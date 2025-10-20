The 20 Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala

Awards season officially runs from November to February each year, made up of big-hitters like the Oscars, Golden Globes, Emmys and BAFTAs—but luckily, there are a few equally glitzy events peppered throughout the year to provide us with our celebrity red carpet fix in between.

One such occasion is the Academy Museum Gala, an annual fundraiser for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles that draws some of the world's biggest stars—and provides the perfect opportunity for designers to show off their most recent red carpet-worthy creations in situ.

Taking place just a few weeks after the Spring/Summer 2026 Fashion Weeks, this year's event was a true style spectacle filled with dresses fresh from the buzziest catwalks—including Ayo Edebiri in Mattieu Blazy's Chanel, Monica Barbaro in Jonathan Anderson's Dior, Addison Rae in Dario Vitale's Versace, and Elle Fanning, Tessa Thompson and Naomi Watts donning looks from Pierpaolo Piccioli's debut Balenciaga collection.

Keep scrolling to see the 20 best celebrity red carpet looks from the 2025 Academy Museum Gala.

Academy Museum Gala 2025: Best Dressed Celebrities

Demi Moore

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Demi Moore stunned in a sculptural, burgundy-red gown from Prada.

Zoe Kravitz

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

True to form, Kravitz opted for a dramatic Saint Laurent gown from Anthony Vaccarello's latest SS26 collection.

Greta Lee

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

As brand ambassador for Dior, the actor wore a plunging sheer lace gown designed by Daniel Lee.

Tessa Thompson

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Thompson selected one of the most talked-about dresses from Pierpaolo Piccioli's recent Balenciaga debut, and finished the look with sparkling Shay jewellery.

Jenna Ortega

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

The Wednesday star wore a two-piece designed by Grace Ling, featuring a metal breastplate.

Amanda Seyfried

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried opted for a classic black gown with a sparkling, see-through twist, designed by Prada, and jewels from Tiffany & Co.

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Bieber bucked the trend for wearing a dress straight from the SS26 runway, opting instead for a striking couture corseted number from Schiaparelli.

Kaia Gerber

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

The model's sheer white lace gown is a custom Givenchy design by Sarah Burton.

Chase Infiniti

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

The American actor wore a custom teal gown by Louis Vuitton, and an epic diamond Bvlgari snake necklace.

Elle Fanning

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Another of Pierpaolo Piccioli's Balenciaga SS26 designs made its way onto the red carpet just weeks after his debut show, courtesy of Elle Fanning.

Lucy Liu

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

A lesson in classic red carpet glamour from Lucy Liu, who wore a corseted purple dress from Miss Sohee's SS26 couture collection.

Michelle Monaghan

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Monaghan brought the drama with a striking flower-covered gown by Carolina Herrera.

Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Ever a pro at serving internet-breaking looks, Kardashian arrived at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala in a Maison Margiela Couture look complete with a face-covering headpiece.

Rebecca Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Rebecca Hall's trompe l'oeil look was a design from Thom Browne's recent SS26 show.

Ayo Edebiri

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

New Chanel ambassador Ayo Edebiri stunned in a 1920s-esque drop-waist Chanel dress from Matthieu Blazy's debut collection.

Naomi Watts

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Watts wore a feathered midi dress from Pierpaolo Piccioli's Balenciaga debut.

Olivia Rodrigo

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Rodrigo was of the few stars to opt for a vintage look for the event, wearing an embroidered top and black skirt from Armani Privé's 2005 Couture collection.

Selena Gomez

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

The newlywed wore a black velvet column gown and blazer from Armani Privé, elevated further by De Beers diamond jewels.

Monica Barbaro

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Barbaro's white pleated gown was one of the standout looks from Daniel Lee's much-anticipated debut Dior show.

Addison Rae

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

The singer and social media star wore a sparkling silver gown designed by Dario Vitale for Versace.