Ever a pro at serving internet-breaking looks, Kardashian arrived at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala in a Maison Margiela Couture look complete with a face-covering headpiece.
Rebecca Hall
Rebecca Hall's trompe l'oeil look was a design from Thom Browne's recent SS26 show.
Ayo Edebiri
New Chanel ambassador Ayo Edebiri stunned in a 1920s-esque drop-waist Chanel dress from Matthieu Blazy's debut collection.
Naomi Watts
Watts wore a feathered midi dress from Pierpaolo Piccioli's Balenciaga debut.
Olivia Rodrigo
Rodrigo was of the few stars to opt for a vintage look for the event, wearing an embroidered top and black skirt from Armani Privé's 2005 Couture collection.
Selena Gomez
The newlywed wore a black velvet column gown and blazer from Armani Privé, elevated further by De Beers diamond jewels.
Monica Barbaro
Barbaro's white pleated gown was one of the standout looks from Daniel Lee's much-anticipated debut Dior show.
Addison Rae
The singer and social media star wore a sparkling silver gown designed by Dario Vitale for Versace.
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.